86 percent of iPhones now running iOS 10, which ‘blows away the other platform’

Jun 5, 2017

2:14 PM EDT

120 comments

During Apple’s keynote presentation at WWDC 2017, Tim Cook announced this is “the biggest WWDC ever.” There were over 16 million registered developers in the program, up from 3 million last year and over 5,300 developers at WWDC attending WWDC 2017.

Following the announcement of Watch OS 4 and a slew of new Macs, Cook announced iOS 11 with a jab at the fragmented adoption of Google’s latest OS update, Android 7.0. Cook noted that 86 percent of iPhone users are now running on iOS 10, and “this blows away the other platforms.”

At the end of April, the combined number of devices running 7.0 and 7.1 hit 4.9 percent.

Comments

  • thereasoner

    Ah, Cook showing us how dumb he thinks consumers are!

    Of course iOS has more devices running the latest OS version, how could it not? It’s not like various OEMs are making $50 iOS phones with dirt cheap spec’s and with old version of iOS on them.

    Better to discuss why 14% are afraid to update because old iPhone hardware runs like garbage on the latest OS version.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Not true…iPhone 5s 32gb runs iOS 10 pretty nicely. Sorry to deflate your balloon. Google could only wish their users could have such a high adoption rate of their new OS.

    • thereasoner

      I know people with old iPhones who wisely refuse to update because of performance issues and my Pixel DOES HAVE SUCH A HIGH RATE OF ADOPTION for the latest OS version hence the reason Cook thinks people are dumb !

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Yup! It’s called giving iOS users a choice…scary, ain’t it? And it looks like iOS users CHOOSE to upgrade.

    • thereasoner

      Yup! and Pixel/Nexus users CHOOSE to upgrade as well although you’d never know it from Cook’s disingenuous comment !

    • John Lofwire

      iOS user choose to upgrade ( the one using the app store… the 25% of others user who never use it count for nothing )

      Do iOS user have choice of using different OEM and use iOS? nope they do not.

      Do android user have the choice to always get newest OS update ( they do by using Google branded phone )

      So we have the choice : Get device from third party OEM with specific set of features and look thats we like or get a device from google directly with always latest OS.

      iOS user choice : Get a small , medium or big sized iphone who all look the same.

      simple is it not?

    • Canadiana Jones

      How can you not understand (still) that iPhone 5s’ iOS 10 is not the same operating system as 7’s? It’s like saying Android Nougat is the same as KitKat. Keep believing what iBosses tell you.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Uhhh…because Google stopped supporting older legacy devices? At least there’s an option for a user to choose to upgrade or not, and it looks like majority of users choose to update. And all this time, Android users toot their “we have more choices” horn. The reality is no…if u have a device older than 2 years…SOL.

    • thereasoner

      Lies, you get 3 major OS versions​/3 years of update support on Google phones including the first year/OS version it launches with. In the case of the new Pixel phones you get those same 3 major OS versions/years plus security patches into year 4 after OS updates stop.

      Stop with the “older than 2 years” BS, it’s every bit as disingenuous as Cook’s comment.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      LG G4, released 2015…officially supported Android OS…Marshmellow. Good luck getting support for 7! Please don’t make me find other examples to make you look silly.

    • thereasoner

      “Google stopped supporting older legacy devices? At least there’s an option for a user to choose to upgrade or not, and it looks like majority of users choose to update. And all this time, Android users toot their “we have more choices” horn. The reality is no…if u have a device older than 2 years…SOL”

      LG is a Google phone is it? Lmao! No ! The Nexus and Pixels are Google phones, everything else is modified or forked Android. Way to move the goal posts!

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Ok…since you’ve stated the rules, I’ll play the game…Nexus 5 released 2013…Nougat, released in 2016. Official Google support response…SOL! Did I win? Certainly not the 3 years of suppose that you stated above. Ok…your turn to move the goal posts a little further…feel free to backtrack.

    • thereasoner

      Nexus 5 launched with 4.4(year one), received Android 5 for year 2 and Android 6 for year 3.
      Anything else I can help you with?

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Ok fine…you made me make you look silly again…Nexus 5 release date Oct 31, 2013. Nougat 7.0 release date, August 22, 2016. Certainly NOT three years, but nice try.

    • thereasoner

      So 2 months shy of 3 years because Google released early that year and this translates into “after 2 years you’re SOL” for Android updates?

      Even if you want to be a stickler for details then that particular device was still up to date for 2 years 10 months!…and that doesn’t support you “SOL” after “2 years” statement.

      I’m pretty sure that you’re the one looking silly now !

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Haha oh man…ur so delusional…you def don’t live up to your “reasoner” name. My statement of “after two years” still holds true even if it’s 2 yrs 10 mths…or 2 yrs 11 mths, it’s still more than two years. You stated up to three years…sorry to break it to you, but 2 yrs 11 mths doesn’t equal to three years. And you’re still trying to justify your statement when it’s not factually true! Just wow! It’s like telling you 2+2=4, but you’re gonna argue and give me some made up reason. That’s what your name should be…MadeUpReasoner.

