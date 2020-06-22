PREVIOUS|
News

Netflix Canada to stream 21 Studio Ghibli movies starting on June 25

The films began streaming on Netflix internationally and on HBO Max in the U.S. earlier this year

Jun 22, 2020

12:13 PM EDT

0 comments

Spirited Away

Netflix Canada has confirmed that it will soon add 21 films from Oscar-winning Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli to its catalogue.

Through its partnership with film distributor Gkids, Netflix Canada will begin streaming the following 20 Ghibli films on June 25th:

  • Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
  • Castle in the Sky (1986)
  • My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
  • Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
  • Only Yesterday (1991)
  • Porco Rosso (1992)
  • Ocean Waves (1993)
  • Pom Poko (1994)
  • Whisper of the Heart (1995)
  • Princess Mononoke (1997)
  • My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)
  • Spirited Away (2001)
  • The Cat Returns (2002)
  • Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
  • Tales of Earthsea (2006)
  • Ponyo (2008)
  • The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)
  • From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
  • The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2014)
  • When Marnie Was There (2014)

One of Ghibli’s most recent films, 2013’s The Wind Rises, will land on Netflix Canada on August 1st.

That said, one the studio’s oldest and most beloved films, 1988’s Grave of the Fireflies, will not be streaming on Canada.

In any case, Netflix’s announcement is great news for Canadians, as up until this point, there hasn’t been an easy way to stream the iconic anime films in Canada. In December, Studio Ghibli’s movies were made available for purchase on digital platforms for the first time ever in Canada.

However, this was around the same time that Gkids confirmed that the Ghibli films would make their way to HBO Max in the U.S. and Netflix internationally, with Canada not included in any of these streaming service plans.

Ghibli, meanwhile, is continuing to work on its first-ever entirely 3D CG filmEarwig and the Witch, set to release in Japan later this year. A North American release date has not yet been confirmed.

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 20, 2020

6:07 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [June 15-21]

Resources

Jun 6, 2020

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [June 1 — 7]

News

Jun 3, 2020

9:06 PM EDT

Studio Ghibli releasing its first entirely 3D CG film later this year

News

Dec 17, 2019

3:53 PM EST

Studio Ghibli films are now available on major digital platforms in Canada

Comments