Google is reportedly removing ‘Ok, Google’ voice search from Chromebooks

Chromebook users have been able to say “OK, Google” to prompt a verbal Google search, but that feature may no longer be supported going forward. According to a report from Chrome Unboxed, Google is removing the functionality in an upcoming version of Chrome OS.
Instead, reports suggest Google is working on adding its digital assistant to its desktop operating system, Assistant. A rumoured upcoming “Chromebook Eve” model is said to include a dedicated Assistant key to fill this role. Currently, Assistant is used in this way on Android and Google Home devices.
Via: The Verge