    • thereasoner

      Dumb, you talk like Cook. “After 2 years” means done at two years but devices stay up to date for up to a year more still, or 10 months which is the vast majority of a year. So yeah, 3 years or atleast much closer to that in the case of those times Google happend to released a new OS version early than your ridiculous statement would have people believe!

      All you manipulative types do the same , obfuscate and mislead just like Cook and company.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Lol u only confuse yourself. How do you associate “AFTER” two years meaning done “AT” two years? You should read carefully because I never said “AT” two years, but you interpret it as such. No one is misleading nobody, but you like to make things up to suit your own argument.

    • thereasoner

      Actually, I can do better than read it , I can paste exactly what you said,
      “The reality is no…if u have a device older than 2 years…SOL.”

      That is just a lie, devices older than 2 years continue to get point updates/bug fixes/security patches and stay up to date for up to 3 years. The Pixels will continue to get security patches into year 4. Meanwhile your misleading statement suggested otherwise.

      It’s over, I’m done playing your childish game.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      In relation to a new OS, which was what the original report was about! Man…stop trying to grab straws that don’t exist.

    • John Lofwire

      What about my old HTC desire HD on 2.3.5 still getting the latest API and can run almost all app on the play store?

      thats much more than 3 years support.

      I can get almost all features newer device get.
      Run almost all the app existing.
      Get top notch security using a third party security software.

      So my phone is in fact still good to go.

      Its came out same time as iphone 4.
      Can iphone 4 run 99% of all app on apple app store? nope its cannot.

      Do iphone 4 run latest iOS to get all security patch ect? nope.

      Can iphone 4 run third party security software?? nope.

      Soi guess my HTC desire HD has a better support than your iphone 4.
      Both are 6 years and half old device.

    • John Lofwire

      After 2 years = day one after the first two years is passed.

      simple logic.

    • John Lofwire

      Still had 3 android version major update…

    • It’s Me

      Android is the platform, which is what Cook compared it to. Duh. Way to move the goal posts!

    • FTR_Part_deux

      seriously…picks and chooses specific Android devices, amongst many, to counter any iPhone advantages. “Oh…Android devices has better battery life (Asus Zenfone Max), has a better camera (LG/Pixel/S8)…” it can go on and on…only to compare vs the latest iPhone. lol

    • It’s Me

      Could see he was trying to play that game from his first posts. He was very careful to shift from platform to specific models and then compare only those models.

      thereasoner was an old Rob Ford supporter, so his dis-ingenuity isn’t really surprising. Par for the course for people like that. He invited me once to peruse his old posts, since he keeps his history open. Was laughing my butt off reading his posts where he was similarly questioning the validity of the Rob Ford cocaine videos.

      This guy is a gem.

    • John Lofwire

      Thats what nice with Android.

      you can choose what you want.

      Want best Camera and latest OS all the time ( Pixel )
      Want as many features as you can have ( Samsung )

      Thats my main point why i love android i can choose what i want when i want and keep all my purchase at the same time.

      Thanks for helping us Apple lover 🙂

    • thereasoner

      Actually Cook’s comments only apply accurately to modified or forked Android as Googles stock Android/Android devices have adoption rates far closer to those on iOS.

    • It’s Me

      Platform.

      Google makes no such distinction when they discuss the penetration rates of Android. It’s hilarious that their lead fluffer feels the need to 😀

    • thereasoner

      In this case a distinction actually matters though because Android users do indeed have an option for iOS like adoption levels but you would never know it from Cook’s comment.

      Not surprised that Apple’s leading fanatic would downplay the disingenuous nature of his leaders comments.

    • It’s Me

      Only matters for those looking for excuses. He didn’t say android users didn’t have options, that’s another disingenuous strawman.

      He said platform. And the platform, as recognized by google and everyone else with an iota of common sense is android.

      Such a gem. C’mon Doug, you can do better than this.

    • John Lofwire

      on nexus/pixel the adoption is over 90% in fact…

      Because on android when we get update ( samsung is the exception lol ) the phone actually get better.

      on ios its like walking in a mine field never know if you gonna suffer or not ..

    • John Lofwire

      HTC Desire HD stuck on android 2.3.5 able to run 99% of all app on the play store.

      So want more example of how you iLover fail to understand you dont need newer version of the OS if you get the newer version of the API ( google play service ) ?

      Its can also run a security software so its fully protected against all vulnerability and malware.

      So your OS arguments is irrelevant.

    • Brad Fortin

      There you go again, thinking 2 years is 3 years because it spans 3 calendar years.

      From Google’s own page on the subject:

      Pixel phones get Android version updates for at least 2 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store. After 2 years, we can’t guarantee additional updates.

      2 years. Not 3. Straight from the horse’s mouth.

    • thereasoner

      Yes but that major OS update at the end of 2 years, in October, carries the device for another year up to date so yeah when something is up to date for 3 full years then I tend to correct those who say “after 2 years you’re SOL” for updates.

      It the “after” part of Googles statement that people are having difficulty with. Google is not saying updates stop at the two year mark but after it’s last major update at the two year mark. Also, “not guaranteed” does NOT mean no point updates to support that 3 OS version either. It just means that you won’t see a point update if it’s not relevant to your device like how the .2 in 7.1.2 was for fingerprint sensor swipe functionally, Nexus devices without the fingerprint sensor obviously don’t need it.

