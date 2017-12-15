W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Is Smart Clothing The Next Smartphone Battery?

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Statistics & Forecasts
AirPod shipments expected to grow by 100 percent YoY (Mashable)
Sony has sold 2 million PSVR units (The Verge)
Device Announcements
HTC’s Vive Focus launches in China for $600 (Engadget)
Funding & M&A
Apple reportedly acquiring Shazam (TechCrunch)
AR startup Apprentice raises $2.5 million (FierceBioTech)
XOi Technologies raises $4.5 million (Nashville Post)
Major milestones
Apple manufacturer Quanta reaches licensing deal with Lumus to produce AR displays (Bloomberg)
Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatch gets its first OS update and 60 new apps (TechCrunch)
watchOS 4.2 for Apple Watch now available (9to5 Mac)
Oculus Rift Core 2.0 beta update now available (Engadget)
Oculus Story Studio team will debut new VR film at Sundance Film Festival (TechCrunch)
Android Wear gets Oreo update (Engadget)
Technogym rolls out Apple Watch & Gymkit support (Wareable)
Microsoft introduces Simplygon Cloud 3D object optimization for AR and VR (TechCrunch)
Rumours
Apple wins patent for biometric AirPods (Patently Apple)
Apple partner Catcher at work on new product category, could be rumoured AR headset (Apple Insider)
Samsung patents smart clothes that are powered by you to charge your phone (TechRadar)
New Magic Leap patent suggests team is looking at identity security (CB Insights)
