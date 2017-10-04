Google unveils Clips, a tiny AI-powered camera

Alongside a variety of other hardware reveals, Google has announced Clips, a miniature wearable camera that uses AI to automatically snap pictures at opportune times.
It has a 12-megapixel sensor and 13-degree field-of-view lens. Users can export the recordings as video, photos or GIFs.
Whatever Google Clips records can be uploaded to Google Photos automatically.
The camera device can be connected to your smartphone, and comes with 16GB of onboard storage. Google Clips should be able to last three hours on a single charge
The concept is similar to the Narrative Clip 2, the product of a startup that is currently struggling to stay afloat.
In the U.S. it will be $249 USD, and is “coming soon.” There is no current information on Canadian pricing or availability.
Comments