      It’s not hard, most all Google phones saw 3 major OS versions/years up to date, the Pixels will get even more with security patches continuing on in year 4 of the devices life.

      This from Google’s update page;

      Phone

      No guaranteed Android version updates after

      No guaranteed security updates after
      Pixel XL

      October 2018

      October 2019
      Pixel

      October 2018

      October 2019
      As you can see the Pixel isn’t guaranteed updates “AFTER” Oct 2018 NOT on Oct 2018 so it will receive the new major Android version typically launched that month. Security patches “AFTER” Oct 2019.

    • Brad Fortin

      That’s not 3 years, that’s more like 2.1 years.

      Take the Nexus 6 for example: Released in November 2014 with Android 5.0 Lollipop, and got its final update to 7.1.1 Nougat in January 2017 (originally scheduled for December 2017). That’s only 2 major Android versions over a period of ~2 years, with no guaranteed security patches after October this year (3 years later).

      The Nexus 5 was in a similar boat: Released in October 2013 with Android 4.4 KitKat, and got its final update to 6.0.1 Marshmallow in December 2015. Again, that’s only 2 major Android versions over a period of ~2 years, with its final security patch in December 2016 (~3 years later).

      If you really want I can go further back to the Nexus 4: Released in November 2012 with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, and got its final update to 5.1.1 Lollipop in May 2015. Once again, that’s only 2 major Android versions over a period of ~2.5 years, with its final security patch in October 2015 (~3 years later).

      Learn how to math.

    • thereasoner

      “Take the Nexus 6 for example: Released in November 2014 with Android 5.0 Lollipop, and got its final update to 7.1.1 Nougat in January 2017 (originally scheduled for December 2017). That’s only 2 major Android versions over a period of ~2 years, with no guaranteed security patches after October this year (3 years later).”

      Reading comprehension much? I covered this already, the Nexus 6 doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor Brad so it can’t use 7.1.2 because the .2 was for fingerprint sensor swipe gestures like the Pixel has. The Nexus 6 won’t be out of date until Googles officially releases in September)Oct this year. It continues to get bug fixes through security patches as well. What do you think this is? iOS where I you get the number of the update (7.1.2) without the features(fingerprint gestures) So yeah, 3 years!

      “The Nexus 5 was in a similar boat: Released in October 2013 with Android 4.4 KitKat, and got its final update to 6.0.1 Marshmallow in December 2015. Again, that’s only 2 major Android versions over a period of ~2 years, with its final security patch in December 2016 (~3 years later).”

      Lmao! So the Nexus 5, launched with 4.4 never got Android 5 the following year? Really? Lmao!!! Atleast you’re right about it getting Android 6 but that was its 3rd OS version Brad and it stayed up to date(Android 6.0.1 etc) untill the end of its​ 3rd year of life when Android 7 launched.

      Seems to me that you need to take your own advice about math and also learn About Android 4 to 4.4, hint it ran over a 2 year period and included 2 major versions of the OS. Google has since given each new yearly Android release it’s own number, 5, 6, 7 and soon to come 8.

      I’m not doing this with you Brad, there are just far more intelligent people who actually know what they’re talking about on here to chat with, sorry. Maybe you iBuddies will put up with your incompetence.

    • John Lofwire

      rectification aftet 2 years we cant guarantee additional updates.
      Dont mean its stop after 2 years…

    • John Lofwire

      There is no real options if you dont upgrade its will ask you every month non stop.

      Google update all API for apps usages on all android from 2.3.5 up to newest version. Security you can get a third party security software with 100% detection rate.

      My HTC Desire HD Can still run all the latest app and games ( the hardware cant keep up with some games because of raw power ) and its running 2.3.5 android.

      iOS 10 is only different because of hardware you say? I dont beleive so i remember back when Siri came out they did not include it for older iphone because of hardware… but then jailbreaked older iphone could run it easy.
      You are really dumb to beleive such excuses sorry.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      So you have to rely on non-Google official support to get your device secure? Then how is it any different when someone jailbreaks their iPhone? Please stick with official platform support and not reach for straws. You’re not even making the comparisons equal.

    • John Lofwire

      You the one not getting it.

      For years iOS had a similar vulnerability than android stagefright and you had no way to protect yourself.

      Me on android i have the option to protect myself.

      Nice try.

    • John Lofwire

      Then why tons of my client are upgrading from 5S to SE because ios 10 run like crap on the 5S they have?

      Why iphone 5S on ios 10 loose big chunk of battery life?

    • FTR_Part_deux

      I do have a 5s using ios10 and no problems at all. It’s better to be a first hand user than rely on hearsay. It makes you look like you don’t know what you’re talking about.

    • John Lofwire

      Ios 10 reduce battery life ok 5s.

      As for talking about i is device i work at a carrier and I also have iphone for business use.

      I get the new iPhone for free every years now using a 7 128 gb jetblack.

      But I use android as personal device and its better all around.

