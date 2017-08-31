Western Digital announces the highest-capacity microSD card, the 400GB SanDisk Ultra

Western Digital has announced the 400 GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, the highest-capacity microSD card to date. The record was previously held by SanDisk’s 200GB card, which was originally released in 2015.
In a press release, WD says the microSD card is ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, can hold up to 40 hours of full HD video and features incredibly fast transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s. At this transfer speed, WD says consumers can expect to move up to 1,200 photos per minute, as well as load apps faster thanks to its A1 App Performance Class specification.
WD says the high storage capacity was made possible by “leveraging its proprietary memory technology and design and production processes that allow for more bits per die.”
According to Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president of IDC, mobile device users worldwide are estimated to install over 150 billion applications in 2017 alone, resulting in a need for expanded storage options.
To accompany the microSD cards, Android users can also download the free SanDisk Memory Zone app to manage all of their files.
So far, the 400GB microSD card is only confirmed for sale in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $249.99 USD.
MobileSyrup has reached out to SanDisk for possible Canadian availability and pricing and will update this story once a response has been received.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: SanDisk
