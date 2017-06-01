Motorola just took the curtain off its latest smartphone, Moto Z2 Play.
While it’s a midrange phone, the Moto Z2 Play features some more premium features, including a new all-metal unibody design that includes a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display.
The new model is both thinner and lighter than last year’s Moto Z Play. Of course, that svelte new design comes at a cost; the battery on the Moto Z2 Play is 15 percent smaller than the one found on its predecessor (3,000mAh vs. 3,510mAh). According to Motorola, the Moto Z2 Play’s battery can power the phone for about 30 hours straight on a single charge. By contrast, Motorola said the Moto Z Play could go up to 50 hours on a single charge.
Elsewhere, the Moto Z2 Play is a definite improvement over its predecessor. It includes a faster Snapdragon 626 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz; 3 or 4GB of RAM, depending on the model; and 32 or 64GB of expandable storage.
It also features an improved f/1.7 aperture camera that includes dual pixel focusing and an upgrade laser autofocus system, which means it should work better in less than ideal lighting conditions and focus faster, no matter the situation.
Motorola says it has also reworked its excellent Android skin to include a new Night Display feature that reduces how much blue light the Moto Z2 Play’s screen outputs at night. Moreover, the phone includes a redesign fingerprint sensor, USB-C and a headphone jack.
Motorola also announced four new Moto Mods, which we’ve detailed in a separate post.
According to a Motorola Canada spokesperson, the Moto Z2 Play and new Moto Mods will be available in Canada this summer. No word yet on Canadian-specific pricing and carrier availability. In the U.S., the Moto Z2 Play costs $499 (approximately $673) unlocked.
Source: Motorola
