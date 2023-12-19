New on CBC Gem: January 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in January.
January 1st
- Grand Designs Australia: Season 10 (B)
- Booksmart
January 3rd
- Younger: Season 4
January 5th
- DI Ray
- Scarborough
January 6th
- Dino Ranch: Season 3
January 7th
- Satan Wants You
January 10th
- Escape To The Country: Season 30 (A1)
January 12th
- Summer Love
January 17th
- Colin From Accounts
January 19th
- Menteur (Compulsive Liar)
January 21st
- The Man Who Stole Einstein’s Brain
January 24th
- In Limbo
January 26th
- Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan
January 28th
- Coven
January 30th
- For the Culture with Amanda Parris
Coming In February
- Belgravia: The Next Chapter
- Blue Valentine
- My Mum Your Dad
- One The Line: The Richard Williams Story
- Poker