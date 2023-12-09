Beeper Mini iMessage on Android app likely already cutoff by Apple

Beeper Mini, an iMessage on Android app that has received significant hype since its launch earlier this week, seems to have been killed off by Apple just days after release.

The platform is currently experiencing an outage that is likely permanent, with Canadian co-founder and Pebble creator Eric Migicovsky stating that “Yes, all data indicates that” Apple is blocking the platform, in an interview with The Verge. Migicovsky went on to say that he believes it’s in Apple’s best interest to allow iPhone and Android users to send encrypted messages to one another.

“If it’s Apple, then I think the biggest question is — if Apple truly cares about the privacy and security of their own iPhone users, why would they try to kill a service that enables iPhones to send encrypted chats to Android users?” said Migicovsky.

Starting on Friday December 8th, sending a message through the Beeper Mini app resulted in an error message saying, “failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out.”

Investigating reports that sending/receiving is not working in Beeper Mini 🔎 — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 8, 2023

Beeper Mini is a subscription platform that reverse engineers Apple’s messaging protocol, allowing it to work on Android devices. The technology powering that platform stems from a 16-year-olds teenager’s work on deconstructing the iMessage protocol.

It’s unclear how Apple so quickly blocked the platform, but it likely relates to the tech giant identifying the spoofing Beeper uses to trick iMessage, making it easy for the company to block a specific subset of users.

Beeper Mini aimed to charge $1.99 USD (roughly $2.71 CAD) following a seven-day trial. Beeper’s original app, which connects several different chat platforms in one location, was recently renamed Beeper Cloud (it uses remote-located Macs to relay iMessages). Beeper Cloud seems to still remain operational.

Beeper Cloud and Mini are apps that need to exist. We have built it. We will keep it working. We will share it widely. This attitude surprises me, especially from people in the tech world. Why do hard things at all? Why keep working on anything that doesn't work the first time? https://t.co/5JLG721Vss — Eric Migicovsky (@ericmigi) December 9, 2023

Given the tone of Migicovsky’s recent X posts surrounding Beeper Mini’s future (see above), it remains unclear if he plans to continue working on the platform.

Image credit: Beeper

Source: The Verge, TechCrunch