KnowRoaming announces 4G LTE roaming in 60 countries

Toronto-based KnowRoaming is now offering its roaming customers faster 4G LTE speeds in 60 countries worldwide.
The company, which provides service in over 200 countries across the world, offers travelers a SIM sticker option -- which consumers affix to their existing SIM card -- or an unlocked SIM for roaming service.
The SIM sticker ($29.99 USD), and unlocked SIM ($9.99 USD) -- can be loaded with data charged per MB or with a daily unlimited data package for a flat rate of $7.99 USD per day.
KnowRoaming says it has been quietly rolling out 4G LTE for several months in a "rigorous testing phase to ensure superior connectivity." It promises that its new 4G LTE roaming network will provide better coverage, reduced latency and faster speeds in some of the most popular tourist destinations, including the United States, France and Mexico.
The countries that are now covered by 4G LTE service are as follows:
- Albania
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Oman
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Moldova
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- United Kingdom
- United States
Comments