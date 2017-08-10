Eero’s second generation mesh Wi-Fi products are coming to Canada on August 15

After a long period of anticipation, Eero will be launching its mesh Wi-Fi networking products in Canada on August 15th.
Of primary interest is the launch of a three-piece set comprising of one Eero and two connecting Eero beacons for $549 CAD.
The company is also offering a two-piece set with one Eero and one Eero Beacon for $399, while three full-size Eeros are set at $699.
Wi-Fi meshes in the home involve the use of multiple hardware points to create a network that ranges further and provides more stable coverage. The popularity of these networks has been gradually increasing over recent years, and the variety of options in the Canadian market has expanded in accordance.
In April of this year, Google Wifi’s three-piece mesh network debuted in Canada for $439 CAD. Other options north of the border include Linksys’ roughly $550 three-piece Velop system, Netgear’s roughly $400 Orbi two-pack, Securifi’s around $400 three-piece Almond 3 set and Amped Wireless’ about $430 Ally two-piece network.
Eero’s second generation offering was released to primarily positive reviews, many citing pros like easy setup and an attractive minimalistic design, while noting detractors like price and a lack of features.
The second generation Eero offers tri-band technology, allowing it to broadcast on three wireless bands simultaneously. According to the company, this has doubled speeds from the previous iteration.
Meanwhile, the Eero Beacon is half the Eero’s size and plugs directly into a wall outlet. The devices connect through Eero’s TrueMesh software, which monitors the connections between devices to find the best route for data, and automatically switches a device’s connection — for example a user’s smartphone — between access points to the most reliable source.
As for security measures, Eero has WPA-2 encryption and offers a standard data encryption between the Eeros, the cloud and its iOS and Android app. It also promises regular security updates.
The company also recently launched Eero Plus, a $12.99 per month premium subscription security service for a user’s network and connected devices that is designed to guard against harmful websites or compromised devices through a database of threats updated in real-time.
Eero and Eero Beacon will be available in Canada on eero.com, Amazon.ca, BestBuy.ca and at select Best Buy stores.
