New on Prime Video Canada: March 2024

Amazon dropped the list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in March. Highlights include Amazon’s Road House remake, the second half of Invincible’s second season, sci-fi series Beacon 23, and more.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.
Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in February here.
Read on for the full list:
March 1
- God is a Bullet
- Cabin in the Woods
- Jaque Mate (Amazon Original)
- Rainmaker
- Another Father’s Day
- Rush Hour
- Throw Momma from the Train
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop (2014)
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Paths of Glory
- Some Like it Hot
- Death Wish 2
- Death Wish 4
- Death Wish V: The Face of Death
- A Shot in the Dark
- The Return of the Living Dead
- Valkyrie
- King Solomon’s Mines
- The Horse Soldiers
- Blow Out
- Death Wish 3
- Benny & Joon
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- Kalifornia
- Mad Max
- Walking Tall: The Payback
- Hot Pursuit
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future 2
- Back to the Future 3
- American Gangster
- Oblivion
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial
- Road House
March 2
- Priscilla
March 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
March 5
- Hello Kitty: Super Style! S10-S12 (Amazon Original)
March 6
- The Lote Tree
March 7
- Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Original)
March 8
- Anatomy of a Fall
- American Fiction
- Flaws
- Different Strokes (Exclusive Content)
March 9
- Transit
- ONE Fight Night 20
March 11
- The Prince of Egypt: The Musical
- Invincible S2 Part 2 (Amazon Original)
March 14
- Frida: A Self Portrait
March 15
- Beacon 23 (Exclusive Content)
- Where The Heck is My Period?
- The Legend of Inikpi
March 16
- Trolls Band Together
March 21
- Road House (Amazon Original)
- Ellyas Pical (Exclusive Content)
- Operation Valentine
March 22
- Davey & Jonesie’s Locker (Exclusive Content)
- The Kujus Again
- Demon Within
- Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2
March 26
- Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Amazon Original)
March 28
- American Rust: Broken Justice S2
- Ourika (Amazon Original)
- Hope on the Street (Exclusive Content)
- The Baxters S1-S3 (Amazon Original)
March 29
- Marlowe
- The Boys in The Boat
- Casa De Novia
- Vanity
- The Bride Price
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Amazon also highlighted some content coming to Prime Video Channels this month, including some Crave content now that Bell is offering the service as a Prime Video Channel. Here are the highlights coming in March:
- BMF S3 on STARZ – 3/1
- The Regine S1 on Crave – 3/3
- Big Brother Canada on STACKTV – 3/5
- Apples Never Fall S1 on STACKTV – 3/14
- Canada’s Got Talent S3 on Citytv+ – 3/19
- The Long Shadow S1 on AMC+ – 3/21
- Expend4bles on STARZ – 3/22
- Time S2 on BritBox – 3/27
- A Gentleman in Moscow S1 on Paramount+ – 3/29
Header image credit: Amazon
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.