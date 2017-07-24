News
PREVIOUS|

Google is reportedly removing ‘Ok, Google’ voice search from Chromebooks

Jul 24, 2017

8:04 PM EDT

5 comments

Google Chromebook design

Chromebook users have been able to say “OK, Google” to prompt a verbal Google search, but that feature may no longer be supported going forward. According to a report from Chrome Unboxed, Google is removing the functionality in an upcoming version of Chrome OS.

Instead, reports suggest Google is working on adding its digital assistant to its desktop operating system, Assistant. A rumoured upcoming “Chromebook Eve” model is said to include a dedicated Assistant key to fill this role. Currently, Assistant is used in this way on Android and Google Home devices.

Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Sep 28, 2017

4:19 PM EDT

Breaking down the Google ‘Ultra pixel’ smartphone rumour

News

Jun 30, 2017

7:13 PM EDT

‘What’s this song?’ feature reportedly coming back to Google Assistant

News

Sep 28, 2017

9:50 AM EDT

Final Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 specs leak ahead of next week’s reveal

News

Aug 22, 2017

9:32 AM EDT

Google to reportedly launch new Chromebook and Home speaker alongside Pixel 2 phones

Comments

  • Do Do

    Only thing I want to know is, why is it so hard to get some of the better quality chromebook in Canada. Prices when ordering online are ridiculously marked up, like far greater than U.S. dollar difference and Best Buy doesn’t carry the better ones like Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro. Same thing with Google Pixel, when it was released originally, no where to be found.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      BB doesn’t carry anything of quality anymore, bottom of the barrel crap products all around from that store now.

  • Ipse

    So until you get a dedicated button Google decided you don’t need the function. Mind=blown.

  • Omar

    So you mean instead of saying, for example, ‘Okay, Google… How many litres of water can fit in a 50 litre bottle’ I now have to go on Google and actually type out ‘Okay, Google… How many litres of water can fit in a 50 litre bottle’???

    Wow Google. This is not Okay, Google.

  • Pingback: DMPK()