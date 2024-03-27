Microsoft finally rolls out mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming

A little over two years ago, Jorg Neumann, the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming users would soon be able to play games with their keyboard and mouse, ditching the need for a controller.

While no timeline was provided, we had expected the feature to roll out soon after the reveal, likely sometime that year. It did not happen then, but it is happening now.

As revealed in the Xbox Insider Release Notes (2408.240321-2200), Microsoft has begun rolling out a preview of mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Insiders playing via Edge and Chrome browsers or via the Xbox App on Windows PCs for users enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview.

“Users on browser will need to enable Preview features on their browser to gain access to the feature. This is done by clicking on your profile picture at xbox.com/play and then select Settings and then enable ‘Preview features,'” wrote Microsoft.

The company also said that users might continue to see some controller-related UI elements, but that should go away once the player starts using a mouse and keyboard to interact with the game. Additionally, players on browsers need to run their game in full-screen mode to work with the mouse and keyboard.

Check below for a list of supported games:

Fortnite (browsers only)

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

Check out the full release notes here.

Source: Xbox