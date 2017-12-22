Google Play Store’s seasonal 12 Days of Play begins

Google has kicked off its end-of-year Play Store ’12 Days of Play,’ promising nearly two weeks on holiday-themed deals and in-app promotions.
Here are some of the featured offers:
- Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga — discounts on various bundles
Clash Royale and Clash of Clans — new holiday arenas, gems and other rewards
Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle — seasonal discounts and a new Goku
Get any movie rental for 99 cents with redemption code
Golf Clash — save more than 80 percent on seasonal bundles
Google Music — four months free
Lifesum — save 40 percent on health subscriptions
Lords Mobile — seasonal offers on gems and other speed-up items
NBA app — save 30 percent on an annual League Pass
Pokémon GO — festive decorations, discounts on in-game items
Roblox — new gingerbread hat
TuneIn Radio — get 40 percent off subscriptions
See more from 12 Days of Play here. If you see any other Google Play Store deals worth mentioning, feel free to let us know in the comments.
