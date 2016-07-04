News
Bell, Rogers and Videotron launch legal action against Android TV resellers

Jul 4, 2016

12:19 PM EDT

176 comments

Android TV Box

Canada’s cable giants have launched unprecedented legal action against 11 small Android TV set-top box sellers.

According to court documents, Bell, Rogers and Quebec-based Videotron, have launched legal action against 11 defendants in federal court. The cable companies claim that Android TV box dealers are cutting into sales of legitimate cable offerings, and are seeking a temporary injunction to halt the sale of these boxes at these specific small-scale retailers.

Due to the legal action, the 11 defendants have been forced to either comply with the injunction by June 20th or challenge it. Since many of the retailers selling the TV boxes are small businesses, it’s believed most have ceded to the telecom’s request to halt the sale of Android TV boxes, which typically sell for between $40 and $150.

While Google’s Android TV platform is not focused on providing users with a way to watch pirated content, the inherently open nature of the OS allows third-party software like Kodi (previously known as XBMC) to run on the set-top boxes. Though Kodi is also not technically meant for piracy, its primary use relates to users gaining easy and convenient access to pirated content through various add-ons and plug-ins.

mymatrixtvandroidtvbox

This has launched a cottage industry of small third-party sellers advertising “fully-loaded” Android TV boxes set up with specific Kodi plug-ins, giving users instant access to pirated content.

In the court documents, Bell, Rogers and Videotron state Android set-top boxes facilitate “blatant copyright infringement” and that box sellers have “induced and authorized” customers to watch illegal content the devices. Furthermore, Rogers states that Android TV owners are able to watch live content like Rogers’ Sportsnet without a cable subscription.

The telecom companies also specifically mentions Kodi, Showbox and private IPTV services that re-transmit television broadcasts over the internet for a monthly fee, in the legal documentation.

Various defendants in the case discussed their surprise with being targeted by the telecom companies in a recent CBC News story. The legal document, however, claims that all of these set-top box resellers have advertised Android TV boxes as fully-loaded “cable TV killers,” with some retailers providing users with specific instructions explaining how to access pirated content with them.

While a precedent settings case, targeting specific small businesses selling Android TV boxes loaded with the ability to access pirated content does little to solve the overall problem. Android-based set-top boxes are sold at a variety of major electronics retailers, including Best Buy and are widely available on eBay and Amazon, though these devices do not come loaded with the ability to access pirated content. However, locating an Android TV box with preloaded software facilitating piracy, is as simple as a quick search on Kijiji.

Android TV Kijiji

Installing an app like Plex or Kodi, however, opening up the piracy floodgates, likely isn’t a difficult task for most Android TV users. Also, many people who purchase loaded Android TV boxes offering “unlimited free access to television” often don’t understand that doing so is illegal, and the same as downloading a pirated episode of Game of Thrones off a Torrent website, or any other form of copyright infringing file-sharing.

It’s believed that since Rogers, Bell and Videotron are unable to target the Android TV box manufacturers, Google, or the developers that make apps for the open set-top box platform, they are instead launching legal action against the only remaining party beyond those purchasing the devices; small retailers selling the set-top boxes.

Source: Canadian Federal Court Via: CBC, Michael Geist

Comments

  • Maestro Karajan

    The cable companies really have no one to blame but themselves for this state of affairs. People like myself use Android TV boxes because we are fed up paying exorbitant cable rates and being locked into contracts, which is the case with Bell, for up to 2 years to watch some lousy TV programs.
    You can try and ban these boxes but software like KODI and Plex will always be around to facilitate the access to programming no matter what these cable clowns try to do.
    They need to take a hard look at their own business model and more importantly their pricing to compel people to continue using their service, although I can’t say I ever will again.

    • The time is coming. Soon everything we be online and cheaper. They are just squeezing as much as they can from tv subs before the mass switch. The US companies are preparing and it is only a matter of time before Canada does and then the switch begins.

    • Maestro Karajan

      We are more or less already there…There is practically nothing out there today you can’t find or access online. I don’t think cable companies could’ve ever foresaw this but there you have it. The old model of doing business has been dying for a long time.

    • They still make billions in TV subs. It might be dying but it is far from dead. As long as there is billions to milk, they will milk it. They likely have the technology to completely compete with Netflix and the like but why bother if you are making more than them at a fraction of the expense?

    • Jesus McDongswoggle

      just has to be bred out of us. Let the older generations die off along with cable subscriptions and itll all sort itself out. same goes for land lines/home phone. we just gotta be patient

    • This is exactly what will happen. Cable companies are prepared for it but at the moment they don’t have to really rush it.

    • Nadefrenzy

      CP24. Can’t get that on Kodi.

    • Do Do

      You can if you find the paid repos. I had it for a short while before it went down. Someone had made the private repo available. No I don’t have a contact but I know some people that pay a subscription. Reminds me of the old satellite days.

    • vn33

      Death throes of a dying industry … I’m exaggerating the state of their demise, but more and more people are cutting the cord. I have antenna for local OTA stations, Netflix and other means to get what I want to watch.

    • Exactly. Many know work arounds to avoid paying those hefty fees but people (like my mother) aren’t so tech savvy and just pay nearly 300 bucks a month for 2000 channels they don’t watch and their French options they don’t use.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Everything that doesn’t have to be physical is already online, and it’s free for the taking. The internet should be a place without geo-political boundaries (it’s a virtual digital space after all). IMHO if the information/data is publicly published on the internet, I consider it free.

    • Than nothing would be put online. From a consumer stand point, free is always good. But do you think your favourite actors and writers, directors and producers would work for free?

    • Mark TFW

      Let me address this point no one wants to work for free. But when you can collect millions from 1 movie I believe you would pay all your crew and cast a decent salary instead. They themselves crew, cast, actors are in contracts that screw them too. We pay to watch it. The least you can do is pay for the guy funeral that died on set. But no he didn’t first question he asked was I hope he had insurance.

    • That industry is turning more into profit than art, which is why people don’t mind stealing content because they film industry is greedy. Greed aside, we still can’t expect them to produce anything of quality for free or for severally reduced profit.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Not sure why you would say then nothing would be put online, when people already have under that premise. Think of a library. You can check out movies, books, even games at some, how is the internet any different? I check out the stuff I’m interested in and once I’m done I delete it. I will however admit that things such as encyclopedia’s and phone books have died off as a consequence of the internet, but if you really think cultural arts like music, writing, and acting could get killed off by the internet you fooling yourself. If an artist cant share his/her work that would be the true shame, but thanks to the internet it isn’t (we take this for granted). Now, more than ever, nobodies can make a name for them self’s through the internet (artists, writers, photographers, etc.)

      Who said people would start working for free because of the internet? I just said if people choose to use the internet to publish things they have to understand that it’s a free medium. They don’t have to pay for distribution, publishers, printers, etc. They can make a name for them self’s at little to no cost.

      Take YouTube for example, there are many well off YouTubers that started off just trying to make a name for them self’s and now they have. Should I have to pay extra for YouTube? Also using YouTube as a negative example, who would buy a CD when you can listen to your favorite song any time on YouTube (along with the music video)? How would these people ever make a living you ask? Well by the name they build for them self’s (touring, shows, events, sponsors, promotions, advertising). Think of race car drivers and athletes. They make money by preforming not by selling last year’s Super Bowl on DVD. Where there’s a will there’s a way.

      There are some music artists that refuse to publish their songs on the internet because of people like me, and I actually respect that. But as a consequence I no longer listen to the artists songs unless their played on another medium such as the radio or a CD I own. Unfortunately for them, they lose out on the benefits of reaching more listeners through the internet as they’ve already established a name for them self’s.

      IMHO you points are futile.