      Do you know what the number one complain i have of iphone 5s user on iOS 10? Slowdown and battery issues.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Again, you’re relying on second hand information on iPhone 5s and it’s not something that you are experiencing yourself. Can you see the difference? I’m reporting on my own first hand experience and I’m telling you that the batter performance on a 5s is fine running iOS 10. 20hr standby over 3/4 hrs of useage. And this is a device released in 2013.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      As much as I dislike iPhones, app developers often have a slew of devices at various iOS versions for sanity checking their apps. Especially developers that integrate with other hardware. I know because I worked with a startup that did this.

      What I don’t like about this announcement is that Cook is claiming they have better adoption because they have more people updated to newest platform. However, it’s not by choice that Android users are not updating to the newest versions, it’s limitation from OEM and Carriers. They can be proud that they provide updates quicker than Android but saying people adopt their newest versions quicker than Android users is just a bad comparison.

    • thereasoner

      The point is that Cook is misleading people as Android users do have the option of similar new OS adoption rates in phones like my Pixel. Other modified Android devices offer features the iPhone doesn’t have in place of timely updates while the previously mentioned dirt cheap phones were never meant to run the latest OS.

      At best Cook is being disingenuous with that statement at worst he’s lying as in a lie of omission in this case but then it’s clear that he doesn’t think that iPhone consumers are smart enough to pick up on that !

    • John Lofwire

      Not with Apple troll like the guy thats show as : This user is blocked.

    • It’s Me

      shhh, you are going to wreck thereasoner’s circIejerk.

    • John Lofwire

      Also Crook base is analysis on incomplete informations.
      nearly 25% of iphone user never use the app store.
      Those number are from app store user.

    • ciderrules

      No, but he sure showed us how dumb you are.

    • Brad Fortin

      I think you missed the part where this is a developer conference, as in it’s meant for developers and not consumers. He pointed it out to emphasize to developers that they can rely on the majority of iOS devices being updated to support the latest features, and that they don’t have to worry as much about legacy support as they would on other platforms.

    • thereasoner

      It’s disingenuous either way. Had he had led or finished the statement by saying – “besides Googles stock Android phones….”
      then he would have been more accurate and honest.

    • Brad Fortin

      He used Google’s own numbers, so he’s only being disingenuous if Google’s numbers don’t include their own stock Android devices. It’s completely accurate and honest.

    • thereasoner

      I disagree because iOS does NOT “blow away” stock Android devices for new OS version adoption, quite the opposite !

      That is what he was talking about after all.

    • John Lofwire

      there is more than 1 android app market.
      put them all together and they smash apple app store in revenue easy.

      android google play is also eating the gap at an amazing speed.

    • John Lofwire

      Also those apple number are only from device connecting to the app store.
      I got tons of client who never even open the store 1 time lol.

    • John Lofwire

      Brad you are simply wrong.

      the way android app work you dont have to code for older OS The app get recompiled to work on your android version from 2.3.5 to 7.1.1 99% of all app work with NO extra work from developper.

      iOS coding is limited and require optimisation for each OS version maybe but not android sorry.

  • Stephen B Morris

    One OEM vs what, 25?! Apple better have a higher percentage! Or else Apple would really be slacking off.

    • Smanny

      It’s all how you look at the numbers. Since iOS has 14.5% of the global market, and Android with 85.3%. This means out of all the smartphones that sold last year. So out of the 1.54 billion smartphones that sold last year, 1.32 billion were Android, so even if we use the 7% that were on the latest Nougat, then that works out to almost 100 million smartphones from just last year’s smartphones alone. With 300 million Android smartphones sold in Q1 2017 you can add another 21 million Nougat smartphones last quarter. The real problem is the carriers that put their own crap on the Android devices that they are selling. For instance a number of smartphones already have Android Nougat, especially if it was an unlocked version, then it would have Nougat on it by now. Bell and Rogers are the worst for putting their crap on the smartphones.

    • John Lofwire

      Even with older OS you can still run all apps ( the way google update the API even on older OS make this possible )

      As for security you can easily use a third party security software ( cant do thats on iOS lol )

      I agree carrier should not have right on OS update schedules ever its should be like pixel and iphone directly from manufacturer.

  • FlamesFan89

    The more important question is not of how many people are on the latest version, it is rather, how many people actually care?

    If someone has a device that is stuck on an old version, and there is some critical reason they need that new version, then I dare say, they need to upgrade their device. I’m willing to bet that the number of people that applies to however, is a shockingly low number.

    The reality is that the vast majority of consumers are using their phones for texting/IM, web surfing, reading email, Facebook and other social media, taking photos, and playing games. Guess what, you can do that on a phone that runs Jelly Bean, or even ICS. Perhaps you miss out on some of the latest and greatest games, Oh no, the horror.

    But seriously, 89.1% are on KitKat and above. The limitations on those who aren’t on Nougat are negligible, and like I said, if there is some critical reason, some app, or whatever, that say you NEED for work, that you can’t get on your current device, then, duh, get a new device.

    • It’s Me

      It’s not always about older devices unable to run the newer OSes. Often it’s having a device perfectly capable of running the new OS but being unable to get the update because of carrier or OEM delays and restrictions. Can’t go buy a new phone every time Rogers can’t bother releasing the update on time and most users aren’t going to bother finding other ways to get it.

