fbpx
Resources

New on CBC Gem: January 2024

Check out what's coming to CBC Gem this January

Dean Daley
Dec 19, 20239:01 PM EST 0 comments

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in January.

January 1st

  • Grand Designs Australia: Season 10 (B)
  • Booksmart

January 3rd

  • Younger: Season 4

January 5th

  • DI Ray
  • Scarborough

January 6th

  • Dino Ranch: Season 3

January 7th

  • Satan Wants You

January 10th

  • Escape To The Country: Season 30 (A1)

January 12th

  • Summer Love

January 17th

  • Colin From Accounts

January 19th

  • Menteur (Compulsive Liar)

January 21st

  • The Man Who Stole Einstein’s Brain

January 24th

  • In Limbo

January 26th

  • Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan

January 28th

  • Coven

January 30th

  • For the Culture with Amanda Parris

Coming In February

  • Belgravia: The Next Chapter
  • Blue Valentine
  • My Mum Your Dad
  • One The Line: The Richard Williams Story
  • Poker

Comments