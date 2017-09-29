Bell MTS increases price of home phone, TV and internet services

Bell MTS has increased the price of some of its services.
Moving forward, subscribers can now expect to pay an additional $1.95 CAD, $2.95 and $3.95 per month for phone, TV and home internet service, respectively.
As the Winnipeg Free Press notes, the price increase comes almost exactly six months Bell completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS), creating Bell MTS. Per Bell’s promise prior to the deal going through, wireless rates will not increase for at least another six months.
Bell MTS issued a notice in June that prices would increase in September.
In an interview with the Winnipeg Free Press, Dan McKeen, senior executive in Western Canada for Bell MTS, said the increased prices were necessary so that the carrier and internet service provider could maintain its current level of service across increasing more used networks.
“Telcos and cable companies across the country are faced with many of the same industry drivers,” McKeen said. “TV content costs are going up and there is exponential increase in internet usage. It’s not specific to any one provider. They are industry issues.”
Source: Winnipeg Free Press