    • FlamesFan89

      But again I ask, who cares? What are the use cases where someone having KitKat instead of Nougat is limited in what they can do with their phone? What apps are they prevented from using that are “mission critical”?

      Does it matter?

    • It’s Me

      Some care, some don’t. For some people, phones are disposable and when a new OS version comes out, they just bin the old one and buy a new one. For those that aren’t such high rollers, they actually might expect support for a reasonable amount of time. OS updates can provide security enhancements, performance improvements and other new features. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect that you won’t be orphaned after a couple years. Suggesting people should only update for “mission critical” features is a bit over the top.

      But, maybe you are right, in our disposal culture, it probably is better to design products to require replacement quickly. Helps drive the economy if people feel they have to buy need hardware instead of being able to upgrade the OS. Luckily for us, our society has conditioned people to just buy new instead of extending and using longer.

      And you are also right, if people want, not just need, regular updates, they really should choose a platform that will provide such updates regularly, consistently and for more than a short window.

    • FlamesFan89

      I think you are missing my point, or at least, not viewing it from the angle I am presenting.

      I’m not saying people should treat phones as disposable. I’m not saying that people shouldn’t expect support. I’m also not saying that you should only update for mission critical features.

      I’m asking, what are the limitations being presented to someone who has a phone that they don’t treat as disposable, that they can’t afford to upgrade, and is stuck on KitKat. Is that person actually limited in any way? I posit that they are not limited, or at least, that the limitations are such that they only apply to a very select few people. As such, those very few people, should ensure that they are using a device which guarantees they have the latest OS. For the rest of the population, having the latest OS is NOT critical, and therefore they don’t NEED to treat their phone as disposable, they don’t have to worry about what OS version they have, because their phone functions perfectly well for them, and they can merrily go about their business without worrying what percentage of phones are on what version. It doesn’t matter. They have a tool that does what they need it to do.

    • It’s Me

      If you hammer is prone to defects that allow it to periodically hit you in the head, you probably would care if it could be updated with patches to fix that. The hammer is a really bad analogy for software.

      With your perspective, why do any vendors ever provide software updates Sure if it isn’t life threatening or missing critical and the old devices still work, then there is no need for them to ever updates OSes. Whenever a new OS comes out, that should necessitate a new phone, if you need the software features that have been added.

      It was a DC. Devs care about how many devices they might be able to support if the move to new APIs. Devs care if they have to maintain older code just to support users on older OSes. Well, professional devs do anyway.

    • FlamesFan89

      You are still missing the point.

      From the end user’s point of view, if their phone works fine, and they are able to perform all the tasks with it that they need to, then why do they care what OS version is on the phone. Just like someone using a hammer. If it works fine for them, why do they care what brand it is, or what material the shaft is made from?

      I get why a Dev cares. That’s not the issue I am raising. Nor am I saying that there is no incentive for vendors to update OSes. And no, whenever a new OS comes out it should NOT necessitate a new phone.

      Again, if having the latest OS is important, then get a phone which will be updated, either a Pixel, or from an OEM with a good update history. Otherwise, you will likely be able to get any phone that is in your price range, and it will work just fine for you, and you won’t be limited in any way from performing the tasks that you intend to perform with your phone.

      The way you present it, you would swear that people who have a phone that is on KitKat, or Lollipop, or Marshmallow is severely limited with the apps they can run, and the functions and features of the phone.

      Again I ask, what are these features and apps that are missing from older OS versions that are limiting consumers? Why should consumers care?

    • It’s Me

      Why have new OSes?

    • FlamesFan89

      Why dodge my question?

    • It’s Me

      You’re question is rhetorical and mostly nonsensical. To return to your hammer analogy, if someone bought a hammer and the hammer company released a new feature that could also act as a pry bar, would it be better for the owner to bin the old one and buy the new model or for him to upgrade his existing hammer, if possible?

      Why someone should upgrade or whether they feel they should or want to is entirely subjective. It’s a nonsensical question and you intended it to be.

      Why should consumers care? Maybe consumers don’t want their devices obsoleted the day they buy them. The pat answer is “then they should have bought something else” and maybe they should have bought a platform that extends the usefulness with updates.

      Now, my question was serious, though I fully understand why you won’t choose to answer. We both know why.

    • FlamesFan89

      My question is neither rhetorical, nor nonsensical. It is straightforward.

      The premise of fragmentation being a problem, is that it leads to users missing out on features, or apps that aren’t compatible with their device. So what are these features or apps? What is the problem for the end user? What tasks can they not do with their device?

      As for the “new feature that could also act as a pry bar”… yikes, sounds to me like you have never used a hammer. Feel free to turn in your man card any time.

      As for devices being “obsoleted the day they buy them”, I don’t agree that they are. They function quite fine. They run all the apps in the Play Store. They perform all the functions that are required of a phone in this day and age. In what way are they obsolete? Do they suddenly not connect to cell towers or wifi if the OS is outdated? that’s news to me. Are they limited in the Play Store? Which apps are they missing out on?

