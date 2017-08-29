News
PREVIOUS|

Freedom Mobile’s LTE network will be available in all its Ontario markets by August 31

Aug 29, 2017

10:18 AM EDT

8 comments

Freedom Mobile

Almost one year after the company rebranded and announced its LTE network, Freedom Mobile has nearly completed its rollout in Ontario.

MobileSyrup has obtained internal documents that show Freedom Mobile’s LTE coverage will be available in all its Ontario markets as of August 31st, 2017, with further development to come.

Band 66 coverage will be added to Windsor, London and Barrie, while band 4 coverage will be available in Peterborough and Kingston. 

The band 4 frequency is far more common than band 66. Band 4’s introduction to Peterborough and Kingston are positive signs that Freedom Mobile might have plans to expand their LTE coverage to more accessible frequencies.

Band 66 is still only available on a handful of devices, and many of those devices are costly, premium-tier flagship phones. Still, Freedom has been making a point of selling more affordable phones, like the Moto E4, that support band 66 LTE.

While this is certainly great news for customer’s living in Freedom’s Ontario markets, it’s important to remember that the company’s network is not available in every part of the province.

The documents make no mention of when Freedom’s LTE expansion in its other provincial markets will be complete.

Related Articles

News

Aug 2, 2017

3:48 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers bonus data on 90-day LTE promo plans

Features

Jun 15, 2017

6:17 PM EDT

What the CRTC’s ban on carrier unlocking fees means for Canadians

News

Jul 31, 2017

10:53 AM EDT

Ontario and Michigan launch cross-border automated vehicle test drive

News

Aug 28, 2017

2:56 PM EDT

Koodo offered user 8GB/$49 through retention program

Comments

  • Recently got their $40/6GB LTE plan and can say I’m happy to not have to pay $75+/month

    • BATKINSON001

      Same here. With the $20 tab for my lg v20 and that plan, I am only paying $60 plus tax. Quite reasonable.

      Worth coming back to freedom for.

    • Techguru86

      Where do you live ?

    • Hamilton. No problems with the network. I even use it to Uber most times. Obviously if I go to Caledonia or other country areas I lose signal, but it’s perfect in the cities for me.

  • Techguru86

    Yes the band 66 requirement sucks for Home LTE, but say thanks to previous ownership for not having the money for spectrum. But most in market devices offer band 66 now anyways, and with 700 and 2500 being deployed , we’ll finally have Canada wide competition not just regional only

    • So true. Best to get grandfathered now!

    • Cam McArthur

      patiently waiting for that day to happen. Should’ve jumped on when they had the everywhere plan for $50 just to get it grandfathered, but just pre-paid my Public Mobile bill for another 90 days..

    • Techguru86

      lol it’s only $9, not like it jumped $20+ like other providers