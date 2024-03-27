Marvel Rivals brings beloved characters to Overwatch-like shooter

Marvel is getting in on the hero shooter train with its new title, Marvel Rivals. Marvel Rivals is a six-versus-six hero shooter that combines the likes of Marvel action games with the multiplayer elements of titles like Overwatch and Valorant.

In Marvel Rivals, players will use characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, the Avengers, X-Men, and more to fight against one another. Characters like Black Panther, Storm, Magneto, and 13 others are included at the launch. The developer, NetEase, confirmed that new heroes will launch with seasonal updates.

Currently, the game is only available on PC and will be free. It offers destructible environments that allow users to change the battlefield.

Similar to games like Overwatch, the characters have special moves, such as Loki being able to transform into the Black Panther and using what looks like his special ability.

In Rivals, heroes can combine and use duo attacks, such as Rocket Racoon riding on Groot.

MARVEL RIVALS is a new 6v6 team-based PVP hero shooter for PC. Free to play. Comes from @NetEaseGames_EN and @MarvelGames pic.twitter.com/In9VEM0QlP — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) March 27, 2024

Hero shooters tend to fail and can’t compete with the likes of Overwatch and Valorant; however, with a cast of heroes like what Marvel has to pick from, alongside destructible environments, there may be some hope for this title.

Honestly, I’m down to try any game with Storm in it, especially if it’s free-to-play — you wouldn’t believe how many hours I’ve sunk into Marvel Snap.

Header image credit: Marvel (screenshot)

Source: Marvel Rivals, The Verge