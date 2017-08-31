Google adds stickers and Bitmoji to Gboard on Android

Google is adding stickers and Bitmoji to the Android version of Gboard, its feature-rich keyboard app.
The keyboard’s conversational resources already delve fairly deep — there are emoji and GIFs, which can be browsed or found through an aggregated search function. Further, users can send Google search result cards to their contacts through the keyboard.
To use stickers or Bitmoji, Gboard users must first make sure they’re on the latest version of the app — if an update’s not available yet, it will be over the next few days — and then download a sticker pack or Bitmoji via the Google Play Store. Once that’s done, the option to insert stickers of Bitmoji will appear within the emoji section.
So far, there are only a limited amount of sticker packages available, so you may not find your particular interests catered to (unless you’re a big fan of the Back Street Boys or Hello Kitty) — but presumably a wider selection will build up in time.
Source: Google
