Rogers and Fido customers now have wireless access across Vancouver’s full SkyTrain system

Dec 28, 2017

7:17 AM EST

Concluding a project that kicked off in the summer of 2016, Rogers and TransLink have announced that Rogers and Fido customers can now receive seamless wireless coverage across the full Vancouver SkyTrain system.

The project was complete with an installation this week in the 2.5km Burquitlam Tunnel on the Evergreen Extension of the Millennium Line. LTE and voice access expansion was previously completed in the Dunsmuir, Edmonds and Columbia tunnels. With the expansion, Rogers and Fido customers will no longer lose service in tunnels during their commute.

“We’re pleased to have worked with Rogers to bring LTE connectivity to all of the Expo and Millennium line tunnels, which ensures Rogers and Fido customers can experience the convenience that consistent connectivity affords, and all passengers – regardless of carrier – have the safety and security of dialing 911 on their devices,” said Derrick Cheung, vice-president of strategic sourcing and real estate for TransLink, in a press statement.

According to statistics provided by TransLink, there are more than 1.2 million boardings across its integrated transit network each day.

In addition to TransLink’s project with Rogers, the transit agency partnered with Shaw in August 2016 to launch Wi-Fi on SeaBus vessels.

