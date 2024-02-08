Samsung is reportedly bringing a vividness slider to the Galaxy S24 series

Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe has revealed new information about the recently released Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While some had issues with the vividness of the Galaxy S24 series’ display, a leak courtesy of Ice Universe indicates that Samsung is preparing an update to fix this.

Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the "Vividness" option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24' s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdl — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2024

According to Ice Universe’s tweet, Samsung will bring a vividness slider to its flagship device. If you raise the slider up by one notch, you’ll get vividness close to the S23 Ultra. And if you kick it up another notch, you’ll get vividness close to the S21 Ultra.

I haven’t experienced any issues with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display and find that it looks beautiful. However, some have raised concerns about the handset’s screen. Samsung has stated that this was done intentionally, but I like that the company is bringing additional options for users who want them.

Source: @UniverseIce