Motorola announces Moto Z2 Play and reveals it’s coming to Canada this summer

Jun 1, 2017

10:47 AM EDT

11 comments

Moto Z2 Play

Motorola just took the curtain off its latest smartphone, Moto Z2 Play.

While it’s a midrange phone, the Moto Z2 Play features some more premium features, including a new all-metal unibody design that includes a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display.

Moto Z2 Play in Lunar White

The new model is both thinner and lighter than last year’s Moto Z Play. Of course, that svelte new design comes at a cost; the battery on the Moto Z2 Play is 15 percent smaller than the one found on its predecessor (3,000mAh vs. 3,510mAh). According to Motorola, the Moto Z2 Play’s battery can power the phone for about 30 hours straight on a single charge. By contrast, Motorola said the Moto Z Play could go up to 50 hours on a single charge.

Elsewhere, the Moto Z2 Play is a definite improvement over its predecessor. It includes a faster Snapdragon 626 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz; 3 or 4GB of RAM, depending on the model; and 32 or 64GB of expandable storage.

side view of Moto Z2 Play

It also features an improved f/1.7 aperture camera that includes dual pixel focusing and an upgrade laser autofocus system, which means it should work better in less than ideal lighting conditions and focus faster, no matter the situation.

Motorola says it has also reworked its excellent Android skin to include a new Night Display feature that reduces how much blue light the Moto Z2 Play’s screen outputs at night. Moreover, the phone includes a redesign fingerprint sensor, USB-C and a headphone jack.

Motorola also announced four new Moto Mods, which we’ve detailed in a separate post.

According to a Motorola Canada spokesperson, the Moto Z2 Play and new Moto Mods will be available in Canada this summer. No word yet on Canadian-specific pricing and carrier availability. In the U.S., the Moto Z2 Play costs $499 (approximately $673) unlocked.

Source: Motorola

Comments

  • Garrett Cooper

    Nice specs for a mid-range handset, although the battery reduction is going the wrong way. That said, the price is what flagships were only a few years ago. Still a nice option, 4GB of RAM is plenty for a “mid-range”.

  • Roger

    Those bezels looks bigger than ever now that the flagship phones have much slimmer bezels. Shame about the reduced battery life, which was a key feature for the original Z Play.

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    screen type (OLED) and size seems great, shame Moto doesn’t seem to care about Canada much though, their products are so tricky to get into the country if you don’t have a US shipping address.
    Also their updates to the OS are pretty awful, they used to be so quick when Google owned them.
    That price though, seems we’re moving to what former high end phone prices were for mid range and going extra crazy price for the top range.

    • tvguy

      I own the Moto Z Force (Verizon) and it is updated every month without fail.

  • jellmoo

    The smaller battery is a bit of a bummer, but I think this thing will still have superb battery life. The extra RAM and storage option makes up for it in my view.

  • tvguy

    Meh. Waiting for the Z2 Force.

  • flower_petals

    Does the Z series have a notification light? Not having one on my X-Play still irks me.

    • samsvoc

      Unfortunately, No.

    • flower_petals

      That sucks. Thanks for the reply.

  • dp

    Why would anyone buy this when the OnePlus 3t is cheaper and better in every way?

    • Stuntman06

      Landscape physical keyboard mod.