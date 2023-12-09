How to watch Hallmark Channel movies in Canada just in time for the holidays

It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to binge-watch Hallmark Channel holiday movies.

Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with the holidays over the years. Every holiday season, it opens the floodgates with new films and specials, adding to its expansive holiday catalogue.

In Canada, the W Network owns the streaming rights to the Hallmark Channel. To stream the many holiday specials and films this season, the easiest way is to go through StackTV. By subscribing to Stack TV via Prime Video, you can gain access to a large catalogue to choose from. StackTV is available for $12.99 per month.

Alternatively, the Global TV app offers the same assortment of movies and shows to watch this holiday season. However, keep in mind that access to the Global TV app requires a TV service provider subscription. Content availability also varies per provider.

Finally, many Hallmark Channel movies are available as a VOD purchase or rental. The Apple TV app offers a selection of titles to discover.

Here’s a list of Hallmark Channel highlights to get you feeling festive:

Checkin’ it Twice

Christmas at the Chalet

Flipping for Christmas

Friends & Family Christmas

Hang Out the Holly: Lit Up

Holiday Hotline

Holiday Road

How to Fall in Love by Christmas

Joyeux Noel

Laughing all the Way

Magic in Mistletoe

Mystery on Mistletoe Lan

Round and Round

The Santa Summit

To All a Good Night

Where Are You Christmas?

Many of the aforementioned movies are included in Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, where 40 new exclusive premieres and signature holiday classics are being streamed live back to back. For a full calendar list, see the official website.

Image credit: Hallmark