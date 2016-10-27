Reviews
MacBook Pro 2016 Hands-on: A future without function keys

Oct 27, 2016

4:55 PM EST

81 comments


Finally, after months of rumours and speculation, the new MacBook Pro is here and available in three different versions: the 13-inch model with physical function buttons, the 13-inch model with Apple’s new Touch Bar functionality and the 15-inch model with the Touch Bar.

The 13-inch model with physical buttons is shipping to Canada starting today, while the other two versions are now available for pre-order and will ship in two to three weeks.

While I’ve only spent a brief amount of time with the laptop, I walked away from the experience impressed. At least at the outset, Apple’s new MacBook Pro is a worthy upgrade to the Cupertino, California-based company’s line of laptops.

The Touch Bar could be revolutionary

lg macbook pro

The new Pro’s marquee feature is the oft-leaked Touch Bar, which actually happens to feel less like a screen and more like a touch panel due to its textured matte finish. This gives the buttons a physical feel despite the fact that they’re still contextual.

The secondary display also isn’t bright, which ensures it isn’t distracting, though because it’s always changing you’ll need to look at it fairly constantly and this could make it difficult to use when rapidly jumping between apps. In terms of brightness, the light of the Touch Bar is probably about the same as the keyboard’s backlight.

The key to the Touch Bar actually making sense for everyday users is app developers utilizing it in a way that’s comprehensible. In the short period of time that I tested out the matte touch panel, it worked great for adjusting simple options like volume, altering settings in Photoshop, as well as applying filters in Photos and working through emails at a rapid pace.

macbookpro22

Buttons can also be rearranged and moved around the panel, allowing you to customize them how you see fit. However, I’m not sold on the Mail-related features that allow you to long-press to reply to messages and fill in text with quick prompts as well as add emoji. It’s unclear if this will be the case across the board when it comes to apps that take advantage of the feature.

The Touch ID fingerprint scanner Apple discussed during its keynote is located on the right-hand side of the laptop’s Touch Bar. While I didn’t get to test out the feature myself, it seemed to work well enough when I watched an Apple representative demonstrate it. It’s also worth noting that holding down the Touch ID button turns off the computer as well, though I didn’t see this feature in action during my brief hands-on time with the new MacBook Pro.

Butterfly keyboard strikes again

macbookpro-10

I may be in the minority with this one, but I’m a fan of the 2015 and 2016 MacBook’s Butterfly keyboard. I disliked it at first, but the longer I spent with the computer, the more I began to appreciate the keyboard.

That keyboard is back, for better or worse, in the new MacBook Pro, though the keys do feel like they have slightly improved travel and accuracy. For some, this could be a deal breaker. There’s a vocal demographic out there that absolutely hates this keyboard.

The new MacBook Pro’s trackpad, on the other hand, is enormous and significantly larger than the one present on the older MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It feels just as accurate as the trackpad featured in the previous iterations of the Air and Pro too. Palm-rejection also feels accurate, though again, I’ve only spent a small amount of time with the laptop.

macbookpro-11

While a Retina screen is standard in most of Apple’s Mac products now, it’s still worth noting that at least at the outset, the 2016 Pro’s display is vibrant, bright and full of colour depth, especially in Apple’s dimly lit hands-on demo room.

Thinner than the MacBook Air

macbook-pro-phill

Let’s get this out of the way first: the 2016 Pro is not as light as the 2015 or 2016 12-inch MacBook, though it does feel considerably lighter than past iterations of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, measuring in at about 1.3kg (approximately 3 pounds).

The wedge shape present in the MacBook Air and Pro is also a thing of the past, with Apple adopting a flat form factor for the Air. Some probably won’t like this shift but I’ve never found the wedge look aesthetically pleasing and prefer a more uniform form factor.

