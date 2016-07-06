Resources
Here’s how to get Pokémon Go for Android in Canada right now

Jul 6, 2016

9:59 AM EST

106 comments

Update 07/17/16: Pokemon Go is now officially available in Canada on the Android Google Play Store.

Update 07/06/16: Pokémon Go’s servers are intermittently going down. If you are unable to log in, the servers will likely be back up in a few minutes.

While Pokémon Go continues to roll out out on a worldwide basis right now, the game unfortunately hasn’t made its way to Canada yet. With a few additional steps however, it’s easy to get Nintendo, The Pokémon Company and Niantic’s augmented reality mobile game up and running on any supported Android device. We also have a guide explaining how to get Pokémon Go for iOS in Canada.

Since a search in the Google Play store for Pokémon Go in the Canadian Google Play Store yields zero official results right now, the next viable option would be to search via Google for Niantic’s title. Unfortunately, even if you locate Pokémon Go, it’s likely you’ll be met with a “this app is not available in your region,” message.

PokemonGo-2

Instead, navigate over to Android Police’s Apkmirror, a “APK” file hosting website and download this build of Pokémon Go.

Next after the app is downloaded, click to install it on your Android device (installation takes about one minute). If you haven’t updated your phone’s settings to allow installs from “Unknown Sources,” you’ll need to do so before installing the Pokémon Go APK. To do this navigate to settings, then security and flip the Unknown Source toggle.

Pokemongoandroid

If you’ve followed all of these instructions properly, you’ll be able to launch and play Pokémon Go in Canada. There currently is no way to download Pokémon Go for iOS devices unless you have a jailbroken smartphone, so iPhone users will have to wait for the game’s official Canadian release.

Of course you could always wait since it’s likely Pokémon Go will drop on both the Canadian Google Play Store and App Store at some point in the near future.

“The mobile game is also coming soon to Canada, Europe, and South America,” said a representative from Niantic in a recent statement to MobileSyrup.

It’s also worth noting there is some evidence indicating installing this APK is a violation of Niantic’s Pokémon Go terms of service, which could result in an account ban, though we can’t confirm this has happened to any users.

Download Pokémon Go’s APK from Apkmirror (the APK source is run by the same company as Android Police). While there is an inherent risk stemming from downloading unverified APK files, we’re confident this particular Pokemon Go file is likely free of malware. However, download it at your own risk. There have also been reports that some Pokemon Go APK files have been infected with malware.

MobileSyrup will have a full review of Pokémon Go up on our site in the coming weeks.

Related reading: Here’s how to get Pokémon Go for iOS in Canada

Comments

  • Charles Pauzé-Robert

    I already did it yesterday, 30 minutes after it was released on Google Play Store. Now grinding to get to lvl5 and capture the Gym I can access from my house! ^^

    • Sean-Paul

      Not available on Playstore

    • RoguePaladin

      This article has a link to download the APK from instead of the Play Store. That’s what this article is about.

    • Mathieu Dégarie

      You’re right. But Charles was saying he saw the app released on Play Store 30 minutes after he got the alternative APK, but it’s still not released. This is because even though the app isn’t available in the region yet, as long as you have an app installed on your device, you’ll get access to its Play Store page easily.

    • Katie

      It’s in the play store, it just doesn’t show up in search results if it isn’t available in your country ????

    • Mathieu Dégarie

      It’s not released yet. I’m pretty sure you saw the app on Play Store because you had it installed on your device.

  • Mayoo

    Sideloaded this morning at work. Caught 5 while sitting here during break haha

    • TheAlParsons

      “break”

  • D C

    You forgot to mention a really important factor:

    Downloading the APK file and installing may be against the ToS from Niantic, which could result in your account being banned.

    This is not for certain so download and play at your own risk.

    • Zack Triskon

      So what? When games launches oficially in your country just make a new account if you get banned. EZ PZ.

    • D C

      Well, if someone used their main account, then they’d have to play with an alt account.

      it’s not a big deal but it should have been mentioned in the article.

    • While I really don’t think Niantic is going to ban anyone, you’re certainly right. I’ll add it into the story.

    • Ahmed Chouhdry

      Just got banned on 1 account, got to level 5 and had 21 different Pokemons. I am in Vaughan, Ontario North of Toronto. Every time I try to login, it says “Our Servers are experiencing issues. Please come back later.” But if i create a new account it works flawlessly. So i am pretty sure they banned me.

    • Jp

      Did the same to me, tried a few later and worked.

      Feel the hype… poor server

    • dng

      new account for google?

    • Jenn Michkowski

      I don’t think so cause it did it to me but after leaving it alone for awhile, or switching from wifi to data and force quitting the app I would get in again. So it has to be just the servers are overloaded.