    • To use your example, a library is a government owned body and they absolutely pay for the content they have to give it away to the people for free. Artist can still make a living online as we have seen with YouTube and the like, so they will likely exist a time in the future where huge titles get released for free and are funded entirely by ad money(how tv works) but for now, will smith and dicaprio will never be paid 40 million a piece to make a YouTube film.

      So as futile as my point seems, it’s reality

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Don’t you think 50 Million Dollars is a bit exorbitant? I mean yeah I’d love to make 50 million and I would cry like a spoiled brat when the world stops paying the money it takes for me to get paid my 50 million. 50 Million dollars is just so impractical and wasteful. I can’t say I feel sorry even if these actors made $500,000 I’d still consider them very well paid (everything is comp’ed for them anyways). They could just sell photos of the baby for millions, too…

    • They get paid around 40 million a movie. So all though you feel it is too much, the industry feels it is just enough. Of course if you don’t agree, you can put up 100 million of your own dollars and release a free movie for everyone to get the ball rolling. You could also plant the money you make from this box office killer and grow a money tree and have unlimited money forever.

    • Mark TFW

      It’s simple overpaid industry that is lacking creativity. We’ve seem countless superman, Batman etc remakes that are no better than the original. And they get paid tons for garbage. Personally I rather watch YouTube to see creativity and give the underrated a chance and yes steal from the wealthy because I would rather pay to see real and true passion put into something rather than a block buster. Netflix has some truly incredible content that if they had made public to the world we wouldn’t have to steal it. Rather one country is way more important than the rest of the world. Too bad so sad the steal will NEVER stop. Bring the lawyer and copyright protection claws. Non of that means nothing to who will take it. The wealth can impose different by laws or laws. At the end of the day you can try and remind me of your laws but you would need a prison the size of Mars to fit us.

    • Youtube is creative but most of the time silly (IMO). Most videos are funny but clips at best or click bait. Once the internet gets past that phase, it will be on par with the premium content those overpaid creators make.

    • Mark TFW

      True but still nothing will change and we won’t stop stealing it. If not made fully available and at an affordable rate. The whole truth is we all have stolen something rich and poor alike. But the rich make a big fuss when we take from them. We won’t stop taking

    • Raion

      Then say you write a book and publish it, but someone posts the whole thing online in an easy downloadable and readable format, you’d be ok with it?
      Pirated content (I assume the information/data you speak of includes this), isn’t usually publicly published online by their copyright holders.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      No, that’s theft. But if I has a writer decided to publish my hypothetical book as an e-book intentionally that’s a different story. If someone goes through the trouble of photo copying or rewriting my entire hypothetical physical book to re-publish it on the internet, then I’d consider it flattery (“imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”), by that point I’d already be successful enough (well known enough) to make my income by guest appearances on TV shows, events, the news, advertising, etc.

      Actually I’d guestimate 90-95% of copyrighted material is “publicly published online”* by their copyright holders or people they’ve extended the rights to but they expect the public to respect their copyrights even though it’s “publicly published online”. The only exceptions are the artists that refuse to publish online and cam (hand held camera) copies of movies IMHO. Try searching YouTube/Google for your favorite artist I’m sure most if not all are “publicly published online”. The problem is no one is willing to change with the times, they (record labels) think people want to get in the car, wait in traffic, find parking, wait in line at the store and finally return home to enjoy a CD their lying to them self’s. YouTube is just so readily available and almost every artist is free to listen to. Also almost every radio station in North America is available VIA the internet for free. Piracy didn’t kill the music industry it transformed it, into the free market it now is. Look how many artiest we now have thanks to that… Yes their slightly less rich than before but trust me their still very well off. Take Justin Bieber for example “Justin Bieber is a Canadian pop star who was discovered via YouTube”. Is he poor for publishing all his songs for free on YouTube? Heck no, he’s one of the most if not the most famous Canadian pop stars thanks to it!

      Get off you high horse and enjoy the internet! It should be a revolution not a system to be controlled by lawmakers and greedy tyrants!

      *by “publicly published online” I mean made to be accessible VIA the internet

    • Raion

      That’s a very hopeful assumption and you’re a very kind man, but the result would still be that somebody stole your product and you’d have a right to sue him.
      About your guestimate, I don’t think we’re talking about the same thing. Sure, artists self publish stuff all the time online, but that’s for promotion. Cable providers and production companies aren’t putting up entire seasons of tv shows or movies online for everyone to watch without limitations or considerable advertising. They just aren’t.
      What I’m saying is the same as a lot of others. If you don’t like the price or the format, look at other legal possibilities or do without, same as you do with all other things for sale in life.
      I’m very well aware of what piracy did to the music industry and am somewhat happy with the results, but I still don’t approve of it. One could actually argue that digital albums and streaming would’ve happened even without piracy, since people would’ve stopped buying eventually (I don’t subscribe to the theory that all pirated albums are lost sales and would guestimate that at least 80 % of people would’ve never purchased what they pirated).
      Enjoying the Internet is entirely possible without resorting to piracy. I do it every day. There are tons of legally free content, both audio and video. I’m not sure how being of this opinion places me on a high horse.
      The wonderful thing about cable is that you can easily do without.
      Anyways, I doubt we’ll agree, but its a fun debate.

    • Krojack76

      I don’t think it will be cheaper via net streaming in the end. They will just charge the same amount for the same stupid packages of channels. When you have companies like Comcast in the US that owns big content creators like NBC, they can stream a lot of content without cost yet charge large fees to 3rd party companies that want to stream that same content squeezing the out of the business.

    • It might be cheaper because of how easy it is to enter the space. They will have more competition than they can keep up with and will have to settle with making billions instead of multi billions.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      People are getting smarter and smarter on avoiding these cable companies. Cable companies know that they have to act because they are losing business. It is not difficult to set up Android TV..most people have already installed Kodi on their PC device and that would even save them money from getting an Android box.

    • mola2alex

      So what is your suggestion to funding content? If no one legitimately buys it for any price, what incentive to content producers have? I am seriously asking, would you pay for it ever again at say $10 per month like a streaming service, say a Netflix with everything you wanted? It’s like ad blockers, people want them but they also don’t want to pay for internet content, something eventually has to give.

    • Maestro Karajan

      My suggestion is giving customers more choice on how they can bundle the channels they want for a reasonable price. While that option is supposedly coming to Canada later this year I remain quite skeptical about the offerings and the pricing.

      The bottom line is people are fed up with gouging. No way that a person should have to pay in excess of $100/month for cable TV in this day and age.

    • mola2alex

      I can’t say for sure it is gouging although I do agree sometimes it feels that way. There are enormous content related costs as well as network and infrastructure costs. Any business is in business to make money, no one sells something at their cost. Things aren’t free because you think they should be and content sellers aren’t selling things cheaper than they did before, if anything content licenses go up. What may be a reasonable price for you, may not be above cost to license and deliver that service.

    • Fblakney

      The big cable companies have been sitting on their laurels with the same old business model for years and then adding yearly increases/ long contract periods for the same old lousy content. Consumers are fed up with this baloney and now have an avenue to strike back. A perfect example is their skinny cable bundles which is simply put PATHETIC. You add a couple of channels that you actually might watch and the cost nears or exceeds the high cost cable bundles. Long live companies like Netflix, TNT etc that actually provide commercial free legal content for a nominal subscription price.

    • mola2alex

      The likely cause of this is that business. If you owned a business where you made X dollars a year, would you just decide to make 1% of X because people didn’t like your price or business model? The only way to try to get them to change is for there to be a legitimate, legal alternative that doesn’t have the legacy model and revenues to protect. Can you imagine a CEO pitching to his/her board and saying “People don’t like paying $100 so we need to just lose 50% of our revenues to make the vocal minority happy, that cool?”. You have to understand why they would ‘sit on the laurels’, it’s just the business case.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      On the other side of the coin it’s not like they (Bell/Videotron/Government) will let anyone else setup their own network on the existing poles. I tried and they wanted to make sure I had millions of dollars before I started running cables on public poles. Despite wanting to set up a neighbourhood network and explain from there. It’s their way or the highway thus they can charge exorbitant prices and say it’s because of their “infrastructure costs”, it’s more the cost they pay to line political pockets to remain in control than the infrastructure IMHO.