      As for your question, I really don’t have to answer it, as it is simply a deflection, but if you insist, then, well. as you should well know, new versions of Android have brought about some “nice to have” features such as doze, and toggle editing in the notification shade. Some visual refreshing, cleaning up of the settings, baking in things like multi-window and fingerprint reading, etc. There are certainly new features added, but none of them are things that make old phones obsolete, or useless. Just like when a new iOS version is released, and there are features that are limited to the latest model. Sure the older phones get a new version in name, and perhaps some of the new features, but not all. But that doesn’t make those older phones obsolete. They still function just fine.

    • It’s Me

      So the hammer analogy of adding a pry went over your head? Sorry about that.

      And I’m sure they function just fine. And all those new features they added aren’t worth an upgrade. Guess they were that good as features. Especially the security updates. Who needs those…

    • FlamesFan89

      Hey, it’s not my fault you don’t know how hammers work. ????

    • It’s Me

      It’s not my fault you didn’t know some hammers don’t have a pry claw. Or is it that you didn’t know that some do?

      More than one type of hammer. Did you know some drills have multiple speeds too?

      /s

    • John Lofwire

      dont waste your time with the Apple troll.

      I fully agree with you.
      the only downside of older OS is security something a good third party security software will easily fix.

    • It’s Me

      I suppose you are right. Google has added so little between K, M and N there really is no reason to upgrade. If there is anything added that is “mission critical” or perhaps life saving then the should buy a new phone. Otherwise they should stick with a platform that provides longer term support.

      I guess I agree with your points.

      Why does google release new OS versions at all? Clearly they aren’t adding enough to make upgrades worthwhile, look at the votes supporting exactly that premise. I’m a little surprised at who it is that is upvoting that position though.

    • FlamesFan89

      It’s not that there is no reason to upgrade. You upgrade to get a better device, with more features, better battery life, better camera, etc. Those are mostly hardware though. The OS upgrade has added little in terms of user facing features, because it hasn’t needed to. If you want an encyclopedia of features, most of which are gimmicks, by all means, buy a Samsung, but Android, is feature rich, and the upgrades are predominantly behind the scenes, making things less resource hungry, providing better battery usage, some simple visual updates, small features that are “nice to have” but by no means critical, such as the ability to edit the quick toggles in the notification shade.

      You are trying to paint that as some sort of negative, and perhaps to you it is. But again, to the end user, the positive is that they can essentially use every single app in the Play Store, and can perform every single function that they need their device to do, without the need for an OS upgrade. So please, inform us as to what apps and features that users of older OS versions are missing out on.

    • It’s Me

      So, other support for new hardware, you’re saying google hasn’t added anything worthwhile or meaningful in 3 full OS updates.

      Otherwise you seem focused on updates only being worthwhile if they provide mission critical functionality. For incremental improvements, mostly they come in point releases, assuming your OS device age ever still supported.

      There’s probably a few 100s of millions of users that wish their phones could get an update for stage fright and the other exploits fixed in newer versions. But who cares, right?

    • FlamesFan89

      It really seems to bug you that people’s phones work just fine for them.

    • It’s Me

      ? How so?

      I mean, you’re the one that seems quite upset that anyone would dare to update without “mission critical” additions. WHY WOULD THEY DO THAT? (To borrow your caps which seemed to imply great distress at the thought)

      I’m perfectly fine with people not updating software. As a developer I appreciate when they do since generally it’s better, but some people don’t like change and that’s ok.

      And you repeatedly implied with your questions, you are likely right, google hasn’t added anything worthwhile in 3 full OS updates, except gimmicks and hardware support. I mean, if you as an android user have to question the value, who am I to convince you otherwise. Clearly you know your platform better than I. But try not to be too judgemental when you hear others have updated. Try not to shout “BUT WHY!?!”

    • FlamesFan89

      You have completely misunderstood my position, or are intentionally misrepresenting it.

      I’m not saying that people should only upgrade for mission critical additions. I’m saying if there is something in the new OS, or an app that is only available for the latest OS version, then, just as with any job, you should ensure you have the proper tool for the job, and get a device that supports the things you need.

      If, on the other hand, you aren’t lacking any functionality, or apps, then the OS version likely doesn’t matter to you, as you are able to run all the apps, and perform all the tasks that you need.

      Also, you can try as you might to put words in my mouth about what Google has, or has not done, but they are your words, not mine.

      As for the use of ALL CAPS. I think you have me confused with someone else. I have capitalized the word “NEED” a couple times, to imply emphasis on a single word, but at no point have I written a whole sentence or anything like that. Perhaps you are projecting?

    • It’s Me

      If there is something in the new OS that you want or need, you either need a time machine to go back and make sure your phone can get the new OS, or you’re back to either throwing one away and buying a another or buying ones from now on that [hopefully] will get updates for an extended period of time from the OEM, OS and carrier or two of the 3. For those for whom extended support is important, stick to a platform that provides extended OS support.iPhone is a good choice using that criteria, given the large number of older phones still receiving OS upgrades. I agree with your assessment.

      No need to put words in your mouth. You questioned the value of going from K to N.

      What are the use cases where someone having KitKat instead of Nougat is limited in what they can do with their phone? What apps or features are they prevented from using that are “mission critical”?