    • AppleSowse

      You weren’t banned. The servers just went offline >.<

    • That’s more likely related to server issues. Give it another try in an hour or so.

    • Ashley Durning

      For some reason I download the link but then it just sits there and says “queued”. I try clicking on it to do the install part and nothing. What gives?

  • I sideloaded last night and caught 4 from my living room. At first I thought maybe there wouldn’t be any pokemon around because Canada wasn’t launched yet, but it’s working just fine for me.

    So far I’ve only caught some, no idea if we can battle or anything though.

  • andrew konken

    Definitely a slow download from this site. If someone else is trying to download I would recommend using one of the alternate mirrors available after initially clicking download.

    • AppleSowse

      Worked immediately for me, and I did it from my phone.

  • King Zaygh

    um oh also the apk doesnt work
    yep

    • It could be a device compatibility issues, It works fine for me and many other people.

    • Smanny

      Patrick why are you pointing people to a link to download the app directly? It’s on the play store.

    • orespawnnerd

      not for canada this is for those countries without the ability to download it from the playstore

    • It’s not on the Play Store in Canada.

    • AppleSowse

      Did you not learn how to read?

  • D C

    True and that’s good to hear…

    but in the “Rights in App”

    “…Except as expressly permitted in these Terms, you may not: (a) copy, modify, or create derivative works based on the App; ..”

    the APK file could technically be called a copy…but I think this rule is more in line of the copyright side.

  • Allen

    I can’t install it when it displays ‘Cancel’ and ‘Install’ also. I’m using an S5 with 6.01 OS. =( Any ideas?

    • Billy

      Might be you are having something adjust screen brightness, like Lux dash, on?

    • Allen

      My screen brightness is normal. What’s lux dash? I can see the words fine. They’re located at the bottom of the screen (left and right). Any other thoughts?

    • AppleSowse

      Do you have the phone setting to allow unknown sources checked off?

    • phaed

      Apps that modify the screen like Lux and others kinda do this thing where it wont let you click on install.

    • Allen

      Oh, I see. Thanks.

    • Mister Kim

      Oh! I got a fright there for a minute!
      I thought your name was ‘Alien’ and feared that we had been invaded just as envisaged in H.G.Wells ground-breaking novel.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Bannned-Boi

      Easy, dude-bro; you’ve got a restaurant to run.

    • Mr Kim – fast food outlet man.

      Indeed I have and those prawn crackers are not going to defrost themselves.
      Good day to you, young man.

  • alexcybulski

    Installing from “Unknown Sources” is a really great way to get malware on your phone & get a lot of your private data stolen. That and compromising an APK you know a bunch of people are going to download is probably one of the most ingenious ways to do it.

    Just a helpful FYI from your friends in information security. As excited as I am about Pokemon, I’ll wait.

    • Smanny

      Why would Patrick do this in the first place. Especially when Pokemon go is on the play store. Why would you point people do down load an app from a different source. This makes no sense.

    • Aoki

      I see you popping up in a few places Smanny so I thought I would answer your question.

      It is not currently in the app store in Canada, Europe and South America. I’ve checked frequently, the closest result is a “chat for pokemon go” app.

      If your phone is set up in one of these locations and you can download the app, then you are the exception. It is “coming soon” to these locations.

    • jonathan1256

      Instead of posting this stupid comment multiple times, why don’t you read the article.

    • Again, the app is not available in Canada.

    • Mister Kim

      It is strange is it not , that some apps are not available in certain countries. One would imagine that the global nature of the ‘world wide web’ would make all things available to all peoples…
      I have much to learn in this brave new world.

    • AppleSowse

      It’s literally in the title “How to get Pokemon Go in CANADA” herp derp

    • Like we discussed on Twitter, I don’t disagree with you, but an APK hosted on a website managed and moderated by Android Police is about as reliable as you’re going to get, especially when people much smart than myself have delved into the build and vouched for its authenticity.

      It’s the same as downloading a Torrent or almost any file on the internet. Check the comments, check the source, and use common sense when side-loading.

  • Mac Hayter (Haytes)

    It either freezes or cannnot locate gps for me :/

    • Kida Masaomi

      same here…

  • LeCanadianBacon

    Doesn’t seem to be working on N Beta, tried on my Pixel C, 6P and 5X and no luck, guess I’ll be waiting!

    • Nope it’s incompatible with the N beta so far sadly. 🙁 Us early adopters still wait…

    • Andrew

      You think it will be in the official release?

    • No idea when, but I’m sure they’ll support N eventually. Probably worst case when N officially launches.

  • Sean-Paul

    Anyone else getting the error in parsing data?

    • Joshua Hexamer

      I am
      Im using a HUAWEI don’t know what model

    • Mister Kim

      I would love to respond to your query but I have no idea what ‘parsing data’ means…is that like using a pasta making machine…?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Bannned-Boi

      Yup, something like that, boss.

