Google Play Store’s seasonal 12 Days of Play begins

Dec 22, 2017

5:12 PM EST

Google Play Store app on phone

Google has kicked off its end-of-year Play Store ’12 Days of Play,’ promising nearly two weeks on holiday-themed deals and in-app promotions.

Here are some of the featured offers:

See more from 12 Days of Play here. If you see any other Google Play Store deals worth mentioning, feel free to let us know in the comments.