      Why can’t we have a non-profit network to access the internet or a public internet like our healthcare?

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      So you’re saying artists are only artists because of Money? That’s laughable. “How will musicians make money if no one buys CD’s?” makes more sense. To answer that one, they can perform, advertise, promote events, market them self’s (T-shirts, coffee mugs), etc. Making money is not the issue for anyone but the greedy record labels that have watched sales plummet (just like encyclopaedias, maps, and phone books).

    • mola2alex

      When is the last time you watched a live movie or TV show? Kinda not the same as music. I highly doubt a movie like Pulp Fiction would ever get made in today’s world, no one will take the risk. It isn’t the big blockbusters, huge musicians or content makers that get hurt, it is the smaller, lesser known independents that never get a chance, some of the more boundary pushing artists. So get ready for reboot after reboot of old movies and TV shows, I can hardly wait to see my 25th batman movie. It will be an ocean of free crap.

      And encyclopedias, maps and phone books didn’t die due to piracy, they died because there was nothing proprietary about them, they were ripe for disruption where a technology solution made more sense than a physical one and some tried to adapt and some didn’t. This is actually just called competition.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Last night. Media is media in my book. Music videos and TV shows are basically very similar. Are you kidding me about Pulp Fiction? Have you not seen Django Unchained, Inglorious Bustards, or Kill Bill?! These are all on par with Pulp Fiction in my book. If anything now more than ever small independents get a shot at stardom and fame. There’s more famous nobodies now than when Pulp Fiction came out, that’s for sure.

      It doesn’t get much more boundary pushing than Seth MacFarlane on broadcast television. How much more do you want the boundary pushed? You want Jerry Springer back on TV? Cuz I’m sure the internet didn’t kill his show.

      Hate the future all you want, but when I was a kid growing up we were already at Superman III with maximum cheese level’s, not to mention Batman Forever in the 90s.

      Well all the information contained within Phone Books, Maps, and Encyclopaedias became publicly published, none the less. What about all the cartographers, scholars and clerks that put together this information for us in the first place? Are they crying for money? I’m sure they are because they never got a fraction of what a movie star does. The thing is it’s not publicized so people just don’t care. But if their favorite actor isn’t making 50 million any more they take to the internet as an activist. Hypocrites! It’s ok to take one man’s job but not another, eh?

      How can anyone compete with Google Maps or Wikipedia when they’re free? It’s like making all music free oh wait google did that too thanks to YouTube. Let’s take Microsoft for an example they openly admitted that they benefit from piracy of their software. Feel free to believe everything I say is a lie and continue to pay the rich more money. “It’s no sweat off my back” but I for one would like to see a change.

      Always maybe you get my point maybe you don’t.

    • mola2alex

      My point = missed. Your point doesn’t make any sense really.

      My point was that Pulp Fiction would have never got made because the director was relatively unknown at the time where was more known (hence marketable) for the films you mentioned. So the point isn’t once he is well known, the point is movies from lesser known likely get passed over more often these days than in the past, people take less risks which really sucks, some of the best movies of all time were low budget indie films. This is already happening.

      Cartographers, scholars? How ridiculous of an argument. They likely got paid already for the work by the original map companies like anyone else for the work that was done. Competition and disruption isn’t the same as stealing, which part do you not get? Lets use your example, Google decided to make maps free, they didn’t do this by stealing the maps, in fact they made a huge investment, bought companies (employed scholars, cartographers, developers, marketers etc etc) with an end game in mind. The companies that still printed maps went into irrelevancy but their intellectual property remained, it wasn’t stolen. Your argument is you steal because Google or another company hasn’t made it free for you and you prop up how Google disrupted other businesses legally to justify your decision to steal all under the guise of it being the future. Tell yourself what you need to. Then tell your kids that stealing is ok if you don’t like the price or way someone sells it because hey, that’s the future, everything should be free. Your argument makes absolutely no sense applied to any other product. If Netflix were to legally get all the rights to content and sell it for 10 bucks a month, thats awesome. If Google found a way to give away free movies and TV shows legally, that would be equally as awesome. I am fully there but you really need to understand the difference here,

      BTW – I don’t hate the future, I have had Kodi since it was XBMP (pre XBMC) running on an original xbox with a splinter cell game save soft mod. I decided a while ago that stealing wasn’t right and if everyone did it, there would likely be some negative consequences. So I am ok with the $5 to rent a movie on Google Play and cast it to my TV or paying for Netflix. I gladly pay to download Louis CK comedy shows from his website (something I think more artists should do). What I disagree with is people like you who think they are entitled to steal because they don’t like how the business works and then claiming moral high ground as ‘the future’ because ‘unrelated competitive stuff happened’.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Sure he would have because he had already written and directed Reservoir Dogs… So yeah Pulp Fiction would still have been made regardless.

      My point was that media stars weren’t the only ones affected by the advent of the internet. I’m sure these professionals (Cartographers, Scholars, etc.) would have rather we steal a few books and maps rather than them lose their entire career (Actors and Musicians claim it’s happening to them due to the internet). Not an argument it’s a fact, one group lost their career and the other is complaining because they fear losing their disposable income.

      I’m not sure if your aware or not but cost lines are ever changing. Losing a job is losing a job whether it happened due to theft or Google selling your product for free the result is the same. That’s why I’m talking about the bigger picture… About how the internet affects not only actors but other demographics that are less well known. Why is it ok to consider maps and encyclopaedias free and not movies and music when their just as readily available on the internet?

      I agree we need to identify the difference (free, theft, loaned). Unfortunately, there’s no place to verify if content is or is not legitimate and that’s the problem. Who’s to say media site X is legitimate and media site Z is not? Is it legitimate to listen to any artist I want at any time I desire VIA YouTube at no cost to me? That feels like steeling but may people say it’s not, who draws the line in the sand and where? Even Netflix doesn’t provide a breakdown or proof that it has all of the rights for all the copywritten content. I also wonder how it works if I use a VPN to circumvent their attempt to limit my access to US Netflix as I happen to be an American. Is it discrimination am I breaking the law, nether or both? It’s such a grey area that no one knows or really cares when I start calling around to ask questions. I’ve asked the CRTC, I’ve asked the DOJ in charge of the Modernized Copy Right Act (I actually read the whole thing). And no one could affirm if even Netflix infringes or not so it’s no different than a torrent site in the eyes of the ones writing the laws (Department of Justice).

      Yeah I don’t run a Plex or XBMC server but long before Napster I was running mIRC. So I’m familiar, with what you getting at. I guess my point is I’d rather pay the people directly than the companies that lead me to believe that they are legitimately reselling other people’s copyrights (at a markup). The problem also is these copyright holders aren’t fair (charge different rates for the same content), if they offered their content directly for download at a fair price it would be much more convenient and remove any doubt of piracy or copyright issues but that’s still not the case. Then you have the user agreements that go along with “iTunes” and other software that I just don’t agree with. Then I have no choice but to pay a higher price for the same content, no thank you. I shop around and if it’s free on the internet without any form of verification either way (holding or not holding rights to the copy written material) who’s to say what’s stealing and what’s not?

      I draw the line with sharing copy written material. Heck I don’t even lone out my PS4 games. I know I specifically was not granted any rights to share any copy written content so I don’t and that line is very clearly defined but the downloading line is not. Last time I watched the news and they spoke of Copy Write policy Jean Chrétien said no Canadians will be charged for piracy unless they are selling and/or distributing copy written material (I have yet to see this retracted). I also own a spindle of 25 DVD-RW that cost $50 extra ($125 at the time of purchase) that went to the Screen Actors Guild because it was assumed they would be used to make copies of movies. Who’s to say how are these disks are now classified as their still rewritable with Royalties paid in advance to the movie companies.

