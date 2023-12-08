Best Buy’s Top Deals features early Boxing Day promotions

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week are live now, with early Boxing Day sale pricing available on some products.

The Top Deals for the week are live now, valid through December 14th, unless stated otherwise on the website.

Check out some of the deals below:

Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN75LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,299.99 (save $1,200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch 256GB Windows 11 Tablet with Intel Evo Core i7-1255U/16GB RAM – Graphite: $1,609.99 (save $450)

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop: $999.99 (save $400)

eufy eufyCam 3 Wire-Free 4K Ultra HD Outdoor Security Camera with Solar Panel – 2 Pack: $399.99 (save $300)

LG WashTower 5.2 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Steam Washer & Dryer Laundry Centre (WKEX200HBA) – Black Steel: $2,299.99 (save $300)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver (AMD Ryzen 7 5700U/512 GB/16 GB RAM/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 10): $649.99 (save $250)

Acer Nitro N50 Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-13400F/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $200)

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum – Yellow/Nickel: $849.99 (save $200)

Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens Kit: $3,199.99 (save $200)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch Laptop w/ 1 year of Microsoft 365 – Grey (AMD Athlon/128GB SSD/4GB RAM): $199.99 (save $150)

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum – Silver/Purple: $399.99 (save $150)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 128GB Chrome OS Tablet w/ SnapDragon 7c 8-Core Processor – Storm Grey: $349.99 (save $150)

Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver/Powder Grey: $259.99 (save $140)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer – 5.7L (6QT) – Stainless Steel: $89.99 (save $130)

Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (STKP14000400): $239.99 (save $130)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $379.99 (save $120)

LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP750-B): $299.99 (save $100)

Sony WH-CH720N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $149.99 (save $100)

GoPro HERO12 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera: $479.99 (save $70)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard – English: $99.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $119.99 (save $70)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.