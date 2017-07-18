News
CRTC’s new head will be former Telus executive Ian Scott

Jul 18, 2017

10:03 AM EDT

27 comments

CRTC

The federal government has selected Ian Scott, formerly executive director of government and regulatory affairs at satellite company Telesat, to fill the chairman position at Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Scott has 25 years of experience in the telecom industry on both the public and private side having filled positions, at various points in his career, at the Competition Bureau, the CRTC, Telus and Telesat.

At Telus, Scott held the position of vice-president of government relations and was also a registered lobbyist for the company, giving him far more experience on the private side of the industry than his predecessor Blais, a public servant who had previously served roles on the federal Treasury Board Secretariat and Department of Canadian Heritage.

The government’s appointment also shows favour towards the telecom side of the Commission in contrast to selecting a more broadcast-focused candidate.

Michael Geist, telecom analyst and Canada Research Chair in Internet and e-Commerce Law at University of Ottawa, took to Twitter to note that the appointment seems to signal the government’s desire for less confrontation at CRTC, though he also cautioned that “there is history of people surprising once become independent commissioners/chairs.”

Specifically, he cited Blais, who was initially expected to be “conciliation-minded type who would seek compromise on issues rather than strike out independently with bold initiatives,” in the words of The Globe and Mail, but was viewed as much the opposite by the end of his term.

Previously in his career, Scott encountered allegations of conflict of interest when he left Telus to join the CRTC in 2007 and 2008 as a chief policy advisor due to his name turning up on the lobbyist registry — though he roundly refuted any wrongdoing.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is also gaining Caroline Simard as vice-chair of broadcast, a position that hasn’t had a permanent appointment since November 2015. Simard came from a position as legal counsel at the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED).

“This is a dynamic team that will bring new vision and leadership to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.”

Additionally, Christianne Laizner is the new interim vice-chair for telecom spot, taking the spot of previous vice-chairperson Peter Menzies. Laizner was previously senior legal counsel with the CRTC.

Scott will begin his appointment on September 5th, while Simard begins September 11th. Laizner has already stepped into her role as of yesterday, and the government notes that the interim position will span one year.

“This is a dynamic team that will bring new vision and leadership to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission,” said Minister of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly, in a press release.

“Mr. Scott and Dr. Simard have extensive experience in the industry and a deep understanding of what Canadians expect in their telecommunications and broadcasting systems. These leaders will implement a strong vision for the CRTC, focusing on service to Canadians and supporting the production and dissemination of diverse creative content that will lead to the success of our telecommunications, creators and creative industries in the digital era.”

Update 18/07/17 1: Canadian Heritage has publicly confirmed the appointments to MobileSyrup. The article has been updated accordingly.

Update 18/07/17 2: This article has been updated with statement from Minister of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly.

Comments

  • Victor Creed

    Yay! Price increases and less data for everyone! Woo!

    Trudeau ftw

    • It’s Me

      Justin is in so far over his head, appointments like this should simply be expected.

    • Victor Creed

      I certainly wouldn’t bet against it

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      If you look at the coverage by Bell and Roger’s media arms they tend to be glowing on the shiny pony.

  • vn33

    Guess we shouldn’t expect anything that resemble consumer-friendly decisions coming from CRTC anytime soon!!

    • Victor Creed

      Quite the opposite actually

  • Ricky Bobby

    This is a joke right?

    Expecting Usage Based Billing to be back on the table again

  • nekkidtruth

    This is absolute horseshit.

  • SV650

    Deleted. Clarified on rereading post.

    • nekkidtruth

      Yes they are 2 different companies. It’s right there in the article. He’s previously worked for Telesat AND Telus.

  • me

    I really liked Blais. While he wasn’t perfect, I thought he made some good moves to protect consumers.

    I hope Scott doesn’t reverse all of this.

  • specialk2000

    Probably in the Telus’s/the other Big 3’s pockets.

  • samsvoc

    Hell has frozen over.

  • Aidolon

    While I have some… reservations… about this appointment, I think we should wait and see how things turn out before getting too hot under the collar.

    Many Americans raged upon Tom Wheeler’s appointment as chairman of the FCC for similar reasons (past work as a lobbyist), but in the end he turned out to be a major force for good.

    Hopefully a similar story plays out here. We’ll find out soon enough, either way…

  • Pigs Can Fly

    Welp, CRTC just became less consumer friendly.

  • We are now screwed. No wonder I couldn’t get help on Freedom’s LTE band for BYOD customers! I’m taking it to CTV W5 and any other mdia I can. Now if Freedom would make their SIM cards Band 66 LTE ready so that BYOD customers could pop it in their phones, Freedom Mobile would get even more customers.

  • Leif Shantz

    Yuck!!! I think the CRTC should be investigated for collision and dismantled ASAP!!!!

  • David

    The big 3 are vertically and horizontally integrated media and telecommunications empires. In any other country, where less regulation in protected sectors is now common, this sort of power by so few companies would not be allowed.

    The government still keeps this industry protected and legislative action is non-existent to loosen things like foreign ownership.

    So, a Telus executive running the CRTC? Yup, it sounds as effective as a US-Russia Cyber Security coalition.

    I didn’t want to believe there was collusion. I didn’t want to believe the CWTA and CCTS were lobbying organizations. I also didn’t want to believe the CRTC was another pawn that aided the big 3. But here it is, they don’t even hide it anymore. Execs jump between companies like best friends, they swap customers in places like Manitoba and now they walk into cushy government appointments.

    I can sit and watch a Rogers owned sports team, that also owns the arena, broadcast rights, channels, magazines, wireless, cable, wired internet and others networks, I ask, will this new CRTC appointment have me in his mind?

    • Basil

      Two points: Telus pulled out of the CWTA in 2014, and Telus does not have a media production empire, unlike Rogers and Bell. Just thought I would point out those inaccuracies in an otherwise good post.

    • ComplacencyKills

      Telus CEO championed hard against Verizon coming to Canada.
      Telus has offshore and continues to offshore a significant part of there frontline to the Philippines.
      Telus and Bell basically share a network.
      Telus decided not to invest in media because they see more money in healthcare (that’s why they want people to trust them)
      It’s tiring to see people act like Telus is some saviour. On the customer service side they do a good job, I’ll admit. On the financial side, they also do a great job at ripping people off and pretending to care

    • John Lofwire

      *So, a Telus executive running the CRTC? Yup, it sounds as effective as a US-Russia Cyber Security coalition.*

      you lost all credibility after thats phrase.

  • gommer strike

    Oh come on, wouldn’t bringing someone in, who knows all the ins and outs, how corners are cut, how things are done in the back alleys, be the perfect person to police against these very strategies?

    Darn it.

  • Do Do

    Fantastic, same old same old

  • TechRanger

    “With great power comes great responsibility” as they say… One thing is for sure, this appointment will bring change – time will tell if Mr. Ian Scott uses his knowledge and experience for the benefit of us Canadians or if this appointment is to soothe the three headed, Cerberus that is our bane in our telecom industry! May his actions speak to his integrity and character!

  • YankeeJatt

    Good way to get party funds (election donations) from big 3

  • villain

    LOL (literally the only sensible reply I could come up with)

  • Pingback: Corporate Event Management Companies in Hyderabad()