      How can you prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that every single piece of content you get from online sources you deem legitimate to actually be legitimate? I just haven’t found a way. Please enlighten me. When I looked at the Netflix EULA there was no promises that all content is 100% legitimate and all rights have been paid for.

    • mola2alex

      OK, bad example, my point is Tarantino may never have got a chance in today’s risk adverse Hollywood when he was an unknown. It is well documented in this regard which is why 20 super hero movies are now made each year and simply rebooting things is the norm.

      You seem to equate normal business that has happened for a 100 years as the same as mass stealing. Sure, the internet has disrupted things at a larger scale. But so did many things, lets take cars. No one feels bad for the horse and buggy salesman ever because he should start selling cars because that is what the market dictates that people want. If he still tries to convince people that pooping, slow animals are better than fast, fun cars, then he is just a fool.

      Of course the market also will tell you that everyone wants everything for free but that is not realistic. So the point about losing jobs is moot, it is no different than other people who took different approaches to a product or service that won over the current market leader. Companies go bankrupt and others emerge and new jobs get created, it is how the world works. Heck, look at Nokia…

      As for how to verify your music is legit. Well if you pay for it through a reputable company that promotes the content like Google Play or Netflix, my gut tells me I am safe. If they put something on there they don’t have the rights for, it is not my fault and my guess is content owners often spot check this. It is well documented that Apple didn’t have the Beatles for the longest time. If they did distribute it, they would be in for a massive lawsuit and know that people would go after them, that keeps them honest.

      Now I am an indie developer. I have 100’s of thousands of active users. If I price my app high (say 3.99), I get less purchases, if I price low (say 0.99), I get a bunch of purchases but the net amount is the same (I just now have to support a bunch more emails etc), meaning price is elastic in a sense. I experimented with subscription and no one wants that. I also have a full time job because that many active users in the software business would have been great a decade ago but now, it is a hobby. So what are my options to make money. Ads? I have those for non payers but then people complain. So I have a digital product that 100’s of thousands of people use and it pays next to nothing vs the time spent. So, I am left with a couple options. Abandon or start adding in some evil ad SDK’s who will harvest your data like real time location, background services that kill battery life etc. This is just one potentially negative consequence in the quest for free. There is an old saying that nothing in life is free, and I kinda believe it.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Now I see where your coming from and why it’s such a personal issue. As for paying big name players like google and itunes it’s just not how I spend my money.

      I’ll gladly support your app’s! Shoot me a few links or titles (srt8@live.ca).

      Thanks!

    • mola2alex

      It’s not overly personal since it is a hobby but what I think the negative side effects are is that independent developers that make software for a niche market can’t sustain the business and it fails because only mass market, millions of users is attractive so you end up with bland ‘appeal to everyone’ software or media. There was a point where you could actually have a business with a few thousand customers in the digital age but sadly, people won’t work on things for free and people now expect things for free. It is hard to show the things that aren’t getting made as a result of this shift and I am not arguing it isn’t happening.

    • Raion

      I don’t agree that music videos and tv shows are similar. Music videos only serve to promote the artist, whereas tv shows aim to entertain and gain an audience. Plus, there’s the problem of lenght. Mola2alex has a point: there needs to be an incentive to produce content. Most actors don’t have merch or albums or anything else for sale. The money they get to act is how they make a living.
      Everything you use for free online costs something to someone. Online, advertising covers these costs. As for cable, I’m not sure it would.
      The problem with music was that everybody could very simply install software or have it installed for them and be on their way. As far as Kodi is concerned, installing and using it is a relative hassle which I’m not sure people would go through if they aren’t tech savvy. The boxes mentioned in the article are then a very real threat.
      Anyways, the solution is certainly not replacing legally broadcasted content with the same content which is being broadcast illegally. Cable is perfect for a boycott since nobody really needs it.

    • Raion

      I’d agree with you, if only the content watched through Kodi wasn’t pirated. I mean, if you must have some tv and just don’t want to pay what the cable providers are asking for it, watch free content online or use an antenna (I’m certainly no expert, but you should be able to pull down at least four or five channels from anywhere in the country; heck, I get 8 with rabbit ears on the first floor of my house). Piracy has become way too justified these days.

    • Do Do

      You’re totally right about prices but that’s not all. I find it disgraceful that they interrupt F! races with commercials. Yes they put the video in a small box but that’s not good enough. Live action events should never be interrupted for any reason. Also, commercials have gotten so long that I can warm up leftovers and get dinner ready between commercials. That’s not convenient, thats disgraceful. I’m already paying for the content. I shouldn’t have to see those garbage commercials at all.

    • MikeJones

      yup…watching footy online via SopCast @ 5500 kbps for free is better than paying $20/m for mediocre quality either online or on cable…

    • WatchLover

      The issue with you and everyone else watching pirated content is that you’re taking the income stream away from the producers which will, at some point, reduce the quantity and quality of content companies produce if they can’t get a return on their investment.

  • Not sure how Plex fits in to the same category as Kodi. Plex is a home server streaming application.

    • Plex is based on Kodi’s architecture back from when it was called XBMC and most people use it as a home server for pirated content (people do the exact same thing with Kodi).

    • ChrisPollard77

      Most people use Windows for viewing pirated content too. Should Microsoft be named in this too then? By your logic here, the potential uses for software should incriminate the software itself. That’s BS.

    • southerndinner

      Windows’ sole intent is to view pirated content. Neither is Kodi

      The same can’t be said for these boxes advertised as “FREE TV”

    • If you sell cars retro-fitted with flame throwers and advertise it as a way to keep pedestrians from slowing you down at cross walks then you are to blame, not the car manufacturer.

    • mola2alex

      Plex also supports a plugin architecture and shares a history with xbmc. I agree that you can’t blame the player for what a user decides to load in. There is actually precedence there with VCR’s, VCR’s were deemed not illegal because although they could play pirated content, they also had legit purposes like home videos etc.

    • I think there’s a significant difference between the amount of pirated content watched in Plex and citing “Windows” as a piracy platform lol. I understand that you’re trying to be facetious, but your statement just doesn’t hold any truth.

    • I see that now. I’ve been running Plex for a while to stream my video and audio library. Had the default channels installed but didn’t realize there were “unofficial” channels as well. Playing around with some of them now. 😉

    • Karl Dagenais

      Not based on Kodi anymore. Only thing based on it was Plex Home Theatre, and that has been replaced.

  • Jason

    This just in Bell, Rogers, and Videotron has launched legal action against Microsoft, Apple, Linux, every computer manufacturer, Netflix, in a twist Rogers is suing Crave and Bell is suing Shomi, and to round things out they have just created a lawsuit towards the internet. This is total BS, having a cottage we have the internet for email and such and we really only watch TV at night or if its raining and we will not (I think I can speak for all if not most cottagers) pay $80+/mo for maybe an hour of tv a day.

    • southerndinner

      The difference is that those examples aren’t preloaded with piracy friendly addons.

    • Jason

      Most boxes aren’t pre loaded with piracy software, yes some are but you can’t sue everything for the small handful. The logic the big 3 are using is that they have the capability to use illegal software but every company who produces a computer like device has the options to put whatever they want on the device, so if they by some miracle win then they just banned all computers, all cell phones, and all tv’s.

    • That’s why they’re going after specific resellers advertising “free TV” and selling “pre-loaded” boxes.

    • Emanuelle Langevin

      Seems like they went after some pretty small fish. You can buy these boxes on Amazon and Ebay. Why didn’t they go after them?

    • You could always not have TV at your cottage 🙂 Seriously though, an HDTV antenna is often a good option at cottages, depending on where you’re located.

