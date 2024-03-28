New on Prime Video Canada: April 2024

Amazon dropped the list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in April. Highlights include The Beekeeper, Amazon’s Fallout, Mùsica and more.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

Read on for the full list:

April 1st

LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori: Season 4

Top Gear: Seasons 14-25

At Close Range

Breathless

Vampire’s Kiss

Eye of the Needle

Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold

Not Without My Daughter

Bulletproof Monk

Blame it On Rio

Moby Dick

The Last Waltz

Dark Angel

Koyaanisqatsi

Flawless

Rolling Thunder

Bloodsport

Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man

Class

The Party

Valley Girl

Flesh+Blood

The Train

Casino

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Warcraft

White Night

Dark Blue

April 2nd

Hello Kitty: Super Style!: Season 12

April 3rd

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?

April 4th

Müsica — Amazon Original

Rebel

April 5th

How to Date Billy Walsh — Amazon Original

Ambivalent

Kali

Checklist

Boycott

Header Bills

The Zone of Interest

Alex Rider: Season — Amazon Exclusive

April 6th

One Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video

April 8th

Bad Comment

April 9th

The Chicago PD: Seasons 5-6

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?: Season 2

April 10th

Camp!

April 11th

Fallout — Amazon Original

April 12th

Hidden — Amazon Exclusive

Cranky Decision

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?: Season 3

April 13th

NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit

April 15th

Chicago Fire: Seasons 5-7

Blindspot

Someone Special

April 16th

Long Lost Family: What Happened: Season 4

April 18th

Going Home with Tyler Cameron — Amazon Original

April 19th

The Beekeeper

Wedding Night Blues

Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2

Demon Within

April 20th

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC

April 22nd

The Secret Life of Pets

April 24th

Kim’s Convenience

My Spy

April 25th

THEM: The Scare: Season 2 — Amazon Original

LOL: The Last One Laughing Germany: Season 5 — Amazon Original

Tobe Live at Tokya Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode)

Acma Game

Operation Valentine Hindi

April 26th

Luxe Listings Toronto — Amazon Original

Sayen: Desert Road — Amazon Original

Sueltos En Los Cabos

Comedy Class

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Crossroads

Fool’s Day

April 27th

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

April 28th

The Contractor

April 29th

Avatar Purusha Sequel

April 30th

Firefly

Prime Video Channels

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 5 on Paramount Plus (April 4th)

Mary & George: Season 1 on Starz (April 5th)

Megamind Rules!: Season 1 on Teletoon+ (April 5th)

When Calls the Heart: Season 11 on Super Channel (April 8th)

Chucky Season 3B on StackTV (April 11th)

The Sympathizer on Crave (April 14th)

Anyone But You on Crave (April 26th)

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video in April

Jurassic World (April 4th)

Where The Crawdads Sing (April 10th)

Crank (April 23rd)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (April 25th)

Knocked Up (April 30th)

A Beautiful Mind (April 30th)

Despicable Me (April 30th)

Despicable Me 2 (April 30th)

Community: Seasons 1-6 (April 30th)

Apollo 13 (April 30th)

Liar, Liar (April 30th)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (April 30th)

Bridesmaids (April 30th)

Jurassic Park (April 30th)

Desperately Seeking Susan (April 30th)

Mamma Mia! (April 30th)

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video