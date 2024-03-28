fbpx
Streaming

New on Prime Video Canada: April 2024

April. Highlights include The Beekeeper, Amazon's Fallout, Mùsica and more

Dean Daley
Mar 28, 20242:39 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon dropped the list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in April. Highlights include The Beekeeper, Amazon’s Fallout, Mùsica and more.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in March here.

Read on for the full list:

April 1st

  • LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori: Season 4
  • Top Gear: Seasons 14-25
  • At Close Range
  • Breathless
  • Vampire’s Kiss
  • Eye of the Needle
  • Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold
  • Not Without My Daughter
  • Bulletproof Monk
  • Blame it On Rio
  • Moby Dick
  • The Last Waltz
  • Dark Angel
  • Koyaanisqatsi
  • Flawless
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Bloodsport
  • Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man
  • Class
  • The Party
  • Valley Girl
  • Flesh+Blood
  • The Train
  • Casino
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Warcraft
  • White Night
  • Dark Blue

April 2nd

  • Hello Kitty: Super Style!: Season 12

April 3rd

  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?

April 4th

  • Müsica — Amazon Original 
  • Rebel

April 5th

  • How to Date Billy Walsh — Amazon Original
  • Ambivalent
  • Kali
  • Checklist
  • Boycott
  • Header Bills
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Alex Rider: Season — Amazon Exclusive

April 6th

  • One Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video

April 8th

  • Bad Comment

April 9th

  • The Zone of Interest
  • The Chicago PD: Seasons 5-6
  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?: Season 2

April 10th

  • Camp!

April 11th

  • Fallout — Amazon Original

April 12th

  • Hidden — Amazon Exclusive
  • Cranky Decision
  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?: Season 3

April 13th

  • NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit

April 15th

  • Chicago Fire: Seasons 5-7
  • Blindspot
  • Someone Special

April 16th

  • Long Lost Family: What Happened: Season 4

April 18th

  • Going Home with Tyler Cameron — Amazon Original

April 19th

  • The Beekeeper
  • Wedding Night Blues
  • Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2
  • Demon Within

April 20th

  • NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC

April 22nd

  • The Secret Life of Pets

April 24th

  • Kim’s Convenience
  • My Spy

April 25th

  • THEM: The Scare: Season 2 — Amazon Original
  • LOL: The Last One Laughing Germany: Season 5 — Amazon Original
  • Tobe Live at Tokya Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode)
  • Acma Game
  • Operation Valentine Hindi

April 26th

  •  Luxe Listings Toronto — Amazon Original
  • Sayen: Desert Road — Amazon Original
  • Sueltos En Los Cabos
  • Comedy Class
  • Dil Dosti Dilemma
  • Crossroads
  • Fool’s Day

April 27th

  • NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

April 28th

  • The Contractor

April 29th

  • Avatar Purusha Sequel

April 30th

  • Firefly

Prime Video Channels

  • Star Trek: Discovery: Season 5 on Paramount Plus (April 4th)
  • Mary & George: Season 1 on Starz (April 5th)
  • Megamind Rules!: Season 1 on Teletoon+ (April 5th)
  • When Calls the Heart: Season 11 on Super Channel (April 8th)
  • Chucky Season 3B on StackTV (April 11th)
  • The Sympathizer on Crave (April 14th)
  • Anyone But You on Crave (April 26th)

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video in April

  • Jurassic World (April 4th)
  • Where The Crawdads Sing (April 10th)
  • Crank (April 23rd)
  • Kung Fu Panda 3 (April 25th)
  • Knocked Up (April 30th)
  • A Beautiful Mind (April 30th)
  • Despicable Me (April 30th)
  • Despicable Me 2 (April 30th)
  • Community: Seasons 1-6 (April 30th)
  • Apollo 13 (April 30th)
  • Liar, Liar (April 30th)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (April 30th)
  • Bridesmaids (April 30th)
  • Jurassic Park (April 30th)
  • Desperately Seeking Susan (April 30th)
  • Mamma Mia! (April 30th)

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

