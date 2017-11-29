Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s unlocking fee ban

The ban on locking fees was, without a doubt, the most significant change to Canada's Wireless Code announced this June.

The fee, currently $50 CAD at Rogers, Bell and Telus, was labeled "toxic revenue" by Freedom Mobile during the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) review of the Wireless Code in March, and was denounced by consumer advocacy groups, including the Public Interest Advocacy Group (PIAC) and National Pensioners Federation.

On June 15th, the CRTC came out with its Wireless Code revisions and officially ruled that there would be no more carrier-locked phones as of December 1st, 2017. Specifically, the CRTC ruled that customers who own locked devices would be entitled to free unlocking upon request beginning on that date, while all newly purchased devices would have to be be sold unlocked.

At the time, the CRTC's then Chairman, Jean-Pierre Blais, said that his only regret was not making the decision sooner.

“Frankly, that’s one case where I think my gut was telling me we probably should’ve forced unlocking,” said Blais, in an interview with the Financial Post. “It would’ve helped three years sooner, a more dynamic marketplace.”

Now that we're approaching the day the ban comes into effect, MobileSyrup has reached out to stakeholders from the Canadian wireless industry -- from carriers to industry activists and analysts -- to nail down key details.

Which carriers will actually sell all devices unlocked and which will sell locked devices with instructions? How will the unlocking process work for the various carriers? What does this mean for roaming? What might this do for wireless competition in Canada?

Read on to find the answers.