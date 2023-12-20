Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are 20 percent off

Sony’s popular WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones are discounted by 20 percent on Amazon right now, saving you a respectable $102 off their regular price.

The WH-1000XM5 are known for being very comfortable and feature two processors that control multiple microphones, alongside an auto noise cancelling optimizer that adjusts volume based on weather conditions and the environment. The XM5s feature 30mm specially designed drivers for better sound and four beamforming microphones calibrated only to pick up your voice.

Other features include ‘360 Reality Audio,’ allowing you to immerse yourself in sound. The most notable benefit is their 30-hour battery life on a full charge and three hours hours of battery life after just three minutes of charging.

Below are the offers:

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Blue for $398

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black for $398

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Silver for $398