Port-wise the new Pro comes equipped with 4 Thunderbolt USB-C ports and any of these ports can apparently be used to charge the device, which will come as a relief to those who were frustrated with the 12-inch MacBook. USB-C is an obstacle right now so you’ll have to adopt the #donglelife, but the port technology really is the future.

macbookpro-21

This is a period of transition and utilizing a dongle is a fact of life when you’re an early adopter. Adapters are annoying, it’s true, but until USB-C becomes standard, which could take a number of years, this is set to be the new normal. Still, it’s impossible to deny that including some sort of dongle with the Pro would have made this less of an issue.

And yes, you guessed it, the Pro does include a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus of course.

Specs and pricing

macbookpro-20

In terms of specs, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,899 CAD and comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Graphics 540, 8GB of RAM, 256Gb of storage and a 13.3-inch LED backlit IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 227 ppi pixel resolution.

Another more high-end 15-inch iteration of the laptop, priced at $2,999, rocks an Intel Core i7 and a Radeon Pro 450 or Pro 455 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution display.

macbook-spec

While far from a gaming PC, these specs are a significant improvement over the current Pro and Air models. There’s also a 13-inch MacBook Pro that starts at $1,899 that doesn’t include the Touch Bar, which, while the panel is the marquee feature of this refresh, could appeal to those looking to save a few hundred dollars.

It’s difficult to pass judgment on the new Pro given the brief amount of time I’ve spent with the laptop, but I’m impressed with what I’ve experienced so far. The Touch Bar is impressive and could truly be extremely useful, its revamped look and size is great and its upgraded internals are long-overdue.

However, for some, this might not be enough, especially those expecting a total and complete overhaul of the concept of a laptop. We’ll have more on the new 2016 MacBook Pro, including a full review, in the coming weeks.

Comments

  • Do Do

    I can’t see anyone upgrading from a 2012 and later model, maybe 4 years when the next one comes out but you’re getting slightly more speed and an oled. Ya, I’ll pass for now

    And that replacement for the “Air” is a joke from what I can tell. It’s basically the 13″ pro without oled and 2 less ports, for a little less money. WTF?

    • Why? Windows 10 is so superior.

    • Do Do

      LOL In your opinion, as a 30 year “windows” user, IMO macOS, at this time, is far superior. MS simply had to improve on Windows 7 NOT force us into the spyware generation of their OS and maybe some minor cosmetic changes. As is, Window 10 is simply a marketing/advertising platform created to make MS more money not make the users experience any better.

      That’s not to say macOS is perfect, far from, I’m not a batty apple fanboy, but at this time macOS is far superior to Window 10 IMO.

    • I can’t stand the user experience and the closeness of macOS. The windows management alone is enough to drive me crazy.

      You should also remove this tinfoil hat off you head.

    • Croc Ography

      Completely agree the windows management on MacOS Is usable for me as well. (mother-daughter windows are a must have for me)

    • Do Do

      “You should also remove this tinfoil hat off you head.”

      Words of a fool, if you can’t make your point without insulting someone, it’s a good indication you should avoid trying to make any point as you’re probably lacking enough intelligence to accomplish your task.

    • If somebody made a fool of himself here, it’s you in your first comment.

      Also, I didn’t insult you previously. Maybe remove your over-sensitivity hat as well?

    • Do Do

      Like I said you’re a fool as you apparently can’t even recognize that suggesting someone should take his tin foil hat off is insulting. You’re also a fool because you cant understand my simple point. Lastly, I’m repeating what experts have said about Windows 10. A fool would argue with internet security experts.

    • thomas nguyen

      Who’s more of a fool? The fool? Or the person following the fool?

    • Do Do

      Right back where we started. That would make you the fool.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      Much truth to your comment as I’ve also been a fan of OS X for some years now over Windows but recently I’ve been using W10 more and coming to like it more whereas really MacOS is just friggin stale. I mean what was the big update in Sierra? Incorporating Siri into the system? Big deal. I’ve updated and yet to use the feature to be honest whereas what MSFT is proposing with the Creator’s Update in 2017 is truly revolutionary in how we interact with devices. This is something you’d think Apple would come up with and yet stodgy old Microsoft is leading the way.