      And again, as an android user, if you have to ask those questions, I’m not the one to answer. I agree with your questioning.

      Can one anyone answer for Flames? I’d like to help him through his unrest through this crisis.

    • FlamesFan89

      It’s ok if you don’t understand whatsoever. I won’t hold it against you.

    • It’s Me

      I understand your questions (even pasted them for you. They are pretty clear). And I feel for you for having to even ask them. Its unfortunate. Very unfortunate.

    • FlamesFan89

      Nope, not unfortunate at all, and clearly your ability to cut and paste is not evidence of your ability to understand as evidenced by your clear inability to… well, understand.

      But, like I said, I won’t hold it against you.

      Cheers!

    • It’s Me

      So when you were asking those questions about reasons to upgrade you weren’t asking about reasons to upgrade?

      What else do you say that you don’t mean? Seriously, I’m not twisting your words here. They are right there in black and white.

      I expect such shiftiness from our resident Rob Ford supporter/Trump channeler but honesty thought better of you. Still do, but it’s puzzling nonetheless.

    • FlamesFan89

      Not sure how many times I need to say the same thing for you to understand. The new versions do have new features, they do have “under the hood” improvements which makes things run better, etc. It’s not that there is zero reason to upgrade, it’s that it is not a necessity. And that’s the difference you are either not understanding, or are intentionally ignoring.

      Sure it would be nice to always have the latest and greatest, but at the end of the day, apps are the most important thing about a phone, and a phone on KitKat can run essentially everything in the Play Store. Same goes for iOS. Whatever the last iPhone was that doesn’t have a fingerprint reader, or Apple Pay, they still run (I’m guessing) the overwhelming majority of apps, and work just fine for the average consumer. So unless they need those hardware features, or something new in iOS that their device didn’t get with the new version, then they likely don’t care.

    • It’s Me

      …and you’re back to necessity. Mission critical.

      So, there are reasons to upgrade just none that are necessary, mission critical, important. And therefore in your opinion there’s no good reason to upgrade, therefore no good reason to note upgrade rates.

      Is that about right?

      An overly simplistic view of the software industry, but I guess everyone has an opinion.

      As a developer, I appreciate knowing high percentages of users can take advantage of new features I add that use new APIs and OS functionality without having to rely on hardware upgrade cycles. That might mean 64 bit support years ago or Apple Pay integration or new core animation hooks, or background APIs, etc. Otherwise I have to maintain multiple code branches or have lots of conditions that preserve legacy code using obsolete APIs. As my code moves forward it’s best to be able to jettison old code instead of having to drag it along to support lowest common denominator users, when possible. I also appreciate that google has done a good job and modularizing their platform such that API level isn’t a bottleneck anymore, but I also appreciate that was forced on them by fragmentation (still a good thing).

      As a user, I appreciate features that don’t need new hardware that get added in new OSes that I’m able to use without needing to buy new phones. Mission critical? Life saving? Earth shattering? No, no and no, but I see no reason to judge people for appreciating the ability to get the newest features.

      seriously, not sure why it bothers you so much that Apple provides these numbers. If Google mentions there upgrade rates, will you go on a similar rant?

    • FlamesFan89

      Hmmm, interesting that you think it bothers me that Apple provides these numbers. It in fact does not bother me.

      You will note that in my first post I didn’t say it was completely unimportant information, but rather that the better question is, how many people actually care. My goal was to spark conversation on the topic, which I clearly did. Do end users actually care? Does it affect their use experience in any negative way? Are they severely limited by having an older OS version?

      We’ve been focused on Android here. So let’s turn to iOS. As I’m sure you are aware, when older iPhones get a new iOS version, they often don’t get all the new features. Usually that’s due to hardware restrictions (fingerprint readers, NFC, pressure sensitive screens, etc.). Are these users using “obsolete” phones in your opinion? Should they upgrade to get these “nice to have” new features? You have tried to knock Google for not providing enough in their new versions, so what major improvements has Apple made that are purely software in their last few versions? Are these new features available to everyone? Or just the latest model?

    • It’s Me

      Uh huh. I’m sure you’ll be questioning google just as rabidly.

      HomeKit additions, Health, Siri integrations in apps, iMessage “improvements”, improved platform search, improves speech recognition, deeper voip integration, WebKit performance improvements. Those are a handful of user facing-software only adds for iOS 10. It’s not an exhaustive list, just too of my head. That’s that last upgrade.

      And security enhancements. That one always seems to be ignored by android folk. But it does actually matter. (Actually, the interesting shift over that last little while has been that android users used to pan AV vendors as fear mongerd. Now they claim them as an advantage to the platform.)

    • John Lofwire

      in fact all games and app work on all device with 4.4 and above.

      99% of app work on 2.3.5 to 7.1.1

      Also for the security excuse you can always use a third party security software many have a detection rate of 100% month over month for years ( like bitdefender security suite )

  • Rev0lver

    Yeah. But 80%+ of all smartphones run on “the other platform”…

    • Brad Fortin

      And yet this platform still generates more app revenue than “the other platform” making it more valuable to developers, like the ones attending the conference today.

