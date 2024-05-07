Where to stream the Planet of the Apes movies in Canada

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will open in theatres on May 10th. It’s the 10th entry in the long-running Apes series, and the fourth in the reboot series after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Set 300 years after the events of that film, Kingdom follows chimpanzee hunter Noa and a human girl named Mae as they journey to determine the future for apes and humans alike.

While the film is largely a standalone sequel to War, the legacy of Caesar (Andy Serkis) from the previous Apes trilogy carries over. Therefore, you may want to revisit those films — or even the older Apes entries — before checking out Kingdom.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up where you can stream all of the Planet of the Apes movies in Canada. Thankfully, it’s pretty simple. The Apes franchise is owned by 20th Century Studios, which is itself owned by Disney, so all nine films are available on Disney+.

See below for Disney+ links to all nine films:

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard, ad-free) and $14.99/month (Premium, ad-free).

Image credit: 20th Century Studios