Alcatel A50 and SnapBak covers now available at Videotron

Telus and Koodo will no longer be the only Canadian carriers selling the Alcatel A50 as Québecois carrier Vidéotron has started selling the device today.
The smartphone, along with its three ‘SnapBak’ covers, ‘LightUp,’ ‘Sound’ and ‘Power’ — which work similarly to Moto Mods — are now available online and in Vidéotron stores. The A50 and its SnapBak costs $240 CAD outright or $19.95 on a two-year plan.
The A50 has a 5.2-inch 1280 x 720p display, with a Cortex-A53 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box and includes an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual tone flash, a 2-megapixel front facing camera with LED flash and a 2,800mAh battery.
While the specs make it a low-mid range smartphone, its SnapBak covers offer more customization. The LightUp cover attaches LED lights to the back of the device and will change depending incoming calls, messages and e-mails.
Users can even shake the device to change the colours, and the LED lights can change depending on pictures taken. Additionally, there is the Sound SnapBak, which turns the A50 into a 2.5 watt portable speaker with the added bonus of a built-in kickstand.
Lastly, the Power SnapBak increases the battery and adds an extra 3,100mAh, more than doubling the battery life on the smartphone.
“Our customers in Canada have come to expect great value when they purchase an Alcatel smartphone, and with today’s announcement we’re bringing our best experience driven value smartphone and accessory bundle to Quebec with Videotron,” said Steve Cistulli, president and general manager of TCL Communication, North America, in a press statement.
