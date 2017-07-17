News
Amazon reportedly working on WeChat-like messaging service

Jul 17, 2017

8:37 AM EDT

6 comments

Portrait of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and company have started surveying users about a new messaging service called Anytime, according to Amazon-focused online publication AFTVNews.

The survey asks Amazon users what features they consider most important to a chat app.

Amazon Anytime App feature list

Based on the survey questions, it appears Amazon envisions Anytime as a comprehensive, feature-rich answer to WeChat. Besides including the text,

Besides including the text, voice and video calling functionality one expects from a messaging app in 2017, there’s also mention of social media-like photo sharing and Snapchat-like face filters, as well as the ability to converse with businesses. Users can also play games and order food in groups. Amazon also promises at least some form of encryption in situations when users are sharing sensitive information.

Should Amazon go forward with Anytime, the company says it will launch the platform on both desktop and mobile. However, Amazon doesn’t mention when consumers can expect Anytime to land on app marketplaces.

Earlier this year, the company launched Chime, an enterprise-focused chat app. Presumably, Anytime could leverage the same back-end technologies as Chime.

Source: AFTVNews Via: Business Insider

Comments

  • Omis

    You know, I was just saying to myself that we need ANOTHER chat app.

  • ciderrules

    Are they trying to be like Google?

  • 魔鬼

    Only people from China uses We-Chat
    Most people uses Whatsapp or Line

  • Handheld Addict

    The reason this Amazon chat app is compared to WeChat is because not only is WeChat used for general chatting, people in China can get deals, coupons from local businesses, book ride sharing, send money, etc. It’s very versatile whereas in the rest of the world each of those features needs a separate, dedicated app. If one app can do all that (in the US, hopefully Canada too) they would rule

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    The reason it’s compared is because it’s a clone, do we really need another messaging app though? most people use either imessage for iphone, whatsapp or hangouts/kik