  • Gerry Wolff

    Hey Pat, how much Apple pay you to write this “review” ? T-bar is gimmicky, prices, especially in Canada are outrageous and a Pro laptop without any ports that are most in use today, replaced with 4 least used ones requiring a bag of dongles is not my idea of progress. The fact that you cannot see anything wrong here, makes you a bought for journalist that’s afraid of not being invited back to their next event. I’m done with Apple, after 30 years !!

    • jay

      there is the other guy from montreal and without seeing it he wrote how amazing it feels so you do not want to see that review. amazing product apple release over time…..

    • ciderrules

      Ah, the typical conspiracy theorist. Can’t understand why someone likes an Apple product, so have to pretend the reviewer was paid off.

    • This isn’t a “review.” It’s quick hands-on impressions after spending about 15 minutes with the laptop.

      Apple’s laptop prices have always been pretty crazy and you could say the same about Microsoft’s Surface Book and even the standard Surface. This is a high-end laptop with a high-end price tag.

      USB-C is the future of connectivity and if you can’t acknowledge that, then unfortunately you must not be that familiar with the tech industry. If you want to be an early adopter of tech like these, there’s going to be obstacles. This is how things have always worked.

    • Henry Wilson

      > Apple’s laptop prices have always been pretty crazy

      This isn’t true at all. I was able to purchase the 15 inch macbook pro with the highest end dGPU in 2011 for 2300 canadian after taxes. The 2.7Ghz model with the 455 starts at 3500 before tax!! Even taking the Canadian dollar into consideration, the price increase is nothing short of ridiculous.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      Well its greed. I mean the company wouldn’t be able to manage the incredible margins it realizes if the prices weren’t going up and suckers paying for it.
      No doubt Apple is in desperate need of some humble pie

    • $2300 for a laptop is crazy.

    • Croc Ography

      MOD – “Apple’s laptop prices have always been pretty crazy and you could say the same about Microsoft’s Surface Book and even the standard Surface. This is a high-end laptop with a high-end price tag.”

      — Major freaking difference: the touch screen and peripherals like the pen and dial completely change the way you interface with the device making it a much more compelling user experience. Your statement makes everyone erroneously believe that they are similar experiences with little to differentiate them.

    • They may not offer similar experiences but they’re competing in the exact same space and going after similar segments of the market. I’ve interviewed the head of all things Surface related Panos Panay and he told me that Microsoft’s goal with the Surface line is compete directly with Apple in the high-end market.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      In all fairness this new MacBook is nowhere near top-end regardless how you look at it. The specs are reminiscent of many of last years laptops and the fact that that you could say the Surface Book or Pro is somehow in line with this product is specious at best. The number of things you can do with a Surface product now, especially after their announcements earlier this week, just speaks to how far behind Apple is and that most of what they are selling now is truly gimmicky as others point out.
      I said it before on an earlier thread but these guys are really falling behind their competitors and seem to think that getting rid of things function keys and standardizing USB-C is the ‘cutting edge’ when it just ain’t.
      I don’t believe you’re paid to shill for one company or another but I also have yet to read a ‘review’ or any impression of yours about an Apple product that is critical in a sensible way and let’s face it, there is MUCH to be critical of with this company and its lacklustre offerings.

    • If you can’t acknowledge that USB-C isn’t the future of connectivity then you just haven’t been following the tech industry. Sure, it causes problems now, but in two years it’s going to be the standard. Every device is switching to USB-C.

      If I like a product or a feature, I’m not going to be dishonest and say I don’t in order to move my opinion in-line with others, that’s just a disservice to our readers. I think the Touch Bar is awesome and could evolve into something really great, but it also could wind up being a disaster for Apple, and I say that in the story.