  • Fango

    Very likely that apk has some kind of hidden malware on it. I doubt shady developers are gonna pass over that opportunity to infect thousands.

    • Smanny

      It’s on the play store. So why point people to a different source, unless he wants you to go to a different source on purpose.

    • AppleSowse

      Says right above the download button “Verified Safe To Install” click that and you will see this message “Safe to Download
      This APK is signed by Niantic, Inc. and upgrades your existing app.

      The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way”

  • Centril

    Just installed it on my phone and it just says “Our servers are experiencing issues. Please come back later.”

  • bking

    The thing I worry the most is saved data. Will I be able to transfer my progress when it officially releases in Canada?

    • AppleSowse

      It’s linked to your google account, so yeah.

  • Andrew

    Not working for me on the Nexus 6p 🙁 ideas?

    • Andrew

      Oh Android N isn’t supported noooo

  • CANADAMETALFAN

    Word is that they may ban those users who are using the side loaded version… I hope this is not the case.

    • Sirmon

      And I hope it is true. if you cannot wait for the official release of the game and play the .apk you should get wipe/ban/reset on official release. I got a friend who play it right now and told me all gym in the area are full of over 1000cp pokemon. When the game comes out it will be impossible to beat those guys no matter how much we play. And if we succed to beat them they’ll just kick us with over 9000cps…

  • Mister Kim in Chitty Wok!

    I must confess to being somewhat surprised at the interest this article has provoked.
    However, I should also point out that I am quite, quite unfamiliar with
    Pokémon so perhaps my remark should be deleted never to cause hurt or offence again. Good day to you all.

  • Martial Clausse

    Apkmirror is from Android police, not Android authority…

    • Thanks for the heads-up! I got my Android sites switched around.

    • Martial Clausse

      No problems !
      I suppose that mixing up police with authority is perfectly understandable 😉

  • Enrico Sacchetti

    FYI, ApkMirror belongs to Android Police. Not Android Authority.

  • Rusty

    I cannot play without intenet

  • Sinvolk AWESOMESAUCE

    it just says GPS signal not found

    • Sinvolk AWESOMESAUCE

      nevermind it works now 😀

  • Dork Chameleon

    Been playing for 2 days. Walked the most I have in a long time. Going to spend money and get a couple more egg incubators. Hopefully they stay once the official release comes out. I’ll give updates.

  • Rusty

    Do I need to turn on data when not somewhere with data?

  • Rusty

    Internet*

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    I downloaded the app but it will not install on my S6 which is encrypted

  • Sirmon

    Why are you guys helping people get an illegal copy of Pokémon Go when its part of the reason why Niantic is delaying the official worldwide release. They said their server were overload with too many player. If people were not so eager to play the game by getting the .apk the company could easily launch the game worldwide faster.

  • Maliki

    I just downloaded the pokemon go i live in Mississauga and I notice at the top of my screen it says location not detected or GPS signal not found do you know what that means ?

  • I can’t seem to see the Pokémon in live mode, any idea what to do?

  • Cody=]

    I downloaded mine on my samsung, but after I get past the loading where it asks to be aware of my surroundings and I click ‘ok’ the screen goes a blue/green and won’t change and says ‘GPS signal not found’ but my location settings is on

  • NHL crazy Edits

    the problem with doing this with an android is the chance of laods of mail ware andjunk mail coming to u

  • Steve Burke

    Great link! Thanks very much. Downloaded, and runs smoothly.

  • If you’re going to encourage your unsuspecting readers to download APL files to use a bootleg app, you might consider warning them about the inherent risks of doing so.

    Folks, got the Google? Do some homework and research the risks for yourself – then you can make an informed decision about what risks you are willing to take.

  • Brandon Ferguson

    It says GPS not found and stays on a green screen,idk what to do. Can anyone help me?

  • Madeen

    A better way (with no worries of sketchy malware riddled Apks) is to create a Google account, specify “us” as the region. Add the new account to your phone. Get a VPN service (such as cactus VPN) set that up on your phone. Connect to VPN, clear the data from your play store app (in settings –> apps) go to play store, hit the three bars icon in the left of the search bar , hit the little arrow next to your normal account, select your “American” account, and voilà, us app store.

    • Brandon Ferguson

      I have Samsung tho…

    • Madeen

      As far as know, that shouldn’t matter, but I could be mistaken.

  • Kianna Ketch-up Skeesh

    I did everything right and whenever I open it closes in my face ???? Fix it. Lol

    I installed gps fake location, vpn app, run both and chose any USA location. Create a new Gmail account and validated with a USA phone number (google voice) , play store thinks I am in USA, search for Pokemon, voilà, download and play.

  • black rose lady

    i still can,t get the app to open i will like to play the game