    • Rev0lver

      But having the most up to date version of an OS has nothing to do with app profits…

    • Brad Fortin

      It does, actually, because having more users on the latest version means fewer resources have to be devoted to supporting older versions. Having more users on the latest version also means more users can take advantage of new features, which leads to better apps and app reviews, leading to more downloads, sales, and profit.

    • Rev0lver

      I think you’re overstating the importance of having users on the same OS version. It may have a small impact on profits, but nowhere near as much as you’re implying.

    • John Lofwire

      If you use limited OS like iOS you are right.

      99% of all app work on all android version 2.3.5 to 7.1.1
      Dev have nothing extra to do.. its not like ios app thats need to be manually optimised for each device lol.

    • thereasoner

      They don’t necessarily have more app profits on iOS. It’s true that there are more free app version for Android vs iOS but revenue generated from Android apps are split over many different app store, especially in China where the Play Store is blocked.

      Apple guys only work with numbers generated by the Play Store while it’s been said that collectively the other Android app stores actually do more business for developers than Googles own Play Store.

    • John Lofwire

      Agreed and as Google update the API needed for app directly even on older android device its mean over 99% of all app work from android 2.3.5 to android 7.1.1

    • Stephen B Morris

      I wish developers would stop believing that they can’t make money on Android. There are people out there that spend real money in the play store. Monument Valley 2 being an iOS exclusive is disappointing. What a day.

    • Brad Fortin

      Yes, those people exist, but there are fewer of them using Android than iOS.

    • John Lofwire

      Average spender on iOS store spend more.

      total spending including all android app store is higher than apple app store.

      Even google play store revenue are getting higher much faster than apple one do.

    • It’s Me

      There are lots of developers on android. It’s not a matter of believing whether they can make money on android. They are there. They know exactly where they can make money and they go where the money is.

    • thereasoner

      Android actually does generate more cash for developers over all or so it’s been said. It’s just that the revenue is split over many Android app stores, especially in China where the Play Store is blocked.

    • John Lofwire

      I am personally a big spenders ( 150$ and more every months )
      also google app revenue is increasing at a much faster pace than ios app store revenue so eventually apple will loose on thats end.

    • thereasoner

      Does it? There are those who say that more revenue is generated from Android when all of the Android app stores are included, especially those in China where the Play Store is blocked.

    • John Lofwire

      Brad go on google and write google play store revenue versus Apple app store.

      Look at past 5 years.

      see how the gap narrow very fast?

      Soon its be the others way around and when its happen its wont EVER come back to apple.

      Sorry but Google app store revenue are growing much faster than apple app store is.

  • Matt Yu

    Is there any way to stop updates on iPhone? I disable and delete the updates in the General setting, but my iPhone still keep downloading the update and reminding me to update every month. I just update it to stop the reminder popup. I am wondering how many of those 86% iPhone users like me.

    • It’s Me

      Doesn’t download unless you tell it to download. Maybe a setting somewhere.

    • Matt Yu

      It will download updates as long as iphone is connected to wifi, no matter update setting is disabled or not. If you are able to find such setting, please let me know. Much appreciated.

    • It’s Me

      Super strange. I’ve never had an iOS update automatically download to my iOS devices without me first selecting the update and pressing “Download and Update”. I thought that’s why the had a “Download and update” button.

    • Matt Yu

      I searched for the solution online. Seems like many iphone users have the same problem and there is no way to stop iOS download the update when connecting to wifi.

    • It’s Me

      Again, very strange. I’m always on wifi and have never had such a problem with any of my many iOS devices.

      There was a myth once that Apple forced installations of the newest iOS versions, so maybe people are still buying into that and reporting that they’ve seen this mystery behaviour on their mystery devices.

    • John Lofwire

      Ofcourse there is no way to stop it.

      Thats how apple work to make it look like everyone using it actively lol.

    • thereasoner

      A friend at work dealt with the same nuisance over Android Pay. He’s not interested in it but the phone kept annoying him with prompts until he finally relented and set up a card…just to stop the harrassment. He still hasn’t tried it but atleast the aggravating prompts have stopped last I heard.

      Apple did something similar with the Apple watch ad/icon that for the longest time was constantly in the face of iPhone users on their home screen.

  • Francois Roy

    Funny. Just as I thought how bad this site had became, super heavy, with ads everywhere and taking forever to load on my phone, I happen to click this one article with a mere FOUR sentences and no added value whatsoever.

  • Omar

    Comparing apples to oranges, no pun intended. Not defending the fragmentation in Android, it is annoying, but there are what, a couple dozen Android phones released every year for low end, midrange and high end… Meanwhile there aren’t even a dozen iPhones released since the first one. Of course Android will be fragmented… OEMs could do a better job updating devices but to be honest that’s where custom ROMs come in.

    • John Lofwire

      Also iOS updates dont come in full to most devices..

      Beside been lazy ( something thats do happen at several android OEM ) one of the reason devices are not updated to new OS version is thats some or many features cannot be used.

      Apple update iphone thats are 3 years old yes but they wont give them the full update often because ( they wana keep some features for newer device only or because those older device just cant handle them )

      So in the end i agree its not a good comparison.

