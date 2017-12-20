LG to focus on AI products with new ThinQ brand

LG is launching a new AI-focused brand to tell the world it’s getting serious about artificial intelligence.
Moving forward, the company says any home appliance, consumer electronic device or service it launches in the future that utilizes artificial intelligence will carry its new ThinQ brand. Without getting into specific features, LG says ThinQ branded products will have been developed using deep learning techniques and they’ll be able to communicate with one another.
“The purpose of the ThinQ brand is to highlight that LG intelligent products are always thinking of you in order to make your life better,” said Han Chang-hee, head of LG’s Global Marketing Center. “AI is the next frontier in technology and as a leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, we have a responsibility to make AI more approachable and less intimidating.”
LG will showcase a variety of ThinQ products at its CES booth this January.
Source: LG
