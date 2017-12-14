News
Apple Maps is bringing indoor maps to Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver international airports

A total of 30 Canadian, U.S. and international airports will support the new Apple Maps airport feature

Dec 14, 2017

9:00 PM EST

2 comments

Apple Maps has been updated with detailed maps of airports in more than 30 Canadian, U.S. and international airports, giving travellers the ability to get additional information about each location.

Once users access this feature, they can access the following information:

  • Tap ‘Look inside’ to view boarding gates, security checkpoints, check-in desks, baggage claim carousels and more
  • Users can then browse hundreds of shops, restaurants, or restrooms located within the airport or in a specific terminal
  • It’s also possible to ask Siri to find something nearby in airports
  • You can view your location in real-time with indoor positioning
  • Toggling between floors in airports is also possible

Below is a complete list of Canadian airports that now support the above features:

  • Pearson International Airport in Toronto
  • Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver
  • Edmonton International Airport in Edmonton

Below is a complete list of airports that support Apple Maps’ new airport features:

  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS
  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI
  • Berlin Tegel Airport TXL
  • Berlin Schönefeld Airpors SXF
  • Chicago O’Hare International Airport ORD
  • Chicago Midway International Airport MDW
  • Denver International Airport DEN
  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW
  • Geneva Airport GVA
  • Hong Kong International Airport HKG
  • Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH
  • Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU
  • Indianapolis International Airport IND
  • Jacksonville International Airport JAX
  • Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS
  • London Heathrow Airport LHR
  • London Gatwick Airport LGW
  • Los Angeles International Airport LAX
  • Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA
  • Miami International Airport MIA
  • Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP
  • Nashville International Airport BNA
  • New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK
  • New York LaGuardia Airport LGA
  • Newark Liberty International Airport EWR
  • Oakland International Airport OAK
  • Philadelphia International Airport PHL
  • Pittsburgh International Airport PIT
  • Portland International Airport PDX
  • San Diego International Airport SAN
  • San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC
  • Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA

Comments

  • Mike Bainbridge

    I just got rid of my iPhone after a 6 month iOS stint. They need to fix their OUTDOOR maps before they start worrying about indoor maps. A map of a mall of airport is useless if CarPlay can’t direct me there.

  • basesloadedwalk

    Why bother with a map of Edmonton International Airport (CYEG)? It’s basically one hallway that’s smaller than a strip mall. If you can’t find what you are looking for there, just take 10 more steps and you probably will.