Deals
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft Canada discounts Surface Laptop Bundle by $400

Dec 22, 2017

4:27 PM EST

0 comments

Boxing Week is coming up, but before you flock to the plethora of sales hitting retailers, there are a few deals you can score prior to the big day. Until December 24th, you can save over $400 CAD on Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Bundle.

The Surface Laptop Bundle includes one year of Office 365, your choice of laptop sleeve, a two-year warranty, and most importantly the Surface Laptop. The Surface Laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, 14.5-hour battery life, hidden Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium sound, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD.

The Surface Laptop starts at $1,099.00 CAD and configuring the Surface Bundle has discounts over $400 CAD.

Source: Microsoft Canada

Related Articles

News

Sep 6, 2017

9:32 AM EST

Microsoft is expected to host a Surface keynote in London this October

News

Oct 17, 2017

9:48 AM EST

Microsoft announces the upgraded, more powerful Surface Book 2

News

Aug 14, 2017

5:53 PM EST

Internal Microsoft memo attempts to downplay Consumer Reports Surface reliability survey

Comments