    • Jason

      …yeah we get 1 very unclear channel, and lets be honest sometimes you just want to sit and watch a movie, and thats when Netflix comes in.

    • mola2alex

      So because you feel that the hour at the cottage is worth nothing means you are aloud to steal. That’s like saying that I rarely eat out, I only eat out when I travel far from my home. For the one meal I eat when I am out, I shouldn’t have to pay for it. I do think the model needs a shake up meaning if you subscribe to cable, when you go to your cottage, you can use your phone to cast something to a TV there and it be legit with no added costs. The ‘fixed’ approach to TV is pretty crappy.

    • Jason

      If you would read my other comments you should see I have an issue paying $80+/mo and that we use Netflix to combat that, as for the plans yes 100% they need to change and be updated for the times but until we get a CEO who looks for innovation over profit we won’t see that

    • WirelessBoy

      Assuming you have a mortgage for this cottage, can you go to your bank and say “I am only using the cottage for 4 months of the year so I should only pay my mortgage for the time I am using the cottage” The bank will laugh at you, try that with ANY company where you have to pay a monthly fee, they don’t care if you don’t use the product, you have an agreement with them to pay $XXX per month for XX Years and they expect payment every month regardless of if you live in that house/cottage or drive that car you have on a lease.

    • Jason

      Thats something thats not really relatable to this, I get what you’re saying but people dont lock them selves into 31 years of tv ($300,000/$80mo), and you can go monthly for services but its usually 20% more and then why pay $100/mo for what could be 30 hours of tv when there are much cheaper options like Netflix

    • WirelessBoy

      To each their own I guess, for some people Netflix is an alternative, but they do not provide Live Sports, Local News etc. so it would not be an alternative for others. What people are missing here is these companies were pretty blatant about what they were doing “Free TV” Cut your Cable” etc. as @craig0r said below, they were asking for it by being so forthright with their advertising. What do people expect? For the record, I have Shomi and Netflix and enjoy both services but they could never replace Cable TV for me because of my love for Sports etc.

  • Claude Gohier

    I would say that the primary use of Kodi is to stream local content…

    • craig0r

      But the companies being sued pre-bundle the Kodi plugins that allow free TV streaming, and that’s the issue. (Although I haven’t read the entire court document yet.)

    • Maestro Karajan

      lol…But that’s laughable. You can download the Kodi app yourself and from within you put as many add-ons as you want. There is NOTHING these cable clowns can do about that and chasing after some small time fry isn’t going to alter that. If anything their pursuit of this has raised awareness and may in fact compel people to get their hands on one of these bad boys and tell the cable clowns to stick in their a$$

    • craig0r

      Well the telecoms seem to have taken enough notice of the sale of these pre-bundled pirate boxes that they think it’s worth the legal funds to pursue a lawsuit.

      I’d compare it to when the music industry tried to stop the sale of blank CDs, as they’re a vehicle for piracy. Had some CD-R manufacturers also included software and download links for free music, those manufacturers surely would’ve been shut down, because that’s a dumb marketing idea.

      As far as raising awareness though, I doubt that many people have been made aware who don’t already have the skill set to install Kodi plugins themselves. The people who take advantage of these shady Android TV boxes aren’t the kind of people who read mobile tech blogs. A good point though. I’d be curious to see some sales trend graphs for the defendants.

    • Tspoon

    • Tspoon

      **just an edit to clarify, the tax is of course on top of any normal tax that applies, London drugs as far as I remember is the only place that does not include it in the sticker price but has a notice by it, something like 10 cents a cd

    • mola2alex

      Yes, you can do it yourself, but people don’t want to read and figure stuff like that out. Maybe for those commenting on a tech blog, easy as pie but the average person likely won’t get the latest build of Kodi and set it up. A pre-installed box that works and not pay cable is a compelling offer to someone not inclined to DIY it. They cannot stop the sale of streaming boxes but might make people think twice about how it is marketed and what software comes on it.

    • hardy83

      Yes. Individuals can download stuff to pirate, but some of these companies are loading their hardware with software and actively marketing the ability to pirate.

      You don’t see companies like Google or NVidia on the list for their hardware because they don’t load and/or promote the use of piracy, even though a use can.

      Had these companies not done that, they wouldn’t be able to touch them.
      It’s more the marketing and messaging they are being sued for, not so much the ability of the hardware.

    • southerndinner

      It is, and addons for illegal streaming aren’t pre-loaded unless you buy these boxes.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      That is actually a good argument because you can use it to browse your personal pictures or music playlist without having to install KODI plugins to watch pirated movies. 🙂

    • Local content that is pirated. How many platforms actually allow you to download television shows and movies and not stream them? iTunes and that’s about it.

    • Claude Gohier

      I ripped my DVDs, and watched them through Kodi, so?

    • You’re likely one of 3 people who has done that. Pretending Kodi is focused on legal content is a joke.

    • Emanuelle Langevin

      What was on your ripped DVD?

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Whats the differance between download and stream? Bececause on a technical level theres no differance. The entire movie/song/tv show gets transmitted over the internet to the end user. You can also keep the stream as a download.

  • craig0r

    I completely agree that the cable providers’ business model sucks and they need to re-evaluate. But I also think the defendants in this case have it coming. I mean, I’ve got an NVIDIA Shield TV, which doesn’t come pre-bundled with any “free TV” facilities, and it’s not targeted in the lawsuit. Yet I still have Kodi with the ProjectFreeTV plugin, meaning my box is capable of just as much illegality as those named in the lawsuit. But, those companies that are being sued are advertising the illegal nature of their products, and they had to know this was coming.

    • ChrisPollard77

      Exactly!

    • Maestro Karajan

      I looked at the NVIDIA Shield but concluded its just another expensive console designed for gaming more or less. That’s its strong suit but for the price you likely paid, way too much to stream online content.

    • It’s not just advertising the illegal nature, it’s also pre-loading them with content. I think that’s the key fact many commenters are missing in the legal document.

  • Sensualpoet

    It’s not a compelling excuse to say that something is too expensive so the justifiable alternative is to steal it. A BMW is too expensive for me but I still leave it in the car showroom.

    Satellite TV piracy was a major headache some years ago until FINALLY the providers put in place effective encryption. There is no comparable solution here but stopping the sale of the hardware in Canada at least puts a damper on things.

    • Maestro Karajan

      You sound like a shill for the industry but here’s the thing. Rogers, Bell nor Videotron or Shaw out West, offer anything close to “BMW” services for their cable packages. It’s overpriced and largely repetitive garbage

    • craig0r

      The point was probably that BMWs and cable packages are considered too costly for many people. People want BMWs and people want cable TV. Comparing the quality of a car to the quality of television is pointless.

    • Sensualpoet

      Thanks for going straight to name calling. That’s a classy act.

      Regardless if a product is “over-priced” or not, that’s no justification for stealing it. Sirloin steak and Stilton cheese are over-priced (in my opinion) but that does not justify my walking out of Loblaw’s without paying for it. I buy something else instead.

    • ChrisPollard77

      By “the hardware” you actually mean any and all internet-enabled devices that can connect to a display … because the SOFTWARE that allows the streaming can run on ANY phone, tablet, PC, Mac, or linux computer. Are they going to ban the sale of Windows too? Because that is what allows a whole big massive pile of piracy to happen in the first place. Gotta ban OSX/macOS while you’re at it then. No more Dells, no more MacBooks. Get rid of them all because they’re ALL piracy vectors.

      The only case the companies have here, and I believe this part will get them an injunction/damages easily, is that they are pre-loading, pre-configuring, and then ADVERTISING these boxes as ‘cut the cable, watch the TV’ devices.

      The hardware isn’t the problem. There are GREAT uses for the hardware, from Netflix to gaming. The issue here is they are actively encouraging/enabling/promoting piracy in these specific cases.

