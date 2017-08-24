News
The BlackBerry KEYone is available unlocked at Walmart stores in Canada

Aug 24, 2017

12:11 PM EDT

1 comments

blackberry keyone

If you’ve been itching to get your hands on an unlocked BlackBerry KEYone, you’re in luck. Unlocked versions of the device are now back in stock at Walmart stores in Canada.

The American retailer is selling the phone for $729.98 CAD.

Walmart previously had the devices in stock in July 2017.

Walmart’s KEYone comes with 32GB of expandable storage. The phone is compatible with a variety of GSM carriers — including AT&T and T-Mobile, for those customers who plan on taking their BlackBerries across the border to the U.S.

BlackBerry Mobile and its Chinese owner TCL heralded the KEYone as a return-to-form for the brand, as the device brought back the physical keyboard that was the brand’s most well-known feature.

In MobileSyrup’s review, Ted Kritsonsis described the device as “classically unusual.”

Kritsonis praised the device for its keyboard and its image sensor, while criticizing the KEYone for its awkward screen-ratio and its convenience key that “needs more functionality.”

Update 24/08/17: Article updated to reflect that Walmart previously had the BlackBerry KEYone in stock earlier this year, in July 2017.

Source: Walmart

Comments

  • gommer strike

    Yeah I dunno, by this time anyone who would have wanted a Keyone would have one by now. And with all the upcoming phones making their debut in the next month or two…

    If you really wanted a KEYone, you’d be rocking one by now, me thinks. I tried it out at various carrier stores and the device felt laggy. I understand it probably didn’t have the latest firmware(being a display model) and everyone else’s grubby hands on it surely didn’t help matters. It was nice, but ultimately seeing how small the screen is in relation to the rest of the device didn’t give me that firey urge to demand one then and there.