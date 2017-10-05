Toronto-developed Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is now available for the Nintendo Switch

Toronto-made co-operative multiplayer side-scroller Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is now available for the the Nintendo Switch.
Independent developer Asteroid Base originally launched the game back in 2015 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title was critically praised for its inventive and frantic co-op space travel gameplay, as well as its unique, bright florescent art style.
Given the Switch’s focus on local co-op games, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime feels right at home on Nintendo’s portable-home console hybrid device, allowing two players to play together with just one console thanks to the system’s Joy-Con controllers.
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is priced at $14.99 CAD on the Nintendo Switch and is available now.
