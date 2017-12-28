LG announces premium ThinQ Speaker with Google Assistant

Ahead of CES, LG today announced its 2018 speaker lineup.
Leading the lineup is the LG ThinQ Speaker, a ‘premium’ smart home speaker that incorporates Google Assistant.
When LG announced the ThinQ brand, it promised ThinQ branded devices would work seamlessly together. The ThinQ speaker appears to deliver on that promise; according to the company, turning on other LG appliances with the speaker will be as simple as saying, “OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier.”
This being a LG product, the ThinQ Speaker doesn’t skimp on sound quality. The speaker incorporates Meridian Audio technology to deliver “more natural and warm sound.” It’s also capable of playing back lossless files, just like some of the company’s newest high-end smartphones.
Alongside the ThinkQ Speaker, LG announced the SK10Y soundbar and PK series of Bluetooth speakers. Like the ThinQ Speaker, both products were built using Meridian Audio’s technology. The former also includes support for Dolby Atmos.
LG has yet to announce pricing and availability information related to these three new speakers. We’ll likely get that information during CES or shortly after.
Source: LG
