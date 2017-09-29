Lore and Red Oaks season 3 are coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Starting in October, Canadians will soon have access to Lore, a new, original series, and the third season of Red Oaks, on Amazon Prime Video.
On Friday the 13th, Lore will be available for viewers to start streaming. To go along with the horror theme of Friday the 13th, Lore utilizes a combination of documentary footage, historical mixed media, narration and cinematic scenes, to bring horrifying true stories to life.
Lore focuses on real life tales behind the most popular horror folk tales, such as vampires, changelings, werewolves and possessed dolls. Lore features Robert Patrick, Kristin Bauer van Staten, Adam Goldberg, Holland Roden, and Campbell Scott.
Red Oaks on the other hand isn’t about horror at all. Season three of Red Oaks, starts with David in New York City during the summer of 1987 where he works at a video production company and attempts to date the ladies of the city. Though he’s striking out with women, his roommate and friend Wheeler is around to help him out.
Red Oaks stars Craig Roberts, Ennis Esmer, Oliver Cooper, Richard Kind and Paul Reiser.
Not only are Red Oaks season 3 and Lore joining the streaming service, Amazon has announced that Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, writers of Gilmore Girls, have signed multi-year deal with Amazon Studios. This will continue upon the pairs’ current show, Amazon Prime original The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is set to debut this fall, as well as other programming for the streaming service.
“Amy and Dan are brilliant. Everything they create has such an incredible vision behind it. On top of that, they’re wonderfully funny and smart people. Also, Amy has the best hats in show business,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR at Amazon Studios. “We’re excited about the next two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with them and, with this deal, we can’t wait to do a lot more together.”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Broshanan as Miriam Maisel, who lives in the Upper West Side, with two kids and the perfect husband and decides to be a stand-up comic in the 1960s.
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those locate in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Comments
Pingback: Lore and Red Oaks season 3 are coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Lore and Red Oaks season 3 are coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada | Daily Update()