    • craig0r

      But the companies being sued are pre-bundling the piracy plugins. That’s the difference. My HTC phone, NVIDIA Shield TV, and MacBook pro didn’t come with a ProjectFreeTV plugin pre-installed.

      So you’re right, the hardware isn’t the problem, and that’s not the focal point of the lawsuit. It’s that these companies are advertising their product as piracy boxes, and pre-bundling them with software to allow users to watch TV for free.

      EDIT: Oh yeah, you said that… so I’m not sure I understand the rest of your post.

    • Maestro Karajan

      You’re splitting hairs. The software is available to anyone that wants it, whether its pre-bundled or not. This lawsuit serves no purpose whatsoever beyond make people more aware alternatives exists to watch programming outside of traditional providers.

    • craig0r

      I just calls ’em as I sees ’em. I mean, Apple sued Samsung for their mobile UI, but they didn’t sue Motorola or LG. It’s about legal feasibility.

    • Zomby2D

      Anyone with enough technical knowledge can get the software, but you can be sure that probably wasn’t the target clientele of these shops. (And as far as raising awareness, those of us reading technical blogs probably already knew about it.) Whatever you install on your box after you bought it is on you. When the retailer installs pirated content before the sale, then it’s on them and they’re getting sued for it.

    • When writing this, I actually compared the situation in my head to the satellite TV piracy fiasco of a few years ago. It’s almost the same thing, just on a different platform.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      Not really because virtually any Windows or Android device can be set up to receive free TV. Further – even if they shut down retail box sales there are 1000 places on-line to buy also.

    • Zomby2D

      They’re only targeting retail boxes with the pirated content already installed in-store, marketed as free TV boxes. That’s why the legit boxes with the free TV plugins not pre-installed aren’t targeted by the lawsuit.

  • pr0cs

    not surprising. Rather than price their products accordingly and remove the stupid bundling letting me pay a reasonable price for the 5-6 channels I want to watch the cable companies will just spend money on attempting to find and sue box providers instead. Good luck with that guys. Even if you find one of the hundreds of no-name chinese android box manufacturers enjoy trying to prove it was them that actually implemented the piracy. The blame goes entirely on the user so the cable companies will have to sue individuals which is certainly not cost effective.

    • craig0r

      They’ll absolutely win this lawsuit. The box providers are companies that advertise their products as illegal cable alternatives. Of course they don’t use the word “illegal,” but they are pre-bundling their products with piracy facilities, and that is often their main marketing point. They can “prove” it was them that implemented the piracy because they advertise it. Buying a product and using it out of the box is a pretty easy way of proving that as well.

    • Tye Hille

      What I’m not quite able to wrap my head around is how is this not the responsibility of the end-user? The device manufacturers aren’t the ones advertising these as piracy devices, it’s end users who are doing that. From what I understand it goes like so: I buy a Android TV set top box from Best Buy, load it up with Kodi and the required settings, throw it back in the box and post it on Kijiji as a “Free Movies and TV Box” that stream illegal content (and of course raise the price of the device to make some money); how does the device manufacturer own that responsibility? Shouldn’t they be going after the “pirates” then and not the device manufacturers? How is this any different from me buying an Apple TV, jail-breaking it and loading it with similar “illegal streaming apps”? How is this any different from my Sony TV that runs on Android TV and can be setup exactly the same as any of those set top boxes? I’m just seeing this as the big carriers throwing a hissy fit because they aren’t keeping up with the offerings of streaming services and most people aren’t willing to pay $80/month for those three shows on the two channels they actually watch. But like I said, maybe i’m not understanding this.

    • craig0r

      Yes, the device manufacturers ARE the ones advertising them as piracy boxes. Of course they use the words “free TV” instead of “piracy box.”

      My NVIDIA Shield TV was not advertised this way and didn’t come pre-bundled with the piracy plugins, and NVIDIA isn’t named in the lawsuit. And I’m sure there are other boxes you could buy from Best Buy that are also not being sued.

      And because you kept typing and typing after you already made your point, this is different than your AppleTV or Sony TV because Apple and Sony aren’t advertising and pre-bundling piracy software.

    • Tye Hille

      I see. The reason I needed clarity is because I’ve never seen these advertisements that you refer to, nor does the article point to any link or examples of this. I’ve seen these things pop up on Kijiji and the likes but I’ve never seen any official advertisements right from the manufacturers that promote them as “Free TV Boxes. (I’m not saying that doesn’t exist, I’m just saying I’ve never seen it) Hence, why I’m asking for clarity. From that perspective, It makes a little more sense. The article made it seem (to me, anyways) that they were going after the device manufacturers because people can watch pirated material on Android TV boxes (as you can on many other, non-Android TV boxes) but this isn’t the case, they are specifically going after device manufacturers who directly advertise these devices as “Free TV and Movie Boxes”. Thanks for the reply.

    • Zomby2D

      They seem to be targeting retailers, so it might actually be some small stores who bought the boxes and set them up with pirated content before reselling them as Free TV boxes.

  • Smanny

    The cable companies really need to look at their own prices. They offer very little choice, or I should say good choice for what you are paying out each month. Besides both Bell and Rogers started their own Netflix type services. Bells Crave and Rogers Shomi. Both of them saw Netflix taking off, so they decided to get into the action. Also the internet is the real open frontier. What are they going to do? Stop or sensor the internet like China? Good luck with that one. China has 2 million people that sensor their internet. Hmm, maybe Canada can hire 200,000 people to sensor the internet traffic in Canada.

    Look at that, I just added 200 thousand new jobs in Canada.

    • craig0r

      lol.

  • canucks4life

    So what next their service technicians will starting snooping around during installs looking to confiscate boxes that were legally purchased?

  • Unorthodox

    Well, let’s also ban the sale of Windows and HTPC components, because people can run Kodi on them.

    • craig0r

      It’s not about the ability of the hardware and OS. Using that logic, all computers everywhere would be sued by everyone, because in the right hands they can be used for all sorts of malicious intent.

      The issue is that the defendants are offering the piracy facilities built-in with their products. Legally, that opens a window for a lawsuit.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Actually they aren’t really. When you buy these boxes they do come with things like Kodi but if you want the extra content you have to add-on yourself. These devices largely come bare bones and frequently need updates to software.
      Maybe there are some sellers pushing the idea of ‘FREE TV” but it’s not as if you plug this in, turn it on and start watching Sportsnet or whatever straight away.

    • Zomby2D

      Actually it’s some sellers pre-loading their boxes with the piracy plugins that they’re targeting. It’s not the sale of set-top boxes in general, only those from specific retailers pre-loading them and advertising them as Free TV boxes.

    • Maestro Karajan

      So if they didn’t advertise as ‘FREE TV” then I suppose it would be okay? Same with plugins really because all I see here is splitting hairs.
      To date I wonder how much business the cable clowns can claim they’ve lost to the use of Android boxes? After all cutting the cord has been on the uptrend now for the past few years and I don’t think these have as much to do with that as the advent of Netflix and other online, paid streaming services.

    • Zomby2D

      If they didn’t pre-load the required plugins for piracy and advertise it as Free TV, then yes it would be correct. Many legitimate Android boxes are on the market and not targeted by this lawsuit.

      I don’t know how much they actually lose to these, but apparently it’s enough to warrant paying their lawyers to sue them.

  • 4u2nvinmtl

    How is Bell, Rogers and Videotron able to state that it’s “blatant copyright infringement” if they didn’t also use a box to do the same or is it just an assumption? Also who’s to say what content is and isn’t infringed on? Did Bell, Rogers and Videotron team up and actually investigate so they can stay in control of our media. I say down with the tyrants! There’s still no place for end users to check if the content their watching is pirated or not. Take Netflix for example, we just all assume it’s legit for all I know it’s not different than Kodi.

