Google combines Android Pay and Google Wallet under a single banner, Google Pay

Google says it has combined Android Pay, the company’s mobile payment platform that launched last May in Canada, as well as Google Wallet, under one unified brand: Google Pay.
The Mountain View, California-based company says that Google Pay will make it easier for users to utilize the information saved in their Google Accounts, which then speeds up the check-out process.
“If you’ve ever paid for groceries with Android Pay, used Chrome to automatically fill in your payment info, or purchased an app on Google Play, then you’ve already experienced some of the ways Google helps you pay for things online and in stores,” said Google vice-president of product management, payments, in a recent press release sent to MobileSyrup.
“Over the coming weeks, you’ll see Google Pay online, in-store, and across Google products, as well as when you’re paying friends.”
Google says that its new Pay platform is already available on Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse and Instacart.
Google Wallet, a platform offered by the company that allows users to easily send money, still has not launched in Canada. Given that Google is bringing Wallet under its new Pay banner, it’s possible the service could be set to arrive in Canada soon. We’ve reached out to Google for clarification and will update this story when we hear back.
Google Wallet, which initially released in the U.S. back in 2011 as Google’s digital payment brand, was quickly overshadowed by Android Pay when it launched in the U.S. in 2015. While Google Wallet at one point offered in-store payments, the service is now focused on peer-to-peer money exchanges.