      Before knocking a feature like the Touch Bar, give it a shot and try to understand what it’s for. It’s easy to dismiss it as a gimmick from the short sizzle reel Apple showed off, but I think there’s much more to it then that.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      if USB C is the future why does the iPhone 7 not have it? and dont say “because of courage”

    • The Iceman Cometh

      Yeah. Windows Lumia phones do. lol! Its certainly an inconsistent view.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      I never said USB-C isn’t the future of connectivity however its probably at least 3-4 years away from being totally standard with peripheral connections and most people aren’t going to be inclined to dump their existing hardware to accommodate USB-C. I feel that Apple should’ve kept 2 USB ports and 1 USB-C and I suspect the reason they didn’t go all in like last year’s MacBook with its one USB-C port is because of customer outrage. It’s all well and fine to be ahead of the game where the market is headed but you simply can’t ram this down peoples’ throats and expect them to shell out $2000 or more for the hardware that limits what they can use it for.
      In regards the Touch Bar I’m not convinced this is going anywhere and not just because its gimmicky and been tried before by other manufacturers, but because really it heavily relies upon the use of apps from the Mac App Store apparently. If you aren’t a big user of that stuff then its a pointless upgrade, something you alluded to in your article for those looking to save money going for the base model so I’ll give you that.

      The bottom line here is that for the price you are getting a quality product yes, but the functionality is limited compared to other devices on the market for similar price points and superior specs. You have to be a serious fan of MacOS to buy this or alternatively, require it for graphics design, photography and other multimedia uses these devices have been better at, but even that’s stretching it for some.

    • jay

      apple price was not always crazy i bought a macbook air 13 inch for 999$ at staples and yeah price is a little high but fair because i use it a lot and love it. i would buy a macbook for 999$ but that is not the case those models are just crazy. start your review with the price and people not even reading it anymore.

    • When the Air first released it cost over $2000 in Canada. When ever Apple revamps a product or releases a new iteration, it’s always astronomically priced. This is nothing new.

  • jay

    look at that 3.5 headphone jack so apple has no more courage ? lol courage for a good price would be needed. so surface will win

    • Marc Palumbo

      You’ll need courage when you buy this thing 🙂

  • simbob

    There is a typo in the scren resolution of the 13in mbp.

  • simbob

    Also, it is becoming clearer and clearer than Apple is walking away from OSX and traditionnal machines now. The focus is on mobile. I feel like the current Thinkpad X1 lineup is a much better machine in the 13in market. At least they have propper FR-CA keyboards, something important to a large number of people in Canada. I hate how technology compagnies like apple have no considerations for peoples languages and just impose shody hybrid solutions.

  • beyond

    What? They kept the headphone jack? I feel like they don’t know what they are doing and/or are experimenting. I mean if they are going to ditch it, why not ditch it in all their products to be consistent.

    • Do Do

      Apparently they lacked the “courage”

    • thomas nguyen

      No, the MacBook line does not “feature” courage, this will be in the mid year revision

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      i think they will actually remove the ability to charge the laptop on your own, you will need to pay $20 for each recharge but it can last maybe 36 hours. that way they can get rid of the last port and just have nothing at all.

    • As funny as these “courage” jokes are, when you look at the Pro, why would Apple remove the 3.5mm headphone jack? It’s a completely different device and use-case.

      Whether or not you feel’s Apple’s justification for the removal of the 3.5mm with the iPhone 7 is consumer friendly, there were obvious performance benefits. In the case of the Pro, there’s literally no reason to drop it.

    • xxxJDxxx

      Different device, different use case, sure. But I use the headphone jack on my iphone 1000’s of times more than I have on my macbook.

    • Definitely, that’s a fair point.

    • thomas nguyen

      You’re right, it is a different use case, but let’s look at the day to day use, who uses the headphone jack on a phone vs on a laptop? And if you’re moving your company to a jackless future, you choose to segment off the highest use group and leave the laptop jack in place for no discernable reason (unless you think they cater to DJ’s that uses the headphone jack?).

      This decision makes no logical sense, and to hide it behind “courage” and the excuse that other jack is old so it has no use in our technology driven world is why we continue to make fun of Apple.

    • PygmySurfer

      “It’s a completely different device and use-case.”

      Maybe I’m strange, but I like to use the same set of headphones with my phone that I do with my computer. Is Apple including a lightning->3.5mm adapter so I can use my iPhone 7 headphones with my fancy new MacBook? Or are they going to sell me that for $19?

