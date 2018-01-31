News
Two new colours of DualShock 4 controller are coming in March

Jan 31, 2018

8:13 PM EST

The two new DualShock 4 colours, Midnight Blue and Steel Black

Two brand new colours of the DualShock 4 will be joining the lineup in March.

A post on the PlayStation Blog reveals that Midnight Blue and Steel Black colours are the latest additions to the dozen-plus variations of the PlayStation 4 controller. Both colours will retail at an MSRP of $74.99 CAD and will be available in stores nationwide (hurrah for no retailer-exclusivity) in just a few weeks.

The current model of the DualShock 4 is available in Jet Black, Glacier White, Green Camouflage, Wave Blue, Magma Red, Gold, Silver, Sunset Orange, Crystal, Red Crystal and Blue Crystal colour schemes.

Source: PlayStation Blog

