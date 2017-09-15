Here is the full list of Moto smartphones set to be upgraded to Android 8.0

Motorola has unveiled its list for what smartphones are set to be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. While the post announced that the lineup will receive the update this fall, it unfortunately doesn’t include any specifics.
Android Oreo features improved notifications, including notification channels ,and picture-in-picture multitasking, allowing users to watch YouTube videos while replying to a test or check their e-mails.
The list includes many Motorola smartphones that are currently not available in Canada (we’ve noted what ones are available in Canada).
- Moto z (available in Canada)
- Moto z Droid
- Moto z Force Droid
- Moto z Play (available in Canada)
- Moto z Play Droid
- Moto z2 Play (available in Canada)
- Moto z2 Force Edition
- Moto x4
- Moto g5 (available in Canada)
- Moto g5 Plus
- Moto g5S
- Moto g5S Plus
Source: Moto Blog