  • mwahahahaha

    How long is Apple going to milk this cow? Let’s fast forward and see…

    2016 – no function keys – revolutionary!
    2017 – no number keys – revolutionary!
    2018 – no ‘letter ‘a’ key – revolutionary!
    2019 – no letter ‘b’ key – revolutionary!


    2043 – apple removes the ‘z’ key – revolutionary!
    2044 – apple removes all remaining physical keys – revolutionary!
    2045 – apple removes all remaining ports, hinges, buttons, and trackpad – extraordinary!
    2046 – apple removes all physical materials and switches to holographic technology to project the MacBook pro in front of its users. With nothing to touch users must interact with the device using brain waves transmitted with Apples new product the iThought.

  • Denis M.

    I’ve never had a Mac, can someone explain what is the function of the Fn
    key (bottom left side) that is still present on these new Macbooks
    with the touchbar?

    • Joseph

      FN key is just a function key even on some PC’s you have the FN key usually it’s to allow you to get other functions out of your F1-F12 keys.

    • Denis M.

      well, that’s my point. They removed the F keys, so why keep the Fn key any longer? Is it still used to switch something else?

    • Aytisi

      FN can modify any key, not just the F1-F12 keys.

    • Joel L.

      In the keynote, Federighi shows that holding down the Fn key restores f1-f12 on the touch bar

  • The Finder

    lol I use an external keyboard and mouse, so I probably wouldn’t even use the touchbar. It would be funny if they made the touchbar one the default and the one with the function keys the one you pay extra for. But that would be kinda mean too.

  • FlamesFan89

    Touch typists everywhere are yawning, and going back to their mechanical keyboards and getting work done.

  • babyface

    Apple has priced themselves out of the market as far as I’m concerned. They seem to have replaced innovation with gimmickry, as well. After using Macs for over 10 years, my next laptop will be something reasonably priced running Linux as I can’t stand Windows.

  • Victor Victory

    I’m still waiting for 30th century laptops

  • jay

    Future is last year processor!

  • BetelgeuseOrion

    So what i see here is Apple ripped off Microsoft’s Side show from Windows Vista (yes back in 2007, 10 years ago). they also ripped off Razer’s switchblade UI.

    how is this innovation again?

    also $1900 for a POS laptop with an i5? no dGPU? this thing is a sad piece of garbage with low-mid specs, how do “Pros” render anything on this thing?

    for $1900 i expect a quad core i7 (Kaby lake) with at least a nVidia pascal based GPU like a GTX1060 if not a 1070 and 6GB of ram. if its over $2K i expect a 1080. Being thin is useless for actual work, The older 13″MBP that i have is not too thick and neither is any other laptop in its price range.

    lol at keeping the 3.5mm jack, now your lightning headphones that came with the iphone are useless in this thing, they should maybe make up their minds about which ports they want to use, you want to go lightning or USB C? dont potato this and go half way.

    • Cowpoke

      You done…?

    • The Iceman Cometh

      Tell us how you really feel? You aint gonna get dGPU,, 6GB RAM, or an i7 prepackaged for $1900, although maybe its fair to expect that. Even MSFT doesn’t offer this kind of specs at that price. I agree the specs here don’t call for this kind of pricing and the inconsistencies with 3.5mm headphone jacks is certainly noteworthy but best to keep it in perspective.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      im not going to get a dGPU w/6GB for $1900? well then what the hell is this that im typing on? (GS43VR for $1849)

      go to reflexnotebook, newegg, any of the big online tech stores, click on gaming laptops, literally all of them match the specs i just posted for that price.

      hell for $1200 you can get an i7-6700HQ with a GTX960 which is faster than the fastest model they have for $4000.

      real work including compiling, rendering videos and editing pictures isnt done by how a laptop looks or how it makes your emotions feel, its done by the actual specs and processing power.

  • Cowpoke

    Hot dang! But there’s a whole heap o’ cryin’ an’ whinin’ in these here comments.

  • fruvous

    Finally! Apple had the courage to integrate 8 year old keyboard technology into their laptop.

