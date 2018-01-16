Best Buy’s three-day sale offers $100 off 5TB WD Elements hard drive

Best Buy Canada is currently holding a three-day sale (running January 16th to 18th) that significantly reduces a range of consumer gadgets.
Among the most noteworthy deals: $100 off a 5TB WD Elements hard drive and over $200 off the regular price of a Phillips 43-inch 4K UHD monitor. Find a cherry-picked list of deals from the sale below.
- $0 iPhone 7 32GB (save $50) on select two-year plans through Rogers plus $100 accessory credit
- WD Elements 5TB 3.5″ External Hard Drive – $139.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Seagate 128GB 80MB/s MicroSDXC Memory Card – $69.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Philips 43-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor – $529.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – $189.99 (regularly $309.99)
- Toshiba 60-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Subwoofer – $129.99 (regularly $269.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $139.99 (regularly $179.99)
- HP Pavilion 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 12GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Insignia 50″ 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV – $449.99 (regularly $649.99)
Find the full list of deals on Best Buy Canada’s website.
Via: Red Flag Deals
