Microsoft Canada discounts Surface Laptop Bundle by $400

Boxing Week is coming up, but before you flock to the plethora of sales hitting retailers, there are a few deals you can score prior to the big day. Until December 24th, you can save over $400 CAD on Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Bundle.
The Surface Laptop Bundle includes one year of Office 365, your choice of laptop sleeve, a two-year warranty, and most importantly the Surface Laptop. The Surface Laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, 14.5-hour battery life, hidden Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium sound, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD.
The Surface Laptop starts at $1,099.00 CAD and configuring the Surface Bundle has discounts over $400 CAD.
Source: Microsoft Canada
