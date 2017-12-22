Here’s a list of the free games hitting Xbox’s Games with Gold in January

Each month, Sony and Microsoft discount a variety of video games available through the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store, making them free for the duration of the month.
This post will focus only on the free games available for Microsoft’s suite of consoles in January. The company offers a set of four games that become available at different dates spread out through the month.
Check out trailers for the four titles below:
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3 is available free all month long (Xbox One only). The game is usually $14.99 CAD.
Zombi is available free from January 16th — February 15th (Xbox One only). Zombi is usually $19.99.
Tomb Raider: Underworld is available from January 1st — 15th (Xbox One and Xbox 360). The game is usually $19.99.
Army of Two is available from January 16th — 31st for Xbox 360 (Xbox One and Xbox 360). Army of Two is usually $14.99.
