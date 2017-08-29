OnePlus’ new back-to-school program offers Canadian students 10 percent off the OnePlus 5

Resources
If you’re a student in the market for a new phone, OnePlus just launched a new back-to-school promotion.

Starting today, post-secondary students in Canada and 17 other countries can get 10 percent off their next purchase on the OnePlus online store.

To qualify for the discount, students need to register for a Student Beans account, the student discount service helps verify that those who attempt to take advantage of the discount are, in fact, students. Once you have an account, simply visit OnePlus’ new Student Program webpage and enter your new Student Beans login information.

Completing the process grants a one-time use coupon that’s valid for one month after activation — as long as it’s used before the end of 2017, the coupon can be activated at any time. The discount can be applied to an order that includes a OnePlus 5 smartphone. That said, there’s a limit of one OnePlus 5 per order.

Students can combine the 10 percent discount with OnePlus’ recently unveiled referral program.

Moving forward, OnePlus says it plans to offer a 10 percent back-to-school discount to students yearly.

You can read MobileSyrup‘s review of the OnePlus 5 here.

Source: OnePlus

