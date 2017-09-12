News
PREVIOUS|

Apple announces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Sep 12, 2017

1:58 PM EDT

26 comments

iphone 8

Apple has announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at its iPhone 8 reveal event in Cupertino, California.

These take the place of the previously rumoured iPhone 7s and 7s Plus iterations of last year’s flagship iPhone 7 models.

Specs/Features

Apple says the iPhone 8 packs the most durable glass casing in a smartphone to date, with an aerospace-grade aluminum 7-layer colour process and 50 percent deeper strengthening layer.

iPhone 8

The phone also packs the new A11 chip, which features:

    • six-core CPU
    • 64-bit design
    • 25 percent improved speeds over the A10
    • four high-efficiency core, which is 70 percent faster than the A10
    • first-ever Apple-designed GPU, which is 30 percent faster than A10
    • designed to accelerate 3D apps and games and machine learning

Camera

The iPhone 8 packs a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel camera. The 8 Plus, meanwhile, has dual 12mp sensors, with a f/1.8 wide-angle lens and f/2.8 telephoto lens.

iphone 8 camera

Apple says the iPhone 8 camera has the highest-quality video capture ever in a smartphone. The camera allows for shooting in 4K, 60 fps, as well as 1080p at 240 fps with slow-motion capabilities.

As well, a new dual-camera feature called “Portrait Lighting” enables the dual camera set-up to sense depth and rework lighting while users compose their shots.

Augmented reality

Phil Schiller says this is “the first iPhone really created for augmented reality, and the first smartphone as well.”

With the A11, Apple says AR is finally poised to make a big splash in the smartphone space.

Apple ARKit

Directive Games took to the stage to demonstrate this with Machines, an online game that was built using Apple’s proprietary ARKit developer kit and is playable entirely in AR. “Since players are able to view the game from any angle, our content has to be incredibly detailed,” says Atli Mar from Directive Games. In other words, thanks to the A11 chip, Mar says the iPhone is able to render 1.2 million polygons from the game all at once.

Wireless charging

Thanks to the phone’s glass back, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 8 will have wireless charging. The iPhone 8 incorporates Qi, which is generally considered to be the open wireless standard in the industry.

Apple says it will sell Qi-powered charging pads from manufacturers such as Belkin and mophie.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 8 will start at 64GB and cost $929 CAD, while a 256GB version will also be offered in $1,139.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus begins at $1059 for 64GB and the 256GB version will cost $1,269.

Silver, gold and space grey colour options are available for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Pre-orders for the smartphones will begin on September 15th, with a launch one week later on the 22nd.

Related Articles

News

Sep 9, 2017

12:13 PM EDT

Leaked iPhone X firmware reveals animated 3D emoji, updated AirPods, and Face ID

Features

Sep 7, 2017

3:58 PM EDT

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s iPhone X keynote

News

Sep 12, 2017

2:19 PM EDT

Apple announces iPhone X

News

Sep 7, 2017

2:24 PM EDT

Price of Samsung’s OLED display panels leaves Apple with ‘urgent need’ to find ...

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    Mouhahaha. I love how Tim Cook said they invented fingerprint sensors.

    • Captain Pokemon

      Next he’ll say Apple invented face scanner.

    • It’s Me

      He said neither, Jon is misrepresenting what was actually said. It’s another case of a strawman.

      “The first iPhone had slide to unlock. With 5S, we invented TouchID to unlock. Look at it, it recognizes you. This is Face ID.”
      “iPhone even revolutionized security and privacy with Touch ID and our wallets with Apple Pay.”

      Never said they invented fingerprint sensors. He said they invented TouchID, which given their patents on their implementation, is entirely fair and accurate.

    • Dimitri

      Oh where is this troll that said to me that Apple didn’t say anything like that? I was fighting with him just a couple days ago.

    • Jon Duke

      I don’t know. On MS, there’s quite a lot of iTrolls so good luck finding it.

    • It’s Me

      I honestly wonder how you and the french john can call anyone a troll. Look at your behaviour here. Nothing but dishonest, useless, hateful bile directed towards a company, it’s products you don’t use and their users. I mean, exactly what do you think a troll is exactly. You seem somewhat confused.

  • Andrew Holt

    I’m expecting $1500 CDN. Plus I’m not digging the look of the new iPhone8. Looks too rounded for my tastes. I like a boxier look personally.

    • Jon Duke

      I am going to laugh if this is it. This is the exact same iPhone as last year.

    • Andrew Holt

      To me it actually looks a little worse. Too round.

  • Pingback: Apple announces iPhone 8, 8 Plus at iPhone 8 event | Daily Update()

  • Dimitri

    Same design since the iPhone 6 came out. Only difference is the inside and maybe a few other little things.

    The leaks were all wrong if not mostly the iPhone 8 lol.

    • Andrew Holt

      I’m guessing their is another version of iPhone they will announce later in the presentation. This just looks like the iphone 7 successor with minimal updates. I’m going to assume a special edition iPhone X is revealed in a few moments

    • barrist

      This is the “7s” of this generation. They should be announcing an “X” version as well.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      looks like what they did with iPads….basic and pro versions…

  • Pingback: Apple announces iPhone 8, 8 Plus at iPhone 8 event – High Tech Newz()

  • Andrew Holt

    Is is mandatory to look like a pompous d-bag when presenting Apple products on their stage?

    • Marshall Davidson

      Is it mandatory for the Fandroids to come out and display all their douchebaggery in full view whenever Apple announces something new?

    • Jon Duke

      You are one weird creature. You diss the iPhone on one page and defend apple on the other. Weird.

    • It’s Me

      He isn’t defending Apple. He’s pointing out your weird douchebaggery.

      Big difference.

    • It’s Me

      It’s a weird obsessive disorder, rooted in some deep personal insecurity it seems.

  • FlamesFan89

    Now that the iPhone finally has wireless charging, the same wireless charging that Android phones have had for years, it will be interesting to see if “It’s Me” tries to tell us how wireless charging isn’t wireless.

    • Jon Duke

      Funny you should mention him specifically. I blocked him a while back and my life is much better when I come here.

    • It’s Me

      Mostly because I called you out on your dishonesty.

    • It’s Me

      Inductive. I would have preferred they called it inductive. I find calling it wireless charging to be somewhat misrepresentative. .

  • Emil Simunovic

    Interesting enough iPhone is now one of the cheapest high end devices LOL.

  • Al Chui

    What a GREAT comedy act. They should really do it from Yuk Yuks next year. Did you catch the live Face ID flub? Does anyone really think it was a live demo after that?Loved the list of claimed brilliant paradigm altering mind blowing accomplishments like the edge to edge display and the power mat. They really had their wayback machine working overtime this year. But I think the greatest joke had to be at the very end when they got all the seat fillers to stand up and identify themselves. I guess that even the diehard iFangirls are realizing that Apple just isn’t worth it anymore. LMFAO! Can’t wait for next year’s comedy show.