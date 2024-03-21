The Boy and the Heron will stream on Netflix Canada

Netflix will stream Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron in Canada.

The Boy and the Heron is coming to Netflix in Canada! This critically-acclaimed and Oscar-winning fantasy adventure is a hand-drawn, original story written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, his first feature film in 10 years. Had to share the news as soon as I got it, stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/1hJT1nSqQ6 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) March 21, 2024

This Studio Ghibli film premiered last September during the Toronto International Film Festival, where we learned that the Japanese title for the film is How Do You Live?

The title references Genzaburō Yoshino’s 1937 novel that shares the same name.

The film follows a boy named Mahito Maki during the Pacific War after he moves to the countryside following the death of his mother. In the countryside, he discovers an abandoned tower and starts his Isekai (fantastical world) adventure with a grey heron.

Netflix hasn’t announced when the film will hit its streaming service; however, while you wait, you can watch all of Miyazaki’s other movies on Netflix Canada, including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and more.

Source: Netflix