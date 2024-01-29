Samsung’s upcoming foldables might feature bezels made with inkjet printing

Samsung is reportedly looking to cut costs on its upcoming foldable devices.

As shared by The Elec, the tech giant is planning to use inkjet printing to produce the bezels on foldable screens, instead of the previous method of using a film that would be trimmed later.

The new technique would likely allow Samsung to make more bezels out of the same amount of materials and cut down on costs when considering high-scale manufacturing. This could lower the price of foldables and make them accessible to more people. Samsung’s current-gen foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, start at $2,399.99 and $1,299.99, respectively.

The report, however, does not specify if this change would affect the quality or performance of the foldable displays.

Not much is known about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, Samsung is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (presumably Z Fold 6E?).

Source: The Elec Via: 9to5Google