  • dave

    I am currently using a 2010 white macbook and am looking to upgrade to a 15″ macbook pro. Is now the time to upgrade?

  • Marc Palumbo

    @disqus_0b1xODgsfg:disqus Why is the TouchBar revolutionary? It’s been done before multiple times. What makes it revolutionary?

    • The Iceman Cometh

      Lenovo tried this to some effect not that long ago and really it didn’t go down well.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      when lenovo did it with the X1 carbon they got ripped a new A-hole by their consumer base, guess what the new model has? thats right, regular buttons

    • ciderrules

      Because nobody cares about PCs. They’re all the same with hundreds of manufacturers all cranking out the same commodity devices.

      Just like nobody cares about Samsung specific features on their phones (like the edge display) and developers can’t be bothered to specifically code for it.

      You’d need to have Microsoft define a specification for something like a touch bar and build the APIs for it into Windows. PC makers have never been successful with their own custom features when trying to get developers on board.

      Apple has great success with this, though. All the major developers have already updated their software for the Touch Bar or are planning to. Just like developers are quick to code for iOS specific features.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      What developers? Care to explain? I guess it’s like all those developers that immediately jumped on the Force Touch bandwagon and where in reality less than half bothered. Furthermore, the App Store for Mac is a different beast than the iOS version and many who make mobile apps do not do so for the Mac.

      You are really nothing more than a fanboy making unsubstantiated statements that can’t be taken seriously

    • Marc, I did not say it’s definitely revolutionary; what I did say is that it could be if it pans out and third-party des jub on board. Yes, this has been attempted before, but not with this level level of potential developer support.

  • alphs22

    I’m generally an Apple guy, but some of the design choices here are indefensible.

    If you were to buy an iPhone 7, you can’t plug it in to the Macbook Pro without adapters. The pair of headphones that came with your new iPhone also can’t be used with the Macbook Pro. When you have two of your flagship products that can’t physically connect with each other, you have a problem.

    I’m still a fan of Apple’s end-to-end customer experience, but some of the design decisions under Tim Cook has been questionable to say the least. Was waiting for the new Macbooks, but will be buying a 2015 MBP for a discount instead.

    • Cowpoke

      I think ol’ Cooky is too busy takin’ a bath if you follow my meanin’…

    • The removal of the MagSafe definitely is a hit, that totally slipped my mind with this hands-on.

    • I think @alphs22:disqus hit on something important below. Despite all the courage jokes for including a 3.5mm port and the fact that the biggest feature for this “this is your only choice if you only use Apple device” product is is a touch bar, I think he/she touched on a fundamental issue. Apple is expected to deliver a top notch end to end experience. It’s why one is willing to a price that is well beyond what the technology is actually worth. You don’t have to fuss with it, you don’t have to worry about wires, dongles and compatibility. That whole idea does not seem to exist anymore – last year’s single usb port fiasco, the dongle on dongle action going on with the iPhone 7 and now this shows that there is a lack of cohesive vision going on within Apple. I hate to bring up the Steve Jobs argument but do you really think you would see these Frankenstein like dongle/wire piles at coffee tables if he were guiding this?

      I love aesthetics as much as anyone but once it starts impacting me financially and with what I have to do after I buy an already overpriced device and realize what you need to buy after the fact just to have what you had before, you start to look elsewhere and see some pretty good alternatives.

      Yes, I realize it’s a ‘transition’ stage but there are much better ways of achieving this. I have devices that have current and future technologies built into it so I don’t have to go dongle crazy. Why did they choose not to go down this road and make the transition less expensive for their customers? The markup and profit margin on the MBPs would still be crazy/desire by any other company even if that they designed that in.

    USB-C may very well be the “standard of the future” (I agree…yes…it is). However, until they start making thumb drives with it, this reeks of nothing more than Apple pushing people to use their cloud services because all those thumb-drives you have laying around are now completely useless. The future will come when it is ubiquitous, not when Apple says so.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      The funny thing is their cloud services suck and you really can’t access any of it outside of an Apple device, unlike OneDrive, Google Drive and countless others where accessibility on any browser or platform is permitted.

