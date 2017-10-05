News
PREVIOUS

Toronto-developed Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is now available for the Nintendo Switch

Oct 5, 2017

11:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Toronto-made co-operative multiplayer side-scroller Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is now available for the the Nintendo Switch.

Independent developer Asteroid Base originally launched the game back in 2015 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title was critically praised for its inventive and frantic co-op space travel gameplay, as well as its unique, bright florescent art style.

Given the Switch’s focus on local co-op games, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime feels right at home on Nintendo’s portable-home console hybrid device, allowing two players to play together with just one console thanks to the system’s Joy-Con controllers.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is priced at $14.99 CAD on the Nintendo Switch and is available now.

Related Articles

News

Sep 22, 2017

4:15 PM EDT

Nintendo says it ‘dramatically over-delivered’ on Switch systems

News

Sep 26, 2017

7:29 AM EDT

Hit indie game Inside coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS

News

Sep 20, 2017

8:04 PM EDT

Hidden Nintendo Switch ‘Golf’ game may be a tribute to Satoru Iwata

Comments