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    They only Thieves are Cable companies Over Charging Plus There The Boxes are Legal it the Programming that is a Grey area . Plus Cable Companies make money back with high internet Prices to stream it all

  • MoYeung

    I want to know why the defendants aren’t the consumers who watch pirated content on this Android TV boxes.

    Literally millions of people would go to jail?

  • 4u2nvinmtl

    What does Bell, Rogers and Videotron do to make sure their content can be used/viewed by owners of Android TV Boxes? To me it seems that they are trying to assert control of a market their not in. Do they sell streaming services over the internet that are open to multiple plat forms? NO… Their monopoly’s needs to come to an end!

  • Humbre

    I also wish I could get rid of some must-carry channels. But the CRTC doesn’t let me :(.
    Who ever watches APTN and CBC anyways?

    • MoYeung

      CBC is paid for by your taxes, meaning a must-have.

    • Humbre

      Paid by taxes and must-carry fee, yes indeed.

  • Mark TFW

    Alot of people I know have cut this cord. What did they expect with long term contracts, blocking content and squeezing the working class for ever cent. Bell, you have done me wrong on so much level. Now that the public have taken a stand you want to take us to court and hide behind your lawyers. If you were a person you would be a sociopath. I bring you News. Back off an deal with it, this is a free country and the 99% make and change the rules as we feel just to do. You rethink your marking strategy to win your customers or we will keep giving the general public ways and means to get around you.

    • MoYeung

      “This is a free country and the 99% make and change the rules as we feel just to do.”

      Money and power control this land. Nothing is free around here. Stop kidding yourself!

    • Mark TFW

      Money and power ha you mean slavery. Nothing is free you say. Step across and I’ll show you. Nice BMW or Mercedes Benz by the way.

    • Zomby2D

      Of course you can steal stuff for free. But how long will you have content to steal if no one’s paying for it?

    • Mark TFW

      Almost… Correction Everything we do in today’s society get uploaded. You don’t have to be Robin Hood to see the control that is causing millions to starve each year. Why because 1% of the earth’s population controls 99% of the world wealth.

    • Zomby2D

      But there is an actual cost associated to producing all the content that gets uploaded. If at some point there’s no profit to be made in making shows and movies, then there simply won’t be any new ones made. Just because it’s easy to steal stuff and “stick it to the man” doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.

    • Mark TFW

      At the end of the day they won’t stop producing and being overpaid. And the poor won’t stop stealing. When you trap a rat in a corner and no option to escape he will turn and fight.

    • MoYeung

      Please visit your downtown commercial district … those white guys wearing expensive suits are your real target.

    • Mark TFW

      This isn’t about race or what suit they wear. Most of the financial person you see everyday is struggling to make it each day. The people you don’t see wearing suits, the ones that live life on vacation. That never come to the office unless he has plans of expansion or decided to show off one of his many sports cars. Those are the people we should look at. Oblivious with the wealth they store up. Sadly we all have to die sooner or later. Death has no friends and cannot be bought. Grim Reaper shows up to collect your LIFE.

  • Eric Nicholls

    This is my message for Cable Operators. If you cannot beat them, Join them. Make all your content Online, charge a monthly fee like Netflix and sell the Android TV boxes yourself. BTW I’m pretty sure those cheap boxes don’t come with Google’s Android TV but with a modified version of Android for mobile devices.

    • Emanuelle Langevin

      They do it’s a full Android system.

    • Eric Nicholls

      But Android for Mobile Devices, not Android TV from Google: https://www.android.com/tv.

    • Emanuelle Langevin

      It’s the same Android system. Just different versions. The back end is all that matters really as long as it installs APKs right?

  • MoYeung

    The Canadian Press
    Published Saturday, July 2, 2016 3:45PM PDT

    For many Internet users across the province (BC), the cost of being connected is going up.
    Starting this month, high-speed Internet customers with Telus will be seeing an increase of about five dollars on their bills.

    Shaw customers will also see a jump of anywhere between one and seven dollars for their Internet and cable services as of August 1st.
    Both companies say the price hike is due to the cost of doing business.

    • MoYeung

      No escape even if you cut TV and phone service.

    • Jesus McDongswoggle

      of course. everything can be accessed via the internet so when that’s the sole vehicle for getting any sort of content into your home it’ll be expensive as hell given the current landscape.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Good luck! It’s not just Android boxes – any Android phone is capable of running Kodi and others. I can just cast it on my TV.

    I think stealing everything is wrong but at the end of the day I spend $100 on satellite and I watch very little of it so I don’t feel too bad if I watch the odd movie or show on Kodi.

    • Zomby2D

      They’re not targeting all Android boxes, only those from specific stores that have been pre-loaded with the Kodi plugins to pirate TV and advertised as “Free TV”.

  • stann

    Already paying Bell Aliant $100 for internet and that’s the cheapest! They can take their cable service and shove it you know where.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Yeah you said it pal. Unreal BS from that company

  • Tommy Crosby

    If those big cable companies would stop being greedy and not try to compete with half baked version of Netflix and just join it, the world would be a better place.
    There’s a reason why Kodi/Plex and the like is so popular and would still be popular if it would not be free.

  • Jamie

    Fight with your wallet and support the defendants on their lawsuit. Show the big three where they can stick it.

    Gofundme have already been started.

    • MoYeung

      Go fund me, where?

    • Zomby2D

      Yes, let’s support piracy! Let’s fight for illegal content to be freely sold in stores.

    • Jamie

      The device streams media. Media that can be steamed is illegal maybe but their is nothing on the device with actual illegal content. I’m not an expert in media distribution/copyright law so I won’t to get into a debate.

      It comes down to this though, if I buy a mustang should Ford be sued because I could really speed if I wanted to? I mean they provide the engine, the pedal, the seat. I could easily hit and kill someone if I chose to be unsafe but that’s Ford’s fault right?

      We have lack of choice and lack of reasonably priced content, the cable companies have been robbing us for how long time now. Once again they rather spend money to protect their monopoly rather then provide better content and pricing.

    • Raion

      Interesting argument, but then again Ford isn’t doing stuff like giving you a fake credit card which allows you to steal gas for the car, which I think is a better analogy here.
      I checked the article again, and the claim is that “all of these set-top box resellers have advertised Android TV boxes as fully-loaded “cable TV killers,” with some retailers providing users with specific instructions explaining how to access pirated content with them”. This isn’t just selling a box which “can” be modified to be used for pirating, it’s selling a piracy device.
      Most everybody agrees that cable sucks. The packages suck, the prices appear to be way too high and the customer service isn’t great. That’s why I choose rabbit ears over it. Free HD content!

    • Zomby2D

      From what I understand, it’s not the manufacturer that’s getting sued, but the retailers installing all the required software for piracy then selling the devices as Free TV boxes.

      If your dealership added missile launchers to the Mustang before selling it and advertising it as a traffic control feature of the car, then they would get sued as well.

  • Tony

    I really have no love for these resellers. The resellers just leech off the work of others to make money. These resellers are businesses. They are just inviting the bigger fish to eat the small fish.

    While trying to make a few extra dollars, they poked the Goliath.

    While people do hate the cable companies for their big profits, these resellers are worst.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Yeah but those bootlegs are CAM’s. Hardly comparable to the actual move. I’d say the most they could chalk it up to is “Plagiarism” due to the difference (at a binary level it would be a huge difference between a bootleg and the original)

    • Tony

      I think you missed the point of my analogy .

      The box with out add-on or certain software is not illegal, like a blank DVD.

      The resellers putting certain software into these boxes and advertising as “cable killer” made these Android boxes illegal. Like a blank DVD burned with a DVD quality movie.

  • Plazmic Flame

    Okay Rogers, I’ll pay you $5 a month for cp24 and that’s it. Sounds fair?

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Rogers doesnt troll tech sites for more customers, yet.

