Massive leak reveals all three Pixel 9 devices, specs and more

All three of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 phones have appeared in a massive leak showing off the devices next to other handsets, specs, and more.

Russian site Rozetked published the leak, which includes the Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL (via Android Authority). In it, we can see the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are about the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro, while the 9 Pro XL is about the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leak also shows the new rear camera design, which is a rounded island rather than a bar extending from edge to edge. The phones’ more squared edges are also on display.

The leaked images also show the difference between the regular and Pro Pixels. The Pixel 9 sports a glossy back panel and two rear cameras, while the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL sport matte backs and three rear cameras.

Rozetked also published spec details, with the Pixel 9 reportedly sporting 12GB of RAM and the Pro models getting 16GB. All three handsets appear to start at 128GB of storage. Additionally, the publication shared that the Pixel 9 (codenamed ‘tokay’) sports a 6.24-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and no UWB support. However, Rozetked didn’t share the megapixel counts for the cameras.

The Pixel 9 Pro (codenamed ‘caiman’) sports a 6.34-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and UWB support. The rear cameras include a primary, a 0.5x ultrawide and a 5x periscope telephoto camera, all at 50-megapixels. The Pixel 9 Pro (codenamed ‘Komodo’) also has UWB support and the same camera specs but a 6.73-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Rozetked also said all four phones have the Tensor G4 chip but couldn’t confirm if that was the official name. The publication didn’t disclose any other details about the chip but said it would do so at a later date. This massive leak leaves very little that we don’t know about the Pixel 9 series, and we’re still months away from the expected October launch.

Images credit: Rozetked

Source: Rozetked Via: Android Authority