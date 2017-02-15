News
Bell receives final regulatory approvals for MTS acquisition, deal set to close March 17th

Feb 15, 2017

9:22 AM EDT

16 comments

Bell

In May, BCE entered into an agreement to purchase Manitoba-based MTS for $3.9 billion. Shortly after in July, MTS shareholders ‘overwhelmingly’ approved the proposed acquisition. In addition, the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench and CRTC also gave the green light for the deal to proceed and today, the final regulatory approvals were granted by both the ISED and Competition Bureau.

According to Bell and MTS, the transaction and launch of the newly formed network called “Bell MTS” will take place on March 17th, 2017.

In order to gain regulatory approval from the Competition Bureau, Bell has agreed to transfer 40 MHz of 700 MHz, AWS-1 and 2500 MHz wireless spectrum to Xplornet, a rural broadband provider. Moreover, Bell will move 24,700 wireless customers and six retail locations across the province to the regional carrier. As previously announced, Bell will also divest one-third of MTS’s subscriber base and 13 retail locations to Telus.

With this deal sealed, Bell will add 470,000 wireless subscribers to its base, which will make it the second largest carrier in Canada with 8,938,872 subscribers. By comparison, Rogers leads Canadian wireless subs with 10,274,000. Telus now has approximately 8.6 million wireless subscribers. Bell now operates wireless brands Bell Mobility, Virgin Mobile and Bell MTS.

Bell MTS will have 69 retail locations across Manitoba, and its products will also be available in Bell, The Source, Tbooth wireless and WirelessWave locations. CraveTV, Bell’s video streaming service, will be available to MTS TV customers.

George Cope, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, stated, “Bell MTS will deliver the best broadband networks and unprecedented service innovation to Manitobans, growing competition, choice and value in communications throughout the province. In addition to our capital investments to roll out our Fibe and mobile LTE services in Manitoba, Bell MTS is also announcing today that we will maintain current MTS wireless price plans for at least 12 months after the closing of the acquisition.”

Meanwhile, John Pecman, commissioner of competition, said, “While today’s consent agreement is expected to address my concerns with the merger, we will continue to keep a close watch on competition in Manitoba and across Canada in the mobile wireless services market. Given the findings of our review, any future potential mergers by Canada’s three largest mobile wireless providers, Bell, Rogers and TELUS, can expect to receive a close examination by the Bureau.”

Source: Bell

Comments

  • Jesse

    “Bell MTS is also announcing today that we will maintain current MTS wireless price plans for at least 12 months after the closing of the acquisition.”

    Then after that they will skyrocket!

    • It’s Me

      Nice way to signal their partners at Rogers that rates will be going up shortly.

  • Leif Shantz

    Goodbye to unlimited data $90 plans….
    Hello to 2GB $90 plans….
    Thank you CRTC for years of extraordinary service to Canadians!! (Sarcasm)

    • It’s Me

      If you are in Manitoba, you are in for a world of hurt soon.

    • Leif Shantz

      I’m lucky to live in SK, where we will enjoy lower rates for a little longer, but because of our Premier (Brad Wall) wastefully adding millions to the deficit, there is a chance that SaskTel will be sold off and we’ll be like the rest of Canada in cell phone rates unless the CRTC forces whoever buys SaskTel to sell some spectrum to Shaw/Freedom.

      BTW I wonder what will happen to the people who are used to the generous data plans, will they cut their usage by 70-80% because of the artificially high prices the big three charge for data?

    • The competition bureau approved this merger, not the CRTC.

  • Techguru86

    Would have preferred to see Shaw by them out instead of Bell buying again. Another reason to not support the Big 3 in most of Canada’s market, we need better pricing and we are not getting it from RObelus

  • Andrew

    Looks like on March 17 I will be canceling my MTS services and switching to Shaw. When my MTS phone contract expires I will look into Xplornet, Telus or Rogers. This just proves MTS, Bell, and the Canadian Competition Bureau are complete BS. So much for “we’re with you” MTS.

  • Brad Fortin

    The deal went through, time to raise rates!

    “Bell MTS is also announcing today that we will maintain current MTS wireless price plans for at least 12 months after the closing of the acquisition,”

    … in exactly 12 months.

  • Justin

    I am very curious to see how they are going to sort us customers out, of who’s being sold off to Telus or XPlornet and who gets to stay as a Bell MTS customer.

  • xtess3ractx

    I still can’t believe the competition bureau passed this. It’s completely moronic.

    I do know Shaw partners with Xplorenet for rural internet though.

    They should have not let Bell buy them and let Telus instead. That way there’d be decent west/east competition. Telus,Shaw/Bell,Rogers

  • fruvous

    “At least” I’m sure they have a big count down clock and letters already preprinted telling people their rates are going up.