  • Matt

    I don’t understand this fiasco of why rogers, bell, and videotron complaining about, specially when each specific channel like ctv, spike etc have all their tv shows online on their websites all for free anyways. so what are they complaining about when the channels themselves are allowing people to view their content for free anyways. Well technically not free cause you still got to pay those high internet bills from either rogers or bell to view this stuff anyways.

  • jay

    Why would I pay for cable when every ten minutes is 5 minutes commercial? I like to ask the ceo and the government that they should make a decision where to get there money from. Customers or advertising because I have no problem when I get quality TV with commercial or free TV with advertising. That’s simple. But for now happy to watch my European TV online legal for free

  • J_vice

    I’m just wondering if Android box users will not be able to use their systems. As will not the carrier’s place some type of block? I ask this because as of Saturday neither of my 2 Android boxes are working, I’m with Bell and it’s quite strange and suspicious. It indicates connection to wifi but that’s as far as it goes, can’t use Netflix, YouTube, browser, email etc.

    • Maestro Karajan

      There must be something wrong with your boxes or your general internet connection. There would be no way to block these boxes as there is no way to for an ISP to identify them.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Why is that? Are they behind a proxy or something?

      My ISP has wiped my port forwarding rules amongst other sketchy things in efforts to stop my unusual use of the internet (I was uploading everything ~13TB to my unlimited cloud storage – I’m an enthusiast photographer) and they did everything to make it pain full. Eventually I side loaded custom FW on my modem to block them (ISP CO) but they disabled my line card (no more DSL sync) and dispatch a technician with a new modem before re-enabling my service. I called them out and complained but really I’m powerless.

  • mizkitty

    What happens when the Cable Guys figure out you can load Kodi on a desktop PC?

    I hear you can even run an HDMI cable from your PC to your big screen TV…Horrors…

  • Sebastien Grenier

    I’m against piracy, but telling installing Plex open the piracy floodgates is completely false. First of all, Plex is a Server/Client service. you have to have a server running on your computer or a dedicated machine which stream YOUR OWN Content over network.

    Plex plug-ins are controlled by Plex, therefore there is no third party plug-ins, the content used buy these plug-ins are already available distributed freely on the internet.

    I am a user of Plex and I can assure that the only pirated content a user could have is the one he downloaded himself illegally from the Internet.

    With that says, companies are right to defend their products and content. But the way they distribute content is completely ridiculous. In my case, I want content from some channel, but I don’t want the TV service at all. Example, if I want HBO Go, I need to have a 40$ +15$ HBO package minimum TV service to have it.

    That fact pissed me off. I pay 12$ for Netflix among other services because of the on demand value and the wide range of content. I would pay a couple of other service too, like HBO Go, if companies like Bell, Vidéotron and Rogers wasn’t forcing me to take, in my humble opinion, an obsolete service that I don’t want to use to take more of my money.

    Another good exemple, I like to enjoy WWE Network on demand content, everywhere else in the world they can pay directly to WWE 9,99$US and they are golden. Here, we have to buy a TV service, buy the channel, and hope that we our provider is on the list of which offer the ability to connect to the on demand service. This has to change.

    Streaming content is the way to go. I buy my movie and some TV Series from Google Play just to avoid this kind of rip off.

    thanks for the article, have a great day!

    • Maestro Karajan

      Ideally, the future of content provision by cable companies would be the ability to pick and choose which channels you want and pay a monthly fee for each. You might pay $10 for Netflix, $10 for WWE, $15 for HBO etc. but also have the ability to stream and watch anywhere without being tied down to contracts or cable boxes that you pay to rent from these clowns.
      It’s a total scam and that’s what needs to change. Even pick and pay won’t necessarily change the dynamics here that much.

  • boyo

    Stuff it Rogers, Bell, Videos ron, Shaw and Telus. I have gotten rid of my cable 3 years ago.
    It is time for all the addicted to cancel their cable. The world will not end. In fact, I felt a big weight off my shoulders and I save over $140.00 month.
    Don’t let these bullies control you.

  • John Moyer

    I get around Canada’s high cable rates with sling tv and hulu. Unfortunately Canada is far behind the rest of the world in embracing affordable mobile data and streaming media.

    This lack of digital democracy will eventually hurt Canada’s tech economy. The incumbents stifle innovation for short term profit.

  • 10thenk

    Long live kodi!
    To my Canadian neighbors … just go buy a Amazon fire stick (works the same).. let’s see the big bad cable companies take on the likes of Amazon and or Google ..
    What will they do then?

    I personally like watching them squirm, as they lose profits day after day.

  • 4u2nvinmtl

    Out of interested on this subject, I contacted Netflix and asked “How can I be sure that the content I view on Netflix, has been paid for? What I mean is how can I verify that the Copyright holders have accepted to share their Rights to their content with Netflix as an end user?” After a very long back and forward a Netflix representative conceded that they have no poof to provide me that the actual copyright holders have consented to have their content on Netflix. This is hardly different than any other internet content provider our there (legitimate or not).

    I don’t see how end users such as myself can respect/abide by the Copyright Modernization Act of Canada, if companies are allowed to conduct business in such away that there’s no transparency for end users.

    Q: Does anyone know what a digital lock is because it’s one of the main focuses of the Copyright Modernization Act? If you google “digital lock” what you get is a physical lock that works digitally I don’t believe this is what they meant in the Copyright Modernization Act.

  • Emanuelle Langevin

    The advertising is one thing but the bigger issue which impacts everyone
    is the “inducing and authorizing”. If you think about it that’s
    extremely vague. So if I post an article speaking of the wonders of Kodi
    and it goes viral would that be considered “inducing and authorizing”?
    The telcos are smart they can’t stop the growth but they definitely want
    to control it as much as the can.

    • 4u2nvinmtl

      Advertising isn’t an issue for me it’s the way they do it. I don’t want advertising to take up any of time. That’s why I prefer product placement advertising. I.E. what kind of Laptop does Sheldon Cooper own from Big Bang Theory? Yup that’s advertising IMHO

      P.S. It’s a Dell Alienware Laptop, they even made an episode about the day he upgraded, and it was a great piece of advertising that I actually enjoyed.

  • EP_2012

    So can we sue Bell, Rogers and Videotron for providing internet access that allows us to download pirated movies? Or does it only work when they are the victim?

    Android boxes are a convenient (and cheap) way to use Netflix, watch YouTube videos, or access Shomi. Sure, you can pirate videos through them, but you can do the same on any PC, tablet, or smartphone.

    This lawsuit is just a form of bullying.

  • Amer Kojic

    How Canadian law views online streaming video: Geist
    Viewers accessing unauthorized streaming websites are unlikely to be infringing copyright because merely watching a non-downloaded stream does not run afoul of the law.

  • Rjk

    Are they saying their preventing these guys from selling these boxes all together or just boxes preloaded with software. The box on its own is perfectly legal , it’s just a mini computer.

  • devinsky

    lol why buy the box when you can install it on your pc for free

  • Anunnaki

    This reminds me so much of the whole Napster ordeal!. In the future if there are companies out there that have monopoly over a certain product and something else comes out of the woodwork that is 1,000X better than their product at a fraction of the price if not Free!… As Anton Bruckner said they need to take a very hard look at their ways of dealing with consumers. These companies will and mus adapt to new technologies if they don’t the outcome is inevitable they will perish.

    Give consumers the option to pick and choose what channels they want to watch at a competitive price. I’m a user myself and the reason why I decided to go the Android box way was because of the fact that I got sick and tired of paying for $#!T I did not watch!. I would have gladly paid for the channels I know I would watch on a daily basis and I would not have to go out there and find something better.

    Wake up Telecom, Viacom and all of you Big Vampire companies out there!… the future is here!… and Like or Not! The Smart consumer will choose where they spend their money be it legal or